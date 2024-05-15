The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of an additional 36,540 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, which were initially withheld for further scrutiny.

This announcement was relayed in a statement by the board’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin disclosed that these newly released results bring the total number of released results to 1,879,437.

The newly released results

Dr. Benjamin addressed concerns raised by a purported letter circulating on social media, alleging a compromise in the outstanding 2024 UTME results due to cyber-security breaches.

He clarified that the said letter was fabricated by fraudsters and did not originate from JAMB.

He emphasized the board’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its operational processes, dismissing any claims of compromise.

Highlighting the ongoing investigation into examination misconduct, Dr. Benjamin revealed that some results are still under scrutiny.

The board intends to meticulously review CCTV footage from all accredited centers to determine the extent of candidates’ involvement in any malpractice, he noted.

Furthermore, Dr. Benjamin cautioned the public against misinformation from unofficial sources and discredited claims linking JAMB to the determination of ‘low cut-off marks’.

He clarified that institutions independently propose minimum admissible scores, which are later collectively deliberated upon during the Annual Policy Meeting on Admissions.

What you should know

The 2024 UTME, conducted by JAMB, was held from April 19 to April 29, with registration occurring between January 15 and February 26.

This year, 1.94 million candidates registered for the examination, which was conducted across 118 towns and over 700 centers nationwide.

The results were officially announced by JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, at a press conference.

Out of the 1,842,464 results that were released, only 0.4% of candidates scored 300 and above, while 24% achieved scores of 200 and above. Seventy-sjx percentage of the candidates scored below 200, reflecting significant challenges in performance.

JAMB faced issues with result integrity and public perception. Additional security measures were announced to enhance the result verification process due to cases of suspected examination misconduct and the mishandling of candidate identity verifications.

The public reaction to the UTME results has been mixed, with some commentators pointing to systemic issues such as inadequate educational funding and poor learning environments, while others blamed societal attitudes towards education and lack of proper student preparation for the situation.