UK High Commission in Nigeria to replace expired visa for free, as it restarts operations
The free replacements will continue until the end of 2020.
The British High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria has re-opened its Visa Application Centres (VACs) across the country, whilst issuing updated information/advice on its visa application services.
According to the latest update, any individual whose 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study, or visitation had expired, can request for a replacement free of charge, albeit with revised validity dates. The free replacements will continue until the end of 2020.
According to the UK High Commission, this decision was taken in view of the disruptions to business activities and travels caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to an increase in the demand for 30-day visa replacements for those wanting to travel to the UK for work, study, or to join their families.
Part of the statement from the British High Commission in Abuja reads:
“As a result of the disruptions to travel caused by Covid-19, we are experiencing high demand for replacement vignettes for 30-day visas to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family.
‘’If an individual’s 30-day visa to travel to the UK for work, study or to join family has expired, or is about to expire, they can request a replacement visa with revised validity dates free of charge until the end of this year. This does not apply to other types of visas. This process will be in place until the end of 2020. The replacement visa will be valid for 90 days.’’
Please read below for the latest information & advice on our visa application services in Nigeria 👇. To request a replacement visa & find your local VAC in 🇳🇬, visit: https://t.co/z27R2vaurG. For more guidance on visas, please visit: https://t.co/ICq5OEi8Do
— UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) August 20, 2020
The high commission admitted that it has been facing a challenging operating environment due to the ongoing pandemic. Therefore, customers should be aware that there may be some delays in normal service standards as the visa application services restart.
It also expressed regrets on the inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience, while promising to resolve all outstanding cases as soon as possible.
Outrage on Twitter as DStv increases subscription fees amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter.
In a surprising development, yesterday, some DStv subscribers were informed about impending price increases. For instance, DStv Compact subscribers were informed to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 up from N6,975, starting September 1st.
Similarly, the subscription fee for DStv Compact Plus was increased by 9.8% from N10,925 to N12,000. Nairametrics also understands that the subscription fee for DStv Premium was increased from N16,200 to 18,400, indicating a 13.6% hike.
Part of the notice by the leading pay-tv provider said, “Dear Customer, please be advised of a price adjustment on your DStv Compact package from 1 September. Your new monthly subscription will be N7,900.”
Note that this is happening barely a few days after lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber summoned the company’s management to explain an earlier price hike in June.
As widely reported, DStv’s owners informed customers at the end of H1 2020 that it would be increasing prices for its bouquets in a bid to reflect the new Value Added Tax. The company said it had been absorbing the additional 2.5% tax, in hopes that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020. It also claimed that it would no longer be able to continue absorbing the extra costs, hence the decision to shift the burden to the customers.
Nigerians are dumbfounded and outraged
In the meantime, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter. The reactions range from shock to pure outrage, with many people wondering why the government is not doing enough to checkmate DStv which is owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice.
DStv has successfully bribed lawmakers in this country for this impunity to continue. Some people in government raised the issue of the costly price for DSTV bouquet, now no one is talking price is up again. Please we need #dstvpayperview , retweet if you are concerned
— odubayo Nathaniel (@natoodus) August 21, 2020
Perhaps the saddest part of this development is the fact that it is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic hardship that has come with it. And even though Multichoice tried to explain why the hike has become inevitable at this point, many customers would not be placated.
WTF 🤦♂️…
MultiChoice is heartless … inside this covid-19 hardship #DSTV #DStv pic.twitter.com/h0xnqdZdfV
— your favourite stubborn boy (@lovest0147) August 21, 2020
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
Lagos to appoint private companies to monitor health facilities in the state
The agency will introduce ‘Health FIT’ to foster efficient inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
The Lagos State Government said it would engage the services of franchise companies to monitor health facilities for better coverage and improvement in the quality of healthcare delivery.
This disclosure was made by the Board Chairman, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr Yemisi Sholanke-Koya, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, while speaking to newsmen in Alausa Ikeja.
Sholanke-Koya stated that the agency will embark on a Public-Private Partnership in which some of the functions of the agency will be contracted to private organizations to enhance efficient service delivery.
READ: Ride-hailing: Lagos reduces operational license fee by 20%, as operators meet with Governor
She explained that this arrangement is in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law 2006, which empowers the agency to engage franchise companies to monitor health facilities and ensure compliance with set standards, adding that the move will enable the agency to focus more on other responsibilities.
“We will be engaging the services of franchise companies in our monitoring activities which are in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law. Monitoring activities will be contracted to reputable private organizations to enable us to focus mainly on activities such as accreditation of health facilities and inspection for the registration of new facilities,” Sholanke-Koya said.
While discussing the fight against quackery in Lagos State, she stressed that the government remains committed to winning the war against quackery, while also warning that any facility owner or individual engaging in quackery will be sanctioned accordingly.
The HEFAMAA Chairman revealed that the agency will introduce a Health Facility Inspection Tool called Health FIT to foster efficient and effective inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
She explained that the Health FIT is an android-based application developed to make the recording of data seamless and facilitate the real-time rendition of reports of the agency.
She acknowledged the contribution of the agency to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the development of Covid-19 protocols for health facilities as well as education and sensitization of facility owners on the need to safeguard the health of all residents.