The British High Commission in Nigeria has announced Cynthia Rowe as its new development director.

Rowe replaces Christopher Prycroft who has concluded four years on the role.

The communication office reported on Thursday that Rowe, is an adept development diplomat and practitioner with experience in various parts of the world, including Nepal, Afghanistan, and Sierra Leone.

What she said

Rowe expressed enthusiasm for contributing to humanitarian needs and eagerly anticipates collaborating with the government to advance the country’s development agenda. Rowe commented on her appointment via her LinkedIn post, saying,

“Absolutely delighted to be appointed Development Director for Nigeria @FCDO. I am delighted to be in Nigeria, one of the most remarkable countries in the world for its talents, opportunities, and challenges.

“I am passionate about the UK’s close relationship with Nigeria, and partnership will be the cornerstone of my work here.

“…hugely encouraged by the work that has already been achieved by my predecessor in the areas of health, education, and governance, and of our work with women and girls.”

Brief Profile

Cynthia Rowe’s passion and experience in the Development space has imbibed in her skills in program evaluation and management, policy analysis, human, international development, governance and others.

Prior to her current position, she held the position of Head of Governance, Political, and Services at the British Embassy in Kathmandu. She also occupied other roles at Department for International Development (DFID) which includes serving as Senior Councillor for Policy in the Department for International Development, Tanzania, as well as leading Ebola operations in Sierra Leone which earned her a service medal.

Rowe has also been awarded a service medal for her achievements in Afghanistan. Notably in the UK, she played a key role in redesigning local government systems and assessing government performance in collaboration with the Audit Commission.