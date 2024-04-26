Following a brief uptick on April 25, 2024, the NGX resumed its downward trajectory on Friday, April 26, concluding the week with minimal movement.

The All-Share Index settled at 98,152.91 points, marking a marginal decline of 0.02% compared to the previous day’s close of 98,169.30 points.

Equities lost N11.1 billion, as the market capitalization closed at N55.51 trillion, representing a slim decline from the N55.52 trillion posted yesterday.

Despite the bearish sentiment in the market, there was an optimistic outlook from banking stocks, as FBNH and STANBIC posted 10% gains respectively to lead the gainers. While ACCESSCORP and UBA gained 3.85% and 0.88% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 98,152.91 points

Previous ASI: 98,169.30 points

% Day Change: -0.02%

Day’s Lowest: 98,152.91 points

Day’s Highest: 97,980.56 points

% YTD: +31.29% (Previous: +31.22%)

Market Cap: N55.51 trillion

Volume Traded: 265.07 million units

Value: N5.022 billion

Deals: 6,581

Top Gainers

STANBIC, +10.00% to close at N49.50

NGXGROUP: +10.00% to close at N23.10

FBNH: +10.00% to close at N20.35

LIVESTOCK: +9.93% to close at N1.66

VITAFOAM: +9.91% to close at N18.85

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: -10.00% to close at N0.36

REGALINS: -9.76% to close at N0.37

UNITYBNK: -7.65% to close at N1.69

JAPAULGOLD: -6.83% to close at N1.91

WEMABANK: -6.72% to close at N6.25

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, UBA (+0.88%) was the top traded stock with 42.35 million units, followed by ACCESSCORP (+3.75%) with 28.55 million units, TIP (+0.56%) with 26.55 million units, ZENITHBANK (-0.91%) with 23.94 million units, and GTCO (-1.25%) with 16.55 million units.

Concerning value, UBA was the top traded stock with N980 million worth of shares traded. It was followed by ZENITHBANK with N789 million, GTCO with N592 million, NESTLE with N547 million, and ACCESSCORP with N473 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

For stocks worth over N1 trillion, there was mostly bearish sentiment, as GTCO and ZENITHBANK posted 1.25% and 0.91% losses respectively.

Other members of the category, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, GEREGU, TRANSPOWER, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

For the tier-1 banks, there were signs of a resurgence from the losses recorded in April, as FBNH, UBA, and ACCESSCORP posted upticks, with 10.00%, 0.88%, and 3.75% respectively. However, GTCO and ZENITHBANK recorded losses.