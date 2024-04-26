Hong Kong’s securities regulatory body, SFC, has approved the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange-traded funds offering investors a secure and regulated investment option starting from April 30th.

According to CryptoDaily, after months of deliberation and speculation Hong Kong regulatory body finally approved the ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum expected by experts to bring in over $25 Billion if its offers are opened to investors in mainland China.

The approval announcement from the SFC reads as follows

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong recently greenlit the trading of the country’s first wave of spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with trading scheduled to commence on April 30th. This approval marks a significant step in the adoption of cryptocurrencies within Hong Kong’s financial landscape.

The approval of these ETFs provides both retail and institutional investors with a safer and more convenient avenue to invest in cryptocurrencies within a regulated framework.

ChinaAMC will be among the first to offer Bitcoin and Ether-based ETFs in Hong Kong, with their products set to hit the market on April 30th. This rapid turnaround from approval to trading, a mere 15 days, underscores the growing demand for regulated crypto investment options in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong ETFs slightly differ from that of the United States approved in early January by being an in-kind creation model, unlike the cash-only creation model in the United States.

This model allows the creation of new ETF shares using Bitcoin and Ethereum, potentially driving up assets under management (AUM) and trading volume for these products.

Thomas Zhu, head of digital assets at ChinaAMC emphasized the appeal of this in-kind model of ETFs

“The in-kind feature also attracts coin holders by offering the ease of converting coins to fully regulated ETFs managed by professional fund managers and regulated custodians. With the growing adoption of ETFs in institutional asset allocation and retail trading in Hong Kong, we expect robust demand for our offerings.” He said.

Hong Kong launching its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs means growing competition in the ETFs space. As more ETFs enter the market there is likely to be competition in offering the lowest fees for other investment products.

This competition could ultimately benefit investors, leading to more competitive pricing and improved product offerings.

These ETFs also bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies by offering investors a secure and regulated means to invest in digital assets.

What to Know

The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong follows a similar move made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission when it approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024. The United States is still grappling with approving Spot Ethereum ETFs.

Cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) track the price performance of cryptocurrencies by investing in a portfolio linked to their instruments. Like other such funds, crypto ETFs trade on regular stock exchanges, and investors can hold them in their standard brokerage accounts.