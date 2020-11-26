Business
FG gives reasons why it is repackaging its social intervention programmes
FG has disclosed plans to repackage its social intervention programmes for the benefit of more people from the grassroots.
The Federal Government has revealed its plans to repackage its social intervention programmes to make sure more people at the grassroots benefit from it.
According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during the “Good Morning Nigeria” programme on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the decision was taken after complaints by Nigerians that the social intervention programmes were not getting to the grassroots.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the people in their various states, told the Ministers when they were directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to interact with them, that the programmes were not getting to as many people as they should.
He said that the traditional rulers and other stakeholders from various geopolitical zones made the same complaints when the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, met with them.
Mohammed said, “What we found out when we got home was that the programmes were not trickling to the grassroots and that is why we have taken a decision to see how we can repackage them. Everywhere we went, even traditional rulers said they ought to be involved in the execution of the programmes.”
“I recently wrote a memo to our colleagues that we want the list of all the programmes, so that we can also periodically publish them and let them know where they can be accessed. It is not that there is no information on the programmes. It is the execution that needs fine-tuning. We need to involve other tiers of government in the execution of some of these programmes.”
The Minister said various social intervention programmes were initiated before the #EndSARS protests, and designed to create jobs for the youths and also alleviate poverty among women and the vulnerable groups.
What you should know
It can be recalled that there have been numerous public calls over the implementation of the various social intervention programmes, with allegations of corruption and diversion of some funds.
This has caused conflicts between the members of the National Assembly and officials of the executive arm of government, who are saddled with the task of implementing the programmes.
Some of these programmes include the N-Power programme, TRADERMONI, MARKETMONI, FARMERMONI, MSME Survival Fund, N75billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), amongst others.
3 Nigerians arrested by INTERPOL for scamming government, companies in 150 countries
3 Nigerians have been arrested by INTERPOL for alleged involvement in extensive Business Email Compromise scams and other cybercrimes.
The International Police Organization (INTERPOL) has announced the arrest of 3 Nigerians for their alleged involvement in cyber-crime targeted at government agencies and private sector companies in over 150 countries since 2017.
Their apprehension follows a joint INTERPOL, Group-IB and the Nigeria Police Force cybercrime investigation called Operation Falcon.
This disclosure was contained in a statement which was published on the INTERPOL website on Wednesday and obtained by Nairametrics.
The statement says that the Nigerian nationals are believed to be members of a wider organized crime group responsible for distributing malware, carrying out phishing campaigns and extensive Business Email Compromise scams.
While describing their mode of operation, INTERPOL alleged that the suspects developed phishing links, domains, and mass mailing campaigns in which they impersonated representatives of organizations and then used these campaigns to disseminate 26 malware programmes, spyware and remote access tools, including AgentTesla, Loki, Azorult, Spartan and the nanocore and Remcos Remote Access Trojans.
The statement partly reads, “These programmes were used to infiltrate and monitor the systems of victim organizations and individuals, before launching scams and syphoning funds. According to Group-IB, the prolific gang is believed to have compromised government and private sector companies in more than 150 countries since 2017.”
“Group-IB was also able to establish that the gang is divided into subgroups with a number of individuals still at large. While investigations are still ongoing, some 50,000 targeted victims have been identified so far.”
According to the statement, the year-long investigation, saw INTERPOL’s Cybercrime and Financial Crime units work closely with Group-IB to identify and locate threats, and ultimately, assist the Nigerian Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja, in taking swift action.
INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Director, Craig Jones, highlighted the outstanding cooperation between all those involved in the investigation while also pointing out the importance of public-private relationships in disrupting virtual crimes.
He said, “This group was running a well-established criminal business model. From infiltration to cashing in, they used a multitude of tools and techniques to generate maximum profits. We look forward to seeing additional results from this operation.”
Cyber-crime has been on the increase amongst Nigerians both within and outside the country. This is one in a series of many high profile arrests of Nigerians who have been involved in internet scam. This includes the arrest of about 80 Nigerians in the US for their involvement in $46 million internet scam, charging of 6 Nigerians for $6 million internet fraud in the US and so many others.
CACOVID plans N150 billion youth development programme, to create 4 million jobs
CACOVID has announced plans to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has announced plans to deploy over N150 billion towards the setting up and implementation of a youth development programme.
This is in order to help support the federal government’s drive to reduce unemployment, which was a critical factor in the recent nationwide protest, particularly amongst the youth.
The programme is expected to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
This disclosure was made by the Co-Chair, CACOVID and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the company of other prominent members of the group like President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu; and Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Chief Herbert Wigwe.
Under the programme, students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and other artisanal related skills which is in high demand in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Emefiele, in his statement, said, “As a result, CACOVID has committed to creating a high impact youth development programme that will provide technical and vocational education to over four million Nigerian youths over the next five years.’’
“Students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, and other artisanal related skills for which sufficient demand exist in Nigeria. Over N150 billion is expected to be deployed towards the setup and implementation of the youth development program, which will be available at select training centres across the country.’’
He pointed out that selected students on the conclusion of the programme will be certified by the appropriate standards board and will be eligible to receive loans to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.
He also said, “So far, over N25 billion will be domiciled in a fund to support these entrepreneurial pursuits, which would also include acquisition of related equipment to conduct business activities.
“The ultimate objective is to provide young Nigerians with employable skill sets that will enable them to live a gainful life. We believe this initiative can lead to the creation of over four million jobs over the next five years,” he added.
What you should know
Emefiele further disclosed that CACOVID in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee will be looking at investing over N40 billion to complete the creative centre at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos in four select areas namely: ICT and software design/development, fashion, music, and movies for out-of-school graduates.
This initiative by CACOVID is an aftermath of the youth restiveness and violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings. The protest brought to bear the anger of the Nigerian youths over the high rate of unemployment in the country.
What this means
This programme supports the various efforts of the Federal Government in job creation and provides the opportunity for private sector participation in helping get the youths off the street and be meaningfully engaged.
NBC Code: 716 infractions sanctioned by Commission for 2nd quarter of 2020
The NBC has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June of 2020.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disclosed that it recorded 716 infractions of its broadcasting code between April to June 2020.
This was disclosed in a report by NBC on Wednesday evening.
PRESS RELEASE
Breach Profile of Broadcasting Stations For 2nd Quarter, 2020.
“The report shows that a total of 716 infractions of the @nbcgovng Code were sanctioned by the Commission between April and June 2020” pic.twitter.com/NBloH1dVyA
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) November 25, 2020
What you should know
In June, when the new NBC codes were launched, Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer, iRokoTV, one of the top PayTV platforms in Nigeria, explained that the new law, if implemented, will destroy PayTV in Nigeria.
Thus, alleging that NBC in compelling sub-licensing of content and regulating price, would effectively turn a private enterprise into state property.
Njoku said, “Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in making exclusivity illegal, compelling sub-licensing of content & regulating price, are effectively turning the private enterprise into state property. Interference Distorts Markets. If implemented this 100% destroys PayTV in Nigeria.
“This our champagne socialism and zero input style of policymaking is the reason Nigeria is stunted in everything. I invest billions of naira in content, then I am compelled to share with everyone else as NBC sets the price. Why? Dark forces or incompetence are at play here. Ridiculous!”
Nairametrics reported in August that the Federal Government on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, announced the increase of fines for hate speech from N500 to N5 million.
The announcement was made by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the unveiling ceremony of the revised National Broadcasting Code by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
“Out of the 716 infractions, only 22 (3%) were a financial penalty.
“The remaining 694 were either cautions or warnings for obscenity, political, hate speech, unverifiable claims, unprofessionalism, advertisement, and technical breaches.”
The NBC said advertisement breaches made up 51% of the sanctions, followed by unverifiable claims to cure by tradomedics and preachers with 17%.
“Twenty two (22) penalties were imposed on 18 stations across the country during the quarter ranging from the sum of N250- N300k each, seven of these were for misinformation or false health advisory about covid-19”.
The NBC disclosed that seven (7) stations were penalized for “tradomedics” claims to cure serious diseases and promotion of fortune-telling on radio.
The NBC infraction report is compiled quarterly by the Directorate of Broadcasting Monitoring from weekly reports filed by the 10 zonal and 25 state offices of the Commission monitoring 600 functional broadcast stations in Nigeria.