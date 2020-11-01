Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC

The data recently released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) shows that one million meter units have been earmarked for the initial phase of the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) tops the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units(10.7%).

The others are IBEDC with 103,997 units (10.4%), AEDC with 101,186 units (10.1%). PHEDC got the least of 77,070 units(7.7%).

The allocation of the meters to the respective Discos was based on 80% of the one million meters for the take-off of the scheme shared equally amongst all the Discos while the 20% was based on the contracted metering gap of each of the Discos.

The total number of meters contracted based on the metering gap at the commencement of MAP regulation was 6,324,971 units.

IKEDC has the highest number of 1,074,411, representing 17%.

IBEDC followed with 988,915 units, representing 16%.

AEDC 900,000, representing 14%.

PHEDC has the least with 134,324 units, representing 2%.

Out of 1 million units of meters earmarked across all the Discos, 347,665 units are available inventories with the pre-qualified Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) in all the Discos, while 652,335 units are to be sourced locally from the same MAPs.

IBEDC has the highest available stock of 96,248 units (27.7%).

PHEDC followed with 50,100 units (14.4%).

AEDC 40,438 units (11.6%).

The least inventory comes from JEDC with 4,283 units (1.2%).

