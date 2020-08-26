Energy
Electricity: FG approves one year waiver of import levy on meters
The new regulations would be in line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s electricity reforms.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters to help improve Nigeria’s electricity meter deficit.
This was announced by the Federal Government in a social media statement.
ELECTRICITY SECTOR: In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting reforms in the electricity industry, and the implementation of @NERCNG’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, President @MBuhari has approved a one year waiver of Import Levy on electricity meters.
The media aide to the presidency, Tolu Ogunlesi, announced that the import levy is a big deal in Nigeria’s electricity industry, citing the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in 2018.
This right here: A big deal. @NERCNG issued a Meter Asset Provider(MAP) Regulation in 2018 (including targets for DisCos) & has also, at the beginning of 2020, issued an Order capping how much DisCos can charge unmetered consumers—as part of efforts to tackle ‘estimated’ billing. https://t.co/fy53HMv9zw
Ogunlesi added that NERC also ordered a cap on how much DisCos can charge unmetered consumers, as part of efforts to tackle ‘estimated’ billing.
The Presidency said the new regulations would be in line with its commitment to support Nigeria’s electricity reforms and the NERC’s Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. In 2020, Nigeria’s electricity metering deficit rose to 6.75 million, from 4.5 million in 2015.
Nairametrics reported last month that DisCos operating in Nigeria were seeking funding from CBN to support the roll-out of meters nationwide.
Mr. Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director in charge of research and advocacy at the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), said the funding would help ensure that all electricity customers were adequately metered under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) regulation.
NNPC reveals survival strategies to cope with oil sector downturn and new normal
Kyari also disclosed that NNPC is also investing in domestic gas utilization projects.
The State oil giant, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has disclosed that it is expanding its non-oil and gas businesses, deploying technology and automating their processes and operations to reposition the industry for the new normal and ensure sustainability.
They are also working on reducing their cost of crude oil production in order to adapt to the low oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during his address at the Energy Industry Transformation Virtual Summit with the theme, Changing Global Energy Landscape Strategies for Industry Sustainability, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Some of these new strategies are necessary for the oil sector which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that the onslaught of COVID-19 and the oil price war experienced early this year led to a historical massive demand destruction and supply glut on a global scale, adding that no player in the oil and gas industry was spared of the downturn.
The NNPC boss pointed out that however, with every downturn comes an opportunity to evolve and the industry is taking advantage of this. He said the crisis has accelerated their ability to innovate and leverage on technology to get the businesses to operate optimally and reduce impact.
Kyari, in his statement, said, ‘’To reposition the industry for the new normal and ensure sustainability, we are expanding our non-oil and gas businesses, deploying technology, automating our processes and reducing our cost of production.’’
He stated, ‘’In order to navigate through this global reality, we at the National Oil Company have deployed technology to promote virtual ways of working. We have also improved our efficiency and optimized our operating expenditures.’’
Kyari also disclosed that NNPC is also investing in domestic gas utilization projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline gas project (AKK, OB3, ELPS), supporting research and innovation as well as fast-tracking energy policy required to expand the horizon of commercial opportunities.
CBN moves to ring-fence Disco collections
The apex bank instructed all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular dated August 21, 2020, authorising banks to ring-fence collection accounts of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria.
In a circular titled DMB Led Electricity Market Collections and addressed to “All Banks,” the apex bank instructed that all DisCo collections and remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN will now be the responsibility of banks providing guarantees to DisCos.
Banks providing Bank Guarantees to Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on behalf of DisCos, would take full responsibility for:
a. The collections of the concerned DisCos, and
b. The remittances of the DisCos to both NBET and TCN
For the avoidance of doubt, no DM is permitted to open or continue to maintain a collection account for a DisCo without the express no-objection of the DMB that guaranteed its exposure to NBET or TCN.
Other aspects of the circular also instruct the deposit money banks to warehouse all collections, whether energy or non-energy of the DisCos, in an account in the name of the DisCo. It also sets out guidelines for management inflows received through collection agents of the distribution companies.
The central bank provided funding to DisCos in 2015 through its Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility (“CBN-NEMSF”). The NEMSF was designed to fund market shortfalls arising for poor collections. The DisCos repay the central bank through monthly deductions from their collections.
This latest circular also suggests that the central bank, deposit money banks and NERC may have made this move in an attempt to guarantee that cash flows from DisCo Collections are available to pay down loans and other obligations to market stakeholders. By having visibility to their cash flows, future funding requirements can be better analysed.
What this means: Nairametrics understands that this circular is a move by the apex bank to ring-fence the collection of all DisCos by the banks providing bank guarantees to the distribution company.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued minimum remittance orders for each DisCo in 2019 requiring DisCos to meet a minimum remittance to the market from collections received when customers pay for electricity.
- The remittance is made to NBET and the Market Operators who then pay the GenCos and TCN respectively.
- DisCos are required to provide bank guarantees for DisCos in the event that they fail to meet their minimum remittance obligations.
- This CBN’s circular is an attempt by fund providers in the power sector to have clear visibility over collections of distribution companies and possibly control how the money is disbursed to all stakeholders.
- It is, however, unclear how working capital requirements of DisCos will be catered for in the event of a shortfall.
NNPC: Details of June Financial and Operations Report
The report indicated that petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65 million
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) earned $378.42 million from crude oil and gas export in June. This is a significant increase when compared to $133.16 million recorded in May 2020.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Group General Manager of NNPC’s Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, on Sunday in Abuja.
According to the June Monthly Financial and Operations Report, the amount signalled a marked improvement in revenue earnings, following the ease of the COVID-19 pandemic global lockdown and the subsequent increased demand and firmer prices for the black gold in the international market.
READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate jumps to 12.82%, highest in 27 months
Petroleum receipt
The report indicated that petroleum receipts for the month reflected crude oil earnings of $230.65 million, with gas and miscellaneous proceeds standing at $75.97million and $71.80 million dollars, respectively.
It puts the total crude oil and gas export earnings for the period between June 2019 and June 2020 at $4.60 billion.
On petroleum products supply in the downstream sector, the report said that 1.34 billion litres of white products were distributed and sold across the country by NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).
It noted that the figure was significantly higher than the 950.67 million litres of white products sold and distributed in May 2020.
READ: Sterling Bank reveals N215 billion sequestered by CBN as CRR Debits
Breakdown of products sold
The June 2020 figures indicated that over 1.3 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 5.10 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 1.65 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), were sold and distributed during the period.
“White products sale for the period from June 2019 to June 2020, stood at over 19.104billion litres, with PMS accounting for over 18.9billion litres or 99.36 per cent.
“In monetary value terms, the above volumes translated to a total sale of ₦134.22billion of white products by PPMC in June, compared to ₦92.58billion sales in May.
“Total revenues recorded from the sales of white products for the period from June 2019 to June 2020 stood at over ₦2.267trillion, where PMS contributed about 99.12 per cent of the total sales, with a value of over ₦2.247trillion,” the report revealed.
READ: Data war: MTN takes over, gains 1.7 million subscribers, as Glo outshines Airtel in June
Pipeline vandalism
In the month under review, the report further noted that 33 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 11% decrease from the 37 points recorded in May 2020.
It added that Mosimi-Ibadan accounted for 33%, while Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Warri-River Niger recorded 27% of the breaks each, with other locations making up for the remaining 13%.
The MFOR stated that in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders, the corporation would continuously strive to rein in on the incidences of pipeline breaches across the country.
Gas sector
Out of the 232.03 billion Cubic Feet of gas (BCF) supplied in June 2020, 148.66 BCF of gas was commercialised.
This, it noted, consisted of 34.64BCF and 114.01BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
“The transaction translated to a total supply of 1,154.78million Standard Cubic Feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,800.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month,” it added.
This means that 64.07% of the average daily gas produced is commercialised, while the balance of 35.93% is re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas, or flared.
Gas flare rate for the month of June stood at 6.11%, implying 472.94mmscfd, compared with average Gas flare rate of 7.84%, equivalent of 611.73mmscfd for the period from June 2019 to June 2020.