A former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past Vice President, Laolu Akande, has expressed support for the suspension and investigation of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Akande urged all people of goodwill and those who value integrity, no matter the political leanings, to be thankful for the development, noting that Emefiele was given a long rope but failed to redeem himself.

This was made known by Akande through a statement on his official Twitter account on Saturday night, June 10, 2023.

Akande who accused Emefiele of corruption, especially with the dual exchange rate policy, said he perpetuated colossal damages at the CBN to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people.

Accuses Emefiele of corruption perpetrated colossal damages at CBN

Akande in his tweet post said, ‘’ It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation. All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development. Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself.

‘’His shenanigans and the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN were to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people. This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!’ ’

Backlash over statement

However, Akande faced some criticisms from Nigerians over his statement, accusing him and his boss (Vice President Yemi Osinbajo) of being part of the past administration under the very watch all the alleged damages happened.

Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, said that Eemefiele was just an errand boy that did the bidding of his masters to stay relevant and worked well with Buhari and Osinbajo’s administration to destroy Nigeria.

She said, ‘’ What did Emefiele do that was not with the support of Buhari and Osinbajo? Emefiele was the errand boy who did his masters’ bidding to stay relevant. He worked well with Buhari and Osinbajo administration to destroy Nigeria.’’

She added, ‘’ Cowards everywhere! It is because Emefiele is down that many of you now have mouths to say the very things you all insulted us over. Buhari and Osinbajo are the number one culprits!’’

A twitter user, Jerry Koko Durojaiye, accused Osinbajo of being guilty, adding that it was the reason his aide is attacking Emefiele in advance.

He said, ‘’I’m very sure Osinbajo is guilty and that’s the reason this man is attacking Emefiele in advance, hmmm!’’

Another Twitter user, Tolulope Abeey said, ‘’ It’s now obvious that all along Osinbajo or should I say Laolu Akande as the case maybe were just bootlicking Buhari and being a sycophant with the hope that Buhari will endorse Ikenne for Aso villa.’’

A Twitter user Omadi said Akande should have been circumspect in his statement on the arrest of the CBN Governor considering the fact that his boss was part of the same government.

Omadi said, ‘’ You should have been circumspect on making comments on the arrest of Emefiele since your principal served as VP in the same government he was CBN governor. As the Holy Bible says, faith is good; anointing is good; skill is good, but wisdom is profitable to direct.’’

Aniebonam Ifeanyi said his boss, the former vice president, was part of the Emefiele saga.

Aremu Ridwan said, ‘’ You actually didn’t speak up against Emefiele’s atrocities when you were in power. Hypocritical!’’

