Whitecrust Investment Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the official approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate as a finance company under its subsidiary, Whitecrust Finance Company Limited.

This development marks a new phase in Whitecrust’s journey, enabling the company to expand its offerings with greater flexibility and regulatory backing.

While Whitecrust has previously provided investment and loan solutions, the CBN license allows the company to deliver broader and more competitive financial products to the public.

Looking Ahead

With this license, Whitecrust Finance now offers an array of financial services that prioritizes speed, ease, and accessibility for individuals and businesses. Customers can look forward to:

24-hour Quick Loans with minimal documentation and fast approvals, designed to provide emergency cash solutions without the usual red tape.

High-Yield Investment Plans with returns of up to 24% per annum, tailored to both short-term savers and long-term investors seeking to grow their wealth with confidence.

A customer-first approach that combines digital convenience, personalized service, and a commitment to financial empowerment across all offerings.

Our Commitment to Financial Empowerment

The mission at Whitecrust remains clear: to empower Nigerians by redefining access to finance.

“This is a monumental step for us,” said Chairman, Babatunji Iyanda. “We are excited to embark on this new chapter at Whitecrust and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

As Whitecrust Finance Company begins operations, customers can expect more accessible, technology-driven, and people-focused financial services. The company is not only aiming to stand out through its unique product features and customer experience but also to emerge as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s evolving finance ecosystem.