As the world commemorates World Environment Day 2026, Nigeria’s planned implementation of a new Green Tax on motor vehicles has generated widespread debate among environmental advocates, economists, automobile operators, and consumers.

As the world commemorates World Environment Day 2026, Nigeria’s planned implementation of a new Green Tax on motor vehicles has generated widespread debate among environmental advocates, economists, automobile operators, and consumers.

The Green Tax, scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, is part of the Federal Government’s tax reform programme aimed at aligning fiscal policy with environmental objectives while expanding government revenue.

While supporters view the levy as a necessary step toward promoting cleaner transportation and reducing emissions, critics argue that the policy could impose additional costs on citizens without providing sufficient alternatives for cleaner mobility.

What the stakeholders are saying

Stakeholders remain divided on the potential impact of the Green Tax, with environmental advocates supporting the policy’s objectives while industry players and economists express concerns about implementation and affordability.

“World Environment Day reminds us that environmental protection requires concrete policy actions. Taxation can be a powerful tool for influencing consumer behaviour and reducing emissions. The Green Tax sends a signal that environmental costs should be reflected in economic decisions,” said environmental consultant, Dr. Ibrahim Musa.

“There is nothing wrong with the principle behind the Green Tax. The challenge is implementation. Citizens need practical alternatives before they can be expected to change behaviour. Without sufficient investment in clean transportation infrastructure, the policy may not achieve its full environmental benefits,” said climate researcher, Amina Bello.

“Environmental taxes should not be viewed simply as revenue-generating mechanisms. They must be part of a comprehensive green transition strategy that offers citizens practical alternatives while protecting economic growth,” University of Abuja-based economic analyst, Bismarck Eze, stated.

Automobile industry stakeholders have also called for a phased implementation approach, arguing that consumers are already grappling with inflation, foreign exchange pressures, and rising transportation costs.

Some stakeholders have also called for greater transparency regarding how revenue generated from the Green Tax will be utilized.

Many argue that a portion of the proceeds should be dedicated to environmental restoration projects, renewable energy investments, urban tree-planting initiatives, climate adaptation programmes, and sustainable transportation infrastructure.

“How will the costs not be directly or indirectly transferred to commuters at a time when energy costs are already going up?”, Mr Okafor, a civil servant who uses his car partly for commercial purposes in Abuja, asked.

The differing views reflect the broader challenge of balancing environmental sustainability with economic realities in a developing economy.

Backstory

The Green Tax is one of the measures introduced under the package of four tax reform laws signed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025 to improve tax administration, expand the tax base, and support national development objectives.

Vehicles with engine capacities between 2.0 litres (2,000cc) and 3.99 litres (3,999cc) will attract a 2% surcharge.

Vehicles with engine capacities of 4.0 litres (4,000cc) and above will be subject to a 4% surcharge.

Electric vehicles, vehicles below 2,000cc, mass transit buses, and locally manufactured vehicles have been exempted from the levy.

The policy is expected to encourage the adoption of cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles while discouraging the use of high-emission automobiles.

Environmental experts note that transportation remains a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally. In Nigeria, the continued use of older and fuel-intensive vehicles contributes significantly to air pollution, carbon emissions, and declining urban air quality.

What this means

The Green Tax represents Nigeria’s first major attempt to incorporate environmental considerations into its taxation framework and could influence consumer and business decisions over time.

The levy could encourage motorists to transition toward smaller-engine and cleaner vehicles.

Exemptions for electric vehicles may support the growth of Nigeria’s emerging electric mobility market.

The policy could provide government with additional revenue that may be directed toward environmental and sustainability projects.

However, the absence of widespread charging infrastructure and limited access to affordable electric vehicles could constrain its effectiveness.

What you should know

World Environment Day, established by the United Nations and celebrated globally on June 5 each year, aims to raise environmental awareness and mobilize individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to take action in addressing pressing environmental challenges.

In March 2026, the Federal Government introduced presumptive tax rules targeting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).