The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed a total of N1.681 trillion as Federation Account revenue for April 2025 to the Federal Government, 36 state governments, and 774 local government councils.

The amount shared was a 6.5% increase from the N1.578 trillion shared for March 2025.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Friday by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, following the FAAC meeting held earlier in the month in Abuja.

Gross revenue climbs to N2.85 trillion

According to the communiqué released after the meeting, a total gross revenue of N2.848 trillion was available in April 2025. From this, N101.051 billion was deducted as the cost of collection by the revenue-generating agencies, while N1.066 trillion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings, bringing the total distributable revenue for the month to N1.681 trillion.

This distributable amount included N962.882 billion in statutory revenue, N598.077 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), N38.862 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N81.407 billion from exchange rate gain (Exchange Difference).

The gross statutory revenue alone rose significantly from N1.719 trillion in March to N2.084 trillion in April, representing an increase of N365.595 billion. VAT collections also increased slightly to N642.265 billion in April from N637.618 billion in March, showing a month-on-month rise of N4.647 billion.

Revenue distribution among the tiers of government

Out of the total distributable revenue of N1.681 trillion, the Federal Government received N565.307 billion, while the State Governments received N556.741 billion. The Local Government Councils were allocated N406.627 billion. In addition, a separate allocation of N152.553 billion was made to oil-producing states as 13% derivation revenue, in accordance with the revenue-sharing formula prescribed by law.

The statutory revenue component of N962.882 billion was shared as follows: the Federal Government received N431.307 billion, the States received N218.765 billion, and the Local Governments got N168.659 billion. Oil-producing states received N144.151 billion as 13% derivation from this component.

From the N598.077 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government got N89.712 billion, the States received N299.039 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N209.327 billion.

In terms of the EMTL collections for the month, which totalled N38.862 billion, the Federal Government received N5.829 billion, States received N19.431 billion, and Local Governments received N13.602 billion.

For the N81.407 billion exchange difference, the Federal Government received N38.459 billion, States received N19.507 billion, and the Local Governments received N15.039 billion. An additional N8.402 billion was allocated as 13% derivation revenue from this component.

Oil and non-oil revenues improve, but CIT falls

The Office of the Accountant General reported that key revenue drivers in April included stronger collections from both oil and non-oil sources. The communiqué noted significant increases in Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy, Excise Duty, Import Duty, and Common External Tariff (CET) levies.

However, Companies Income Tax (CIT) recorded a substantial decline during the month. “In April 2025, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalty, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Value Added Tax (VAT), Excise Duty, Import Duty and CET Levies increased significantly while Companies Income Tax (CIT) decreased considerably,” the statement stated.

This development suggests improved economic activity in consumption and import-related areas, as well as better compliance with petroleum-related tax obligations. At the same time, the decline in CIT may indicate continued strain on corporate profitability amid macroeconomic headwinds such as inflation, naira volatility, and elevated input costs.