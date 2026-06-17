Whitecrust Asset Management has announced the appointment of seasoned finance professional and capital markets expert, ‘Seyi Daramola, as its new Managing Director.

Whitecrust Asset Management has announced the appointment of seasoned finance professional and capital markets expert, ‘Seyi Daramola, as its new Managing Director.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement made available to Nairametrics.

In his new role, Daramola will be responsible for leading the company’s strategic direction, enhancing investment performance, strengthening client relationships, and driving the adoption of innovative financial solutions through technology.

What they are saying

The appointment was formally announced by Kingsley Eremionkhale, Managing Director of Whitecrust Investment Limited, the parent company of Whitecrust Asset Management.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Whitecrust Asset Management, retired General Lekan Sokeye, described Daramola as a strong fit for the company’s growth ambitions.

“We are delighted to welcome ‘Seyi Daramola to the leadership team at Whitecrust Asset Management. His deep technical expertise in fixed income and capital markets, coupled with his proven ability to drive corporate vision through disciplined risk management and people empowerment, makes him the ideal leader for this phase of our growth,” Sokeye said.

“The commitment of Seyi to integrity and his success in managing large-scale portfolios will be instrumental as we continue to deliver sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders.”

More insights

Daramola joins Whitecrust with more than 20 years of experience in Nigeria’s financial services industry, spanning investment management, treasury operations, and capital raising.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MorganCapital Investment Limited and Allied Trust Asset Management Company Limited.

His professional career also includes senior leadership positions at Capitalfield Asset Management Company Limited and Cowry Asset Management Limited, where he played key roles in portfolio management and business development.

A certified Portfolio and Fund Manager, Daramola is also a Sponsored Individual registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from Lagos State University of Science and Technology and is a Fellow Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

In addition to his corporate achievements, he is a member of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria and a Fellow of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research, Abuja.

What you should know

The appointment comes as Whitecrust continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s financial services sector.

In 2025, Whitecrust Investment Limited announced that its subsidiary, Whitecrust Finance Company Limited, had received approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a finance company.

The licence marked a significant milestone for the Group, enabling it to broaden its range of financial products and services under a stronger regulatory framework.

The company said the approval provides greater flexibility to offer enhanced financing and investment solutions while supporting its long-term growth strategy.

With Daramola now at the helm of its asset management business, Whitecrust is expected to deepen its investment offerings and strengthen its position within Nigeria’s evolving financial services landscape.