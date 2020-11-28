Cornerstone Insurance Plc projects PAT of N537.4million in Q1 2021

In a renewed optimistic outlook, Cornerstone Insurance Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax (PAT) figures to N537.4 million in the first Quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), following a loss of N75.84 million it recorded in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3, 2020).

The disclosure is contained in a press release on the firm’s forecast, seen by Nairametrics.

Key highlights

The recent forecast for Q1 2021 when compared with the firm’s reported financial statements for Q3 2020 reveals:

PAT is projected to hit N537.4 million in Q1 2021, +808.7%.

Pre-tax profit is projected to hit N767.82 million from the loss of N94.3 million in Q3 2020, +914.3%.

Net Earned premium in Q1, 2021 is expected to rise to N2.23 billion, up from N1.16 billion earned in Q3, 2020.

Net claims incurred is expected to rise to N834.52 million, +18.4% when compared to Q3 2020 figures of N705 million.

Other key forecasts for Q1 2021 includes:

Investment income expected to hit N432.7 million.

Rise in Operating expenses to N901.5 million.

Gross premium income projected at N6.2 billion.

Commission incurred projected at N162.3 million.

Net operating income expected to hit N1.8 billion.

Taxation expected to be N230.3 million.

Net cash generated from operating activities expected to hit N335.1 million.

Bottom line

The forecast is coming amid the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the #EndSARS protests which negatively affected most businesses in Nigeria — a testament to this, is the dim in key financial metrics of the firm for Q3 2020.

A conservative forecast was expected by many, however, renewed optimism and news of the country exiting recession by the first quarter of 2021 could have influenced the positive outlook.