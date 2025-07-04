The Nigerian stock market closed higher on Thursday, July 3, with the All-Share Index adding 637.30 points to settle at 120,977.20.

This marks a 0.53% gain from the previous close of 120,339.90, despite a slowdown in trading activity.

Daily market volume declined to 933.4 million shares, compared to 1.04 billion shares exchanged the previous day.

Nevertheless, market capitalization rose sharply to N76.5 trillion across 24,207 deals, maintaining a firm hold above the N76 trillion mark.

Top gainers included GUINEAINS, DEAPCAP, BERGER, and ACADEMY, each notching a 10% advance.

On the flip side, NEIMETH and LEGEND INTERNET led the losers’ chart, shedding 8.49% and 7.98% respectively.

UNIVINSURE and ACCESSCORP emerged as the day’s most actively traded stocks by volume.

Market summary

Current ASI: 120,977.2

Previous ASI: 120,339.9

Day Change: +0.53%

Year-to-Date Performance: +17.54%

Volume Traded: 933.4 million shares

Market Cap: N76.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

GUINEAINS: Up 10.00% to N0.99

DEAPCAP: Up 10.00% to N1.10

BERGER: Up 10.00% to N33.00

ACADEMY: Up 10.00% to N5.61

UNILEVER: Up 9.96% to N56.85

Top 5 losers

NEIMETH: Down 8.49% to N7.22

LEGENDINT: Down 7.98% to N7.73

CWG: Down 4.50% to N13.80

SOVRENINS: Down 4.35% to N1.32

VFDGROUP: Down 3.57% to N13.50

Trading volume

Daily market volume moderated to 933 million shares, down from 1.04 billion recorded in the previous session.

UNIVINSURE led the volume chart with a robust 67.3 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed with 62.6 million shares, sustaining strong interest.

CHAMS came in next with 59.7 million shares, while JAPAULGOLD and GTCO completed the top five with 49.4 million and 40.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

SEPLAT dominated the value chart, accounting for N13.5 billion in trades.

GTCO trailed with N3.3 billion, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES recorded N1.8 billion.

ACCESSCORP posted a solid N1.4 billion, and ZENITHBANK followed with N983.9 million.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

WAPCO advanced 2.05%.

In the FUGAZ banking group:

GTCO rose 3.44%,

UBA gained 2.81%,

ZENITHBANK added 1.75%,

On the flip side, ACCESSCORP dipped 2.6%, while FIRSTHOLDCO slipped 0.9%.

Market outlook

Today’s rally signals a potential shift in sentiment following last week’s brief pullback, which saw the index slip below the 120,000 mark.

With momentum returning, investors may be positioning for further upside in the sessions ahead.