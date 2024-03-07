President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, alongside three Executive Directors of the agency.

The suspension is in light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), as contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The three Executive Directors suspended alongside Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad include:

Olaniyi Alaba Netufo — Executive Director, Corporate Services

Barka Sajou — Executive Director, Technical Services

Sa’adatu Balgore — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

Ngelale revealed that President Tinubu has mandated an extensive probe into the behaviour of the said officials regarding a corrupt misallocation of funds exceeding N1.2 billion in the last two years. A portion of this sum has been recouped by anti-corruption bodies.

President Tinubu appoints interim management team of REA

The statement also mentioned that President Tinubu has immediately instated an interim management team for the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)..

The newly appointed management team of REA are as follows:

Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO

Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services

Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services

Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project

The statement noted that President Bola Tinubu expects that every appointee in his government will maintain the utmost levels of transparency and accountability while performing their responsibilities.

The President emphasizes his commitment to prioritizing the Nigerian populace’s demand for effective governance and quality service over the limited interests of individuals tasked with delivering essential services to the citizens of Nigeria.