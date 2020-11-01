Energy
Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC
Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) tops the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units(10.7%).
The data recently released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) shows that one million meter units have been earmarked for the initial phase of the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) tops the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units(10.7%).
The others are IBEDC with 103,997 units (10.4%), AEDC with 101,186 units (10.1%). PHEDC got the least of 77,070 units(7.7%).
The allocation of the meters to the respective Discos was based on 80% of the one million meters for the take-off of the scheme shared equally amongst all the Discos while the 20% was based on the contracted metering gap of each of the Discos.
The total number of meters contracted based on the metering gap at the commencement of MAP regulation was 6,324,971 units.
- IKEDC has the highest number of 1,074,411, representing 17%.
- IBEDC followed with 988,915 units, representing 16%.
- AEDC 900,000, representing 14%.
- PHEDC has the least with 134,324 units, representing 2%.
Out of 1 million units of meters earmarked across all the Discos, 347,665 units are available inventories with the pre-qualified Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) in all the Discos, while 652,335 units are to be sourced locally from the same MAPs.
- IBEDC has the highest available stock of 96,248 units (27.7%).
- PHEDC followed with 50,100 units (14.4%).
- AEDC 40,438 units (11.6%).
- The least inventory comes from JEDC with 4,283 units (1.2%).
What you should know
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently released its framework for the financing of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), as well as the local meter manufacturers to close the estimated 10 million metering gap.
- The key objectives of the NMMP include increasing Nigeria’s metering rate, elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, strengthening the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly, and deployment capacity.
- The programme is well intended to support Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts by creating more jobs in the local meter value-chain and reducing collection losses, as well as, increasing financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligations of the Discos.
- The Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) obligates all the electricity distribution companies (Discos) to fully meter all their customers
- Customers who had earlier paid for meters under the MAP Regulations shall be refunded through energy credits over a period not exceeding five years
- The payment for meters by customers through upfront payments or monthly Meter Service Charge as provided in the subsisting MAP regulation shall cease.
Company Results
Egbin Power Plant generated the highest total energy output in Q1 2020, 14.82%
Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
The data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the Q1 2020 indicates that 12 out of the 26 operational power plants accounted for 82.16% of the total electric energy generated, while Egbin power plant generated the highest at 14.82%.
According to the distribution of the individual power plant contribution to the overall total energy output during the period,
- Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
- Kanji hydropower plant followed with 10.36% of the total energy output.
- In the same period, Sapele NIPP power plant accounted for the least share of the output with 0.11%.
Source: NERC Quarterly Report – Q1 2020
What you should know
- Egbin Power Plc is an affiliate of the Sahara Group – an international energy conglomerate. The power plant is located in Egbin, Lagos state, operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The energy generation in Nigeria is still largely dependent on 9 power plants, as these plants accounted for 73.76% of the total electric energy output during Q1 2020.
- The over-reliance of the grid on the energy supplied by these 9 power plants poses a serious concentration risk to the industry. A downtime in any of them may result in grid instability – except adequate proactive and precautionary measures are put in place, such as adequate spinning reserves.
- The Commission, on its part, towards guaranteeing continuous grid stability by ensuring proper management of the grid, has concluded the evaluation of the outcome of the competitive procurement of spinning reserves conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and communicated its decision to the same for further action.
Energy
Abuja, Ikeja Discos top list in collection efficiency in Q1 2020- NERC
Abuja and Ikeja had highest in collection efficiency, out of the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.
A report released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that Abuja and Ikeja DisCos scored the highest in collection efficiency, out of the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria, for the first quarter of 2020.
In appraising the individual performances of the DisCos, Abuja DisCo had the highest collection efficiency of 80.89%, followed by Ikeja DisCo with 72.39%. Port Harcourt DisCo has the lowest collection efficiency of 43.36%.
However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, only Abuja and Kaduna DisCos recorded improvements in collection efficiency. In particular, Kaduna DisCo recorded the highest increase of 3.65 percentage points, moving from 40.44% in 2019/Q4 to 44.09% in the first quarter of 2020.
The total revenue collected by eleven electricity distribution companies (DisCos) from customers in the first quarter of 2020, Q1 2020, stood at ₦114.29 billion out of a total bill of ₦186.82 billion.
The DisCos’ collection efficiency, which is arrived at through total revenue collected as a ratio of the total billing by DisCos, declined in 2020/Q1.
The overall collection efficiency for all DisCos decreased to 61.18% in the first quarter of 2020, representing 8.26 percentage points decrease from the 69.44% collection efficiency recorded in 2019/Q4.
The collection efficiency implies that for every ₦10.00 worth of energy billed to customers by DisCos in the first quarter of 2020, approximately ₦3.88 remained unrecovered from customers as at when due.
Low collection efficiency combined with billing inefficiencies have had adverse impact on the financial liquidity of the industry, which in turn, has led to low investment in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).
What you should know
- Low collection efficiency has been largely attributed to the customers’ displeasure with estimated billings which have often resulted in an unwillingness to pay the bills.
- The Commission, during the quarter, issued an order on capping of monthly estimated bill, limiting the total volume of energy an unmetered customer can be billed to the average monthly energy use of a typical pre-paid meter customer in the same business unit.
- Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is one of the 11 power distribution companies that was privatized and handed over to new investors on 1 November 2013. KANN Utility Limited (KANN) is the 60% equity holder in AEDC. The Federal Government of Nigeria holds 40% equity in AEDC. It has franchise for the distribution and sale of electricity in the Federal Capital Territory, Niger State, Kogi State and Nassarawa State.
- Ikeja Electric Plc is based in Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos. The company emerged on November 1, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Energy
Power: Nigeria records transmission peak of 5,459.50MW – TCN
TCN has announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,459.50MW on the 28th, October 2020.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,459.50MW on the 28th, October 2020.
This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement by Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN.
5️⃣,4️⃣5️⃣9️⃣.5️⃣0️⃣ Megawatts💡↗️
Good Job from the Men and Women of the Transmission Company of Nigeria and everyone within the Power Sector.
— Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) October 29, 2020
She said Nigeria hit the milestone on October 28th and surpassed the earlier record of 5,420.30MW achieved on August 18.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman, disclosed that Nigeria’s installed grid power generation capacity has grown from 8,000MW to 13,000MW under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“The new peak surpasses the 5,420.30MW achieved on Aug. 18 by 39.20MW,” Ms Mbah said.
The Acting Managing Director, Mr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, commended all the players in the power sector value chain for the feat.
He attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players, as well as, the unbridled effort by the Federal Government – through the Ministry of Power – in setting the right environment for seamless operations.
The Acting Managing Director said the company will continue workings towards improved power transmission across the nation.
Nairametrics reported in August that the Federal Government of Nigeria revealed that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) will save the nation over $1 billion annually.
Structure of the PPI funding:
- 85% from a consortium of banks guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
- 15% of the FG’s counterpart funding.
- 2–3 years moratorium.
- 10–12 years repayment at concessionary interest rates.
Ugochukwu Oby
November 1, 2020 at 5:05 pm
What about those who have already paid since August, why were they not metred as promised during the initial payment. Are there going to be among those that will receive metres?