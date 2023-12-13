President William Ruto has announced that visitors to Kenya from any country in the world will no longer need a visa.

According to the president, this will take effect from January 2024 as the government has introduced a digital platform for obtaining electronic travel authorization in advance, eliminating the need for visa applications.

Earlier, Ruto stressed that eliminating government visa requirements and tariffs would significantly boost trade among East African Community nations.

He underscored the need to encourage tropical forest basin countries to protect their forests for climate preservation benefits.

Ruto, speaking in Nairobi during an event commemorating 60 years of independence, emphasized that individuals globally won’t have to undergo the hassle of visa applications when coming to Kenya.

Visa-free travel to boost tourism

Advocating for visa-free travel in Africa, Ruto previously mentioned at a Republic of Congo conference in October that by the end of 2023, people from African countries would not require a visa to visit Kenya.

The move is aimed at boosting Kenya’s tourism industry, which is a vital component of its economy, known for beach holidays along the Indian Ocean and wildlife safaris.

To this, Ruto expressed a welcoming message, stating, “Kenya has a simple message to humanity: Welcome Home!”

Backstory

Nairametrics had reported earlier that President William Ruto announced during his keynote address at the Three Basins Climate Change Conference in Brazzaville, Congo, that from 2024, visa requirements will be waived for African nationals planning to visit Kenya.

This announcement came as a significant development for travellers.

The President underscored that the motivation behind this choice is to strengthen trade ties with fellow African nations.

President Ruto also stressed the importance of tackling the existing low levels of intra-African trade and suggested a decrease in customs tariffs continent-wide to hasten the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“ It is time we realize the importance of trading among ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent .

“ By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us ”, he explained.

Boosting Intra- African trade

The Kenyan president initiated this move by abolishing visa requirements for Angolan citizens, as he foresaw a visa-free era for African delegates visiting Kenya.

These delegates were from Indonesia, Comoros, Senegal, and Eritrea who also secured visa-free access, fostering closer ties. In collaboration with Djibouti, Kenya established a visa-free regime to enhance trade.

This move was replicated after an agreement which facilitated visa-free entry for Kenyan passport holders into South Africa attributed to an intervention by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2022.