Business
FG to increase N-Power Program beneficiaries to 1 million people
The FG has announced plans to expand the N-Power programme from the present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.
The Federal Government has announced plans to expand the N-Power programme from the present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.
This is to ensure job creation and poverty alleviation through Safety Net Programmes to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This disclosure is contained in President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to commemorate the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Abuja.
What President Muhammadu Buhari is saying
Buhari in his statement said, “We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons).
COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which also include urban poor/working class.
Also, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, there is the Entrepreneur Support Programme and, this even includes the vulnerable workers amongst the urban poor.
We also have the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, Business Formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses by the Corporate Affairs Commission.
There is also Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme for Small Medium Enterprises for producers of hygienic products and packaged food to encourage entrepreneurship and industries.”
The President, in addition, said that the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for young entrepreneurs had N75 billion for a period of 3 years, all aimed at providing support for the labour force, noting that in securing decent jobs, the government was inadvertently promoting social protection and people’s welfare.
He said, “We also know that social protection gives you peace of mind and hope for a better future.
It also ensures access to healthcare and income security for all and provides for you and your family when sick, unemployed, injured, pregnant or too old to work.’’
Buhari also emphasized that a happy workforce could be created by employers incorporating the decent work agenda in job creation and retention in their workplace guiding policies.
The President said, “As we all know, decent work sums up the aspirations of people in their working lives. It involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration.
It also ensures freedom for people to express their concerns, organise and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men.’’
What you should know
- The N-Power scheme which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.
- President Muhammadu Buhari had in December 2020, approved the expansion of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP)of the Government.
Business
Mining: National Assembly to pass Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill soon – Minister
The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.
The Federal Government has disclosed to stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining sector that the National Assembly is in the process of passing the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill which will be a catalyst for development in the Nigerian mining industry.
This was disclosed by Dr Okechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), in an interview with NAN on Friday, in Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.
“I know that the bill passed through the National Executive Council, to the Attorney General of the Federation and to the National Assembly.
Government believes in due process, while the private sector believes in performance. It does not matter how many years it spent at the National Assembly, I am sure it is going through a process to make it a clean bill; it will be passed,” he said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Mining Ministry stated that the FG had commenced the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, and they would exploit comparative advantage and provide support to other production value chains in the nation’s economy.
Business
Nexim: FG praises Bank for reducing non performing loans
Two new board members, Mr Kabiru Hassan and Mr Ede Dafinone were also appointed by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed.
The Nigerian Government praised the board of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for reducing its non-performing loans portfolio and putting the Bank back on a path of profitability.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed on Friday in Abuja. The Minister also announced the appointment of 2 more non-Executive Directors into the bank.
She described the Bank’s return to profitability as a major impact to its vision, citing also the reduced non-performing loans as the bank prepares for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) through the implementation of certain measures.
“The overriding objective of the government in setting up the bank was the desire to make it a significant player in the Nigerian non-oil export sector and other economic revitalisation programmes,” she said.
Ahmed added that the 2 new board members were bringing years of private sector experience with them to the board of the bank. The new board members are Mr Kabiru Hassan and Mr Ede Dafinone.
Mr Kabiru Hassan has worked at Union Bank as a Professional Commodities Trader since 2012 while Mr Ede Dafinone is the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group and member of the National Council of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in November, last year that NEXIM announced it was working with the Federal Government to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme. 1,415 companies applied for EEG claims and 308 qualified but the National Assembly approved just 270.
- The bank recently launched a N10 billion export facility for catering to women and youth to enable them take advantage of international trade opportunities.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.
- ABC Transport reports a loss of N73.1 million in Q1 2021.
- The Initiates Plc reports a loss of N39.3 million in Q1 2021.
- International Breweries Plc reports a loss of N2.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- 2020 Q1 Results: Arbico Plc reports a 94% decline in profit to N56.7 million in Q1 2021.