Economy & Politics
FAAC: FG, States and Local Governments share N547 billion in June
The total sum of N547.3 was shared between the 3 tiers of government for May.
The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared in June 2020, the sum of N547.3 billion to the Federal government, States and Local Government Areas, being the monthly allocation from the revenue generated in the month of May 2020. This was disclosed in the latest FAAC disbursement report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly allocation declined by 9.7% compared to N606.2 billion shared in May and 29.9% lower than N780.93 billion shared in April 2020.
READ: FAAC disburses N190 billion to 36 States in August as allocation drops [Full list]
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N413.95 billion from the Statutory Account, N103.87 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT), N1.01 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered for the Month and N28.47 billion Exchange Gain Differences.
- The Federal Government received a total of N219.80 billion from the N547.31 billion, accounting for 40.2% of the total disbursement. States received a total of N152.47 billion and Local Governments received N114.09bn. The sum of N37.02bn was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.24 billion, N7.09 billion and N1.98 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections for the month of May 2020.
Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N161.74 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N3.90 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology; N1.95 billion as stabilization fund; N6.55 billion for the development of natural resources; and N4.82 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
READ: FG records N1.14 trillion budget deficit in three months
States allocation
In the month of June 2020, Delta State received the biggest share of N14.3 billion net allocation, followed by Akwa Ibom with a total net allocation of N11.4 billion. Other states that made the top 5 with biggest allocation include Rivers (N10.7 billion), Bayelsa (N8.93 billion), and Lagos (N7.4 billion).
On the other hand, Osun State received the lowest share (N2.24 billion) followed by Cross River with N2.26 billion net allocation. Others include; Plateau (N2.48 billion), Ogun (N2.75 billion) and Gombe State received N2.84 billion.
Back story
Nairametrics reported last week that The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N606.2 billion to the three tiers of government in May 2020, from the revenue generated in the previous month.
- In May 2020, the federal government received the highest share of N255.1 billion (42.1%) from the total disbursement, States received a total of N166.63 billion while local governments received N125.4 billion.
- Oil-producing states received N37.4 billion as part of the 13% derivation fund.
READ: FG earns N28.6 trillion from VAT, others
Upshot
From this latest report, it is evident that Nigeria is having less revenue to share to the arms of the government, as FAAC disbursement has consistently reduced due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, which was characterised by lockdown and economic disruptions. With the global oil price picking up, it is expected that Nigeria could improve its oil revenue and have more funds to share from the federal bourse.
However, it is high time for the various states and local governments to devise means of improving its fiscal revenue in order to effectively finance the public sector.
Economy & Politics
Spain takes over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination
Spain got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 2020.
Spain took over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. The European nation got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 as against the 9.87% (N402.93 billion) recorded in Q1 2020.
Next is the Netherlands with 10.98% (N243.6 billion), up from 9.72% recorded in Q1 2020. While China received 9.93% share (N220.35 billion), India got 8.81% (N195.5 billion), down from the 15.61% (N637.53 billion) seen in Q1. South Africa got 7.76% (N172.19 billion) share within the same quarter.
These were disclosed in the latest foreign trade report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The report also stated that crude oil exports accounted for 70% (N1.55 trillion) of the total value of exports in Q2 2020. However, crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 60.5% year-on-year.
Further checks by Nairametrics, shows that the latest crude oil export is the lowest recorded in the past four years. The last time a lower value was recorded was in Q2 2016 (N1.49 trillion).
Back story: Nairametrics had reported on Tuesday when the NBS revealed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) dropped by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter (Q2) of 2019. This is according to the latest foreign trade report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the report, Nigeria’s total export during the quarter nosedived by 51.7% to stand at N2.22 trillion, a significant fall when compared to N4.59 trillion recorded in Q2 2019 and N4.08 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.
The report also showed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade recorded a decrease of 27.3% when compared to N8.59 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q1 2020). The decline is a reflection of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why the twist?
Expectedly, Nigeria’s crude oil earnings from India, the world’s third-largest importer of crude, dropped after the latter recorded its lowest oil imports in 10 years in the month of June 2020.
According to Reuters, India’s oil imports dropped in the month of June as its refineries reduced demand due to maintenance and turnarounds.
India reportedly imported 3.2 million barrels per day in June, the lowest since October 2011 and a 0.4% decline from May and 28.5% lower than the same period in 2019.
The report also indicates that July was not any better due to weak demand as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nigeria is India’s 13th largest country of import behind other crude oil exporters such as the US, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. In contrast, India is Nigeria’s largest export destination.
India replaced the US as Nigeria’s largest export destination for crude, as the demand increased in the second-most populous country in the world.
India has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with industrialization widening its appetite for crude. However, the impact of COVID-19 has halted economic growth in India. The country is now next to the US and Brazil in countries with the most cases of COVID-19. India has over 3.84 million confirmed cases and 67,486 reported deaths.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s total foreign trade drops to N6.24 trillion in Q2 2020, export plunges by 52%
Total import for the period stood at N4.02 trillion while total export was N2.22 trillion.
Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) drops by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter (Q2) of 2019. This is according to the latest foreign trade report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the report, Nigeria’s total export during the quarter nosedived by 51.7% to stand at N2.22 trillion, a significant fall when compared to N4.59 trillion recorded in Q2 2019 and N4.08 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.
The report also showed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade recorded a decrease of 27.3% when compared to N8.59 trillion recorded in previous quarter (Q1 2020). A decline, which is a reflection of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ: Dangote Cement posts N126.41 billion profit in H1 2020
Key Highlights
- The value of total trade fell sharply by 27.30% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 27.46% compared to Q2 2019
- The value of total imports dropped by 10.69% in Q2 2020 against the level recorded in Q1 2020 but increased by 0.39% year-on-year
- Imported Agricultural goods rose in value by 59.01% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 66.28% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- Total exports dipped by 45.64% when compared to Q1 2020 and 51.73% as against N4.6 trillion recorded in Q2 2019.
- Agricultural goods export also dropped 38.2% in Q2,2020 compared to Q1, 2020 but rose 6.3% year-on-year.
READ: UPDATED: Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital inflows in Q2 2020, down by 78.6%
Export plunges further as trade balance hits N1.8 trillion deficit
Nigeria has recorded a third consecutive decline in the value of total export during the quarter, declined by 45.64% and 51.73% compared to N4.08 trillion recorded in Q1 2020 and N4.59 trillion recorded in Q2 2019 respectively.
- Crude oil exports accounted for 70% (N1.55 trillion) of the total value of exports in Q2 2020.
- Also, Crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 60.5% year-on-year.
- Further checks by Nairametrics, shows that the latest crude oil export is the lowest recorded in the past four years. The last time a lower value was recorded was in Q2 2016 (N1.49 trillion).
- In Q2 2020, a third streak of negative trade balance was recorded, stood at (N1.8 trillion).
- Manufactured goods export decreased in value by 42.8% in Q2 2020 against the level recorded in Q1 2020 but increased 139.6% compared with the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- Analysis of export by Region revealed that Nigeria exported most products to Europe (N976.5billion or 44%), followed by Asia (N734.1billion or 33.08%), Africa (N401.4billion or 18.1%), America (N105.8billion or 4.8%) and Oceania (N1.7billion or 0.08%).
- Within Africa, goods worth N149.3billion were exported to ECOWAS member states.
- All regions recorded declines in the value of exported goods during the quarter, although China and Japan each recorded increased export activity.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Banks issue N3.3 trillion in new loans in June 2020
How it affects Nigeria’s economy
The latest report gives a full reflection of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and how travel and movement restrictions placed by various countries of the world has affected Nigeria’s international trade.
- The decline in crude oil exports will affect Nigeria’s revenue as the Nigeria is still largely an oil-dependent economy.
- Meanwhile, the report reveals that Nigeria is importing more than it is exporting, giving that the federal government closed land borders in 2019 in order to discourage importation. Although, a further plunge in trade balance puts the policy under serious scrutiny.
- It should be noted that the significant decline in most activities is attributed to the lockdown procedures put in place by the government and restrictions placed on international travel by most countries.
Download the Nairametrics News App
Business
WTO: Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has secured the endorsement of Dangote in anticipation of the position of DG of the WTO.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.
Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.
READ: Dangote Cement’s faltering pan-African operations is taking its toll
He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2)
— Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020
Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”
READ: Otedola, Alakija, Okonjo-Iweala, others make list of 100 most reputable Africans
Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
Download the Nairametrics News App