FG to increase N-Power Program beneficiaries to 1 million people

The Federal Government has announced plans to expand the N-Power programme from the present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.

This is to ensure job creation and poverty alleviation through Safety Net Programmes to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This disclosure is contained in President Muhammadu Buhari’s message to commemorate the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Abuja.

What President Muhammadu Buhari is saying

Buhari in his statement said, “We also have put in place some socio-economic policies, which also include Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households (13 million persons) to 7.6 million households (about 32 million persons).

COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR) for urban Poor, which now has 4.8 million households (20 million persons) which also include urban poor/working class.

Also, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, there is the Entrepreneur Support Programme and, this even includes the vulnerable workers amongst the urban poor.

We also have the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, Business Formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

There is also Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus Scheme for Small Medium Enterprises for producers of hygienic products and packaged food to encourage entrepreneurship and industries.”

The President, in addition, said that the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) for young entrepreneurs had N75 billion for a period of 3 years, all aimed at providing support for the labour force, noting that in securing decent jobs, the government was inadvertently promoting social protection and people’s welfare.

He said, “We also know that social protection gives you peace of mind and hope for a better future.

It also ensures access to healthcare and income security for all and provides for you and your family when sick, unemployed, injured, pregnant or too old to work.’’

Buhari also emphasized that a happy workforce could be created by employers incorporating the decent work agenda in job creation and retention in their workplace guiding policies.

The President said, “As we all know, decent work sums up the aspirations of people in their working lives. It involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration.

It also ensures freedom for people to express their concerns, organise and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men.’’

What you should know