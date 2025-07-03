A U.S. federal court has convicted a Nigerian national, Ehis Lawrence Akhimie, for his role in an international inheritance fraud scheme that defrauded more than 400 elderly and vulnerable Americans of over $6 million.

The conviction was announced on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice following Akhimie’s guilty plea on June 17.

Akhimie faces a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Details of the fraud

According to court documents, Akhimie, 41, was part of a transnational fraud ring that sent out deceptive letters to elderly victims across the United States. These letters falsely claimed the recipients were beneficiaries of large inheritances from deceased relatives abroad.

Victims were instructed to send money for delivery charges, taxes, and other fictitious fees. The funds were routed through former victims within the U.S., who had been manipulated into forwarding payments to Akhimie and his associates. None of the victims received any inheritance.

Akhimie admitted to personally defrauding victims of more than $6 million.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch, with assistance from authorities in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Portugal.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate emphasized the Justice Department’s commitment to tackling international fraud schemes.

“The Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch will continue to pursue, prosecute, and bring to justice transnational criminals responsible for defrauding U.S. consumers, wherever they are located

“This case is testament to the critical role of international collaboration in tackling transnational crime,” Shumate stated.

Sentencing

Akhimie faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing date is yet to be scheduled.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, this is the second major indictment in connection with the scheme. Seven other co-conspirators from Nigeria, Spain, and the United Kingdom have already been convicted and sentenced.

Sentences of Co-Conspirators:

Ezennia Peter Neboh – 128 months (extradited from Spain)

Kennedy Ikponmwosa – 97 months (extradited from Spain)

Emmanuel Samuel – 82 months (extradited from the United Kingdom)

Jerry Chucks Ozor – 87 months (extradited from the United Kingdom)

Iheanyichukwu Jonathan Abraham – 90 months (extradited from the United Kingdom)

Amos Prince Okey Ezemma – 90 months (paroled into the U.S. from Nigeria)

Okezie Bonaventure Ogbata – 97 months (extradited from Portugal)

The Justice Department urged victims or families affected by elder fraud to reach out to the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-372-8311. The hotline offers support and connections to local agencies for those seeking help.