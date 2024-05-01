President Bola Tinubu has stated that hardworking Nigerians are entitled to fair wages and improved welfare, emphasizing that his administration is committed to enhancing the conditions for workers in the country.

The President said this in his Workers Day message to Nigerians on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, conveyed by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Ngelale noted that the president commended Nigerian workers for their dedication to the nation’s peace, progress, and development, which is reflected in their relentless work and patriotic enthusiasm to maintain the nation’s operations.

According to the spokesperson, the President assures Nigerian workers of his commitment to not only enhancing their welfare but also improving their working conditions and supplying the essential tools for their success.

“President Tinubu celebrates Nigerian workers across all spheres – from the clerical officer who ensures the proper documentation and distribution of correspondence; the security officer who remains ever dutiful through all seasons; the teacher who secures the future of our nation by imparting knowledge to the next generation; the doctor who works relentlessly to save precious lives, and to all Nigerian workers who keep the candle aflame.

“The President affirms that his administration remains committed to improving the welfare of all workers, noting the various relief programmes, including the wage award and the imminent minimum wage review.

“President Tinubu strongly believes that the custodians of the nation’s machinery deserve a fair wage and enhanced welfare and that a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages,” the statement reads in part.

What you should know

Earlier on Tuesday, President Tinubu announced an increase in salaries across various salary structures in a move aimed at boosting the welfare of civil servants.

The increase, ranging between 25% and 35%will apply to personnel on the six remaining Consolidated Salary Structures.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Congress (NLC, through its president, Joe Ajaero, has described the increase in salary mischievous, insisting that the federal government ought to pay a living wage of N615,000.

According to the union boss, a living wage is such that at least keep the workers alive for the month, without resorting to borrowing and malnutrition.