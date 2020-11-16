Business
PIB may be passed by first quarter of 2021 – Sylva
The Minister of State for Petroleum has said that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) may be passed into law by the first quarter of 2021.
Sylva explained that he is not saying categorically and conclusively that the PIB will be passed, but going by the pace of work the ministry has seen the National Assembly do, everything being equal, he projects that the PIB will be passed latest by the first quarter of 2021.
In an interview, which he shared via the ministry’s Twitter handle, he said, “PIB is well. But, it is out of the executive’s hand at the moment. The executive completed its own part by drafting the Bill. The ball is now with the National Assembly. The latest information we have is that the draft Bill has already passed the second reading in the Senate. They have sent the draft to the committees.
“The House of Representatives would take up from there and look at it next week. Our expectation is that both Chambers of the National Assembly would go through the committee stages by the first quarter of next year and pass it into law, everything being equal.
“Everything depends on the pace of the legislation process by the National Assembly. If the two chambers pass second readings, and it is just the committees that are left to look at the Bill and hold public hearings, which we believe can happen within the first quarter of next year, the actual passage of the Bill can happen about the same period. We are very optimistic.”
He added that over the years, the petroleum industry has grown more towards the upstream exploration and production sector.
"There is no doubt that the @NNPCgroup of today is way different from the @NNPCgroup of yesterday. We should be proud of these achievements, despite challenges…." —HMSPR, @HETimipreSylva in an interview with @PremiumTimesng, weekend.
November 16, 2020
On why the midstream sector of the petroleum industry has been neglected over the years, “It is because the fiscal framework for its development was non-existent. Our expectation is that the PIB will now create the fiscal framework that would encourage the growth and development of the sector. The time is ripe for the industry to produce the jobs that would mop up all those opportunities and sweep all the unemployed young Nigerians from the streets.
“There is no better way of diversifying the country’s economy than through a well-developed oil and gas industry, particularly with the huge gas resources in Nigeria. So, PIB will be the most credible attempt towards a holistic diversification of the Nigerian economy,” he added.
What you need to know
Nairametrics had reported that there is a strong indication that if the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) is finally passed into law by the National Assembly, the existing Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and Petroleum Inspectorate (PI) may be scrapped; thereby, giving way for the Nigeria Petroleum Regulatory Commission to take over their functions.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is currently under legislative consideration and represents the most comprehensive review of the legal framework for the oil and gas sector in Nigeria since the industry began commercial operations in the 1960s. The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), an omnibus law is meant to regulate the entire sphere of the industry and repeal most existing oil and gas legislations.
Lagos designs eligibility form for businesses to access N1billion seed capital
Lagos has designed a palliative eligibility form, to take in the applications of qualified practitioners for its N1 billion seed capital investment.
This disclosure was made by Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture.
As a follow up to the announcement of N1 Billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has designed an eligibility form for interested practitioners to have access to the fund.
November 16, 2020
She disclosed that as a follow-up to the announcement of N1 billion seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sector, an eligibility form has been set-up to take in the applications of qualified practitioners in the Hospitality, Tourism and Entertainment sector for its N1 Billion seed capital.
She called on all qualified persons with businesses in the Hospitality, Tourism and Entertainment sector to fill the eligibility form on the website: http://tsp.lagosstate.gov.ng, and generate a code upon completion of the online form.
The Commissioner stated that although the seed capital is domiciled with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture decided to design a form that would help identify genuine practitioners, who have verifiable information domiciled with the Ministry.
In her words, the rationale behind the online form is to ensure the judicious disbursement of funds to genuine and qualified practitioners in the sector-related businesses.
What you should know
To be considered eligible for the seed capital, all interested practitioners must meet/have the under-listed requirements and documents:
- Must be a resident of Lagos State (LASSRA).
- Business must be within the creative Arts, Tourism and Hospitality sector.
- Business must be registered with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
- Business must be operational for at least One (1) year.
- For Term Loan and Hub Loans/Production Loans within the SME category, business must be registered with CAC.
- Must provide Guarantors with a sizable income: Two (2) Guarantors for Term and Hub loans/Production loans within the SME category. One (1) of the Two (2) Guarantors must be an Association and One (1) Guarantor for Term Loans within the ME category.
- Evidence of Tax Compliance.
- The Ministry implored interested and qualified practitioners to visit the Hotel and Licensing department of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture at Block 10, Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja for further clarifications and any other assistance or call 08023320906.
FG releases 2020 national common entrance exams results, fixes cut off mark
FG announced the release of the 2020/2021 National Common Entrance Examination results.
In the announced result, the Federal Government pegged the national cut off marks for the examination at 142.
According to a report from Channels Television, the results were announced by the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, during its presentation by the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Godswill Obioma, in Abuja on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Adamu expressed delight at the speed with which the leadership of NECO conducted the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination, despite the setbacks caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the #EndSARS protests across the country.
The Education Minister disclosed that a total of 70,580 candidates sat for the examination nationwide, out of which 24,416 candidates passed with a minimum score of 66.
He said that the admission carrying capacity in the country has increased to 26,625 for the current year with the number of unity schools now up to 110.
In the results that were released, 3 students recorded the highest scores and they are: Umeonyiagu Chinua Crucifixio (Anambra State), with a score of 199 out of 200 marks; followed by Onwuamanam Udochukwu (Enugu State) with a score of 198; and Salaam Mariam Aderemilekun (Lagos State) who scored 197 marks.
The Minister of Education ordered a comprehensive investigation on the circumstances that surrounded the absence of a huge number of students from the exams, after NECO had revealed that 16,713 candidates were said to be absent from the examination due to the EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently.
The Minister noted that the admission criteria include 60% strictly on merit, 30% based on states’ representation in the Unity Colleges and the remaining 10% to cover other sundry considerations such as special needs candidates, gender, local community, and biological children of teachers, PTA, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) and old students organizations, etc.
He subsequently directed that within 72 hours of the receipt of the results, principals are to complete both the merit-based (60%) and 30% of equality of states’ admission.
Border closure not reason for Ghanaians maltreating Nigerian Traders – Abike Dabiri
Dabiri-Erewa has dismissed border closure as the reason Nigerian traders are being attacked by Ghanaians.
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that Nigeria’s border closure is not the reason for the Ghanaian Government attacking shops owned by Nigerian traders in Ghana this year.
She disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Monday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said that Nigeria’s border closure in 2019 has hurt Ghanaians and nearly bankrupted many Ghanaian export businesses after their goods were stuck in the Seme Border for months. The Minister stated, in a series of tweets reacting to the recent shutdown of Nigerian-owned shops by Ghanaian authorities.
The Ghanaian government announced it imposed the $1million levy on traders in the country, including Nigeria, due to certain steps taken by the Nigerian government to protect the former’s interest.
Nairametrics reported in August that the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, lamented that the closure of Nigerian shops contravened ECOWAS’ trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.
While speaking during the interview, Dabiri-Erewa said that Ghana closing Nigerian shops was due to their inability to compete with Nigerians. She added that if the reason for the attack was due to border closure, Nigerian banks operating in Ghana would have been closed too.
“We are talking of people that have been living in your country, working very well for years. Now, I’ll ask you something; if it has to do with the borders, why didn’t they send away the big industries in Ghana; we have six banks in Ghana. Why didn’t they tell them to leave, if they are afraid of border closure? There is the gas pipeline going to Ghana, why don’t you cut it off?
“And I think it boils down to this lack of trust and some kind of complex. Because, these Nigerian traders sell their goods at cheaper prices; you know, Nigerians are very industrious. So the reality is that the Ghanaian traders say it is really difficult to compete with the Nigerian traders. So, let’s leave the issue of border closure.
“This thing has been on for years. In New York, three years ago, Mr. President, took up with the Ghanaian President, and he gave an assurance that they are sorry about it and will open the shops. Then they opened and closed again, to their whims and caprices. I’m sure you will agree with me that we can’t continue like this,” Dabiri-Erewa said.
She revealed that a delegation of Nigerian traders in Ghana has expressed intentions to return to Nigeria and that the FG is working to see what it can do. She added that the shops’ closure was due to political games in Ghana’s election season.
“The delegation is in Nigeria to tell the government that they want to return, and 753 actually signed the document that says they want to return to Nigeria.
“Let’s face it, the President of Ghana will not want to go against his own citizens. And majority of the Ghanaian traders have said ‘we don’t want them’. So after the elections, maybe they will now open. But they will close again. So they can’t be pawns in a game of chess in Ghana,” she said.