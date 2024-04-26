The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said that the federal government plans to create 2.5 million jobs through the Labour Employment Enhancement Programme (LEEP).

She said this at the pre-inaugural ceremony for the LEEP in Abuja on Thursday.

She emphasized that in a quickly changing global environment, it was crucial to LP provide the Nigerian workforce with the essential tools and opportunities to succeed in the digital era.

She noted that the LEEP aimed for zero hunger, zero poverty, economic growth, and decent jobs through six strategic initiatives.

“The LEEP vision is to train and equip 2.5 million people.

“In Nigeria, youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, with over 13 million young people currently unemployed.

“According to recent statistics, initiatives like LEEP play a crucial role in providing young people with access to training, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurial support.

“This will address the challenge of youth unemployment and promoting social inclusion.

‘’The initiative is a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing key challenges facing our workforce such as job creation, skills development and migration control,’’ she said.

Moreover, she said that this encompassed a digital skills initiative, programs for vocational entrepreneurship skills, upgrades to infrastructure, and enhancements to NELEX for accelerating employment.

Onyejeocha also mentioned other elements such as the global remote work initiative and improvements to labor compliance.

She encouraged development partners like the World Bank, GIZ, the European Union, UNIDO, and the Bank of Industry to back these efforts.

She said that such support was crucial for the current administration to alleviate the difficulties Nigerians are experiencing due to the elimination of the fuel subsidy.

“We cannot do it alone and so we need to partner with you to help us succeed in the country,” she said.

Ms Luri Aganetto, the EU Programme Manager, pledges the readiness of the union to support the initiative for the good of the Nigerian people.

“We are optimistic and looking forward to cooperate with the Nigerian government on Labour market information system,” she said.