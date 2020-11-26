Corporate Press Releases
Benefits of having an immutable ledger to the healthcare system
Technological progress has paved the way for advancements in medical science; and ample healthcare data that has made momentous contributions in the treatment of various diseases. However, there is still a lot more to be done. The current pandemic has shown everyone that data silos are not equipped to handle a huge amount of healthcare information. So many people are dying all over the world; and many of these can be prevented with enough transparent patient data within the healthcare sector.
In the latest Bitcoin news, on the second day of the CoinGeek Live conference, data platform EHR Data presented their concept of clinical healthcare data that are stored, shared and managed at an individual level on the blockchain, which is a globally distributed digital ledger.
Currently, healthcare data are stored and accessed only on private servers and transferred to third parties who request for the data. According to Chief Clinical Officer Cheryl Jorgenson, real-time clinical information cannot be accessed, clinical services cannot be tracked and there is nonexistent workflow integration in data structures at present. Patients also have no say in how their healthcare history is stored. Many even find themselves in a bind when trying to access their own personal healthcare data.
Blockchain Technology Used for Healthcare Data
Satoshi Nakamoto first used blockchain technology as an immutable database where all Bitcoin transactions are stored. It is distributed in that all nodes on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) network have a copy of the blockchain; and it is immutable because data recorded on the blockchain cannot be changed or altered.
Headed by Jorgenson, Chief Scientist & Consultant Ron Austring and Director of Product Design Joseph Eckstein, EHR Data proposed that a marriage between healthcare data and blockchain technology is the solution to the lack of transparent healthcare data. This will then create the world’s biggest health data set. EHR Data envisions healthcare records to be stored at a personal level, meaning patients will have control over who can access their data, on what terms and for how long.
Healthcare data on the blockchain can have multiple uses through micro transactions and smart contracts. In building this blockchain platform, EHR Data said they hope to improve the way private healthcare data is accessed, managed and even monetized. This is certainly big Bitcoin news for blockchain technology to be used in such a relevant manner.
Benefits of Housing Healthcare Data on the Blockchain Platform
EHR Data’s vision is for both the healthcare industry and individual patients to benefit from the blockchain platform housing healthcare records.
- This data model is built with the capacity to assimilate to the various systems being used by hospitals and other medical organizations. Inter- and intra-operability of data is the main objective—being able to provide “a single source of truth powered by the BSV blockchain.”
- Through the use of the BSV blockchain, which is highly scalable, this new data system can widen its range to more states, more countries and more drug types. It will consolidate healthcare data and systems into a more practical and accessible format.
- Consumers of healthcare need not remain as mere consumers anymore. This proposed model allows patients to benefit from more positive health results and lowered healthcare costs brought about by an upgraded data structure. Individuals can also earn money by allowing medical and pharmaceutical institutions to gain access to their personal healthcare data for research and other uses.
This most recent Bitcoin news could not have come at a better time. With the ongoing pandemic, this proposed model of using the BSV blockchain to power a new healthcare data system not only serves to benefit national and global healthcare, but also provides individuals with a new source of income.
FITC, equipping individuals and organizations with knowledge for sustainable business performance & growth
FITC’s programmes are designed to deliver world-class learnings aimed at equipping individuals and organizations for business performance and growth.
In-depth knowledge and insights are essential in recognising the patterns driving change in today’s corporate world; from government regulations to industry best practices. This brings to fore the urgent need for extensive trainings which will help business leaders and organizations acquire a thorough understanding of the insights, policies, best practices and systems pivotal to corporate decision making. FITC, a world-class, innovation-led and knowledge-driven institution, has provided such trainings for decades with acclaimed success.
FITC’s innovative and technology-driven programmes are developed from insights acquired through extensive market research and designed to deliver world-class learnings aimed at equipping individuals and organizations for business performance and growth. The FITC Executive Education and Board Leadership programmes are two of such innovative range of learning solutions.
The Executive Education programme is designed to meet the learning needs of Senior Leadership of organizations such as Senior Managers, General Managers, Directors and C-suite Executives, seeking new avenues for sustainable growth in their organizations, while the Board Leadership programme is for Managers, Senior Executives, Directors, Non-Executive Directors, and Board Members of organizations across diverse sectors, in need of tested and trusted innovative insights into their respective industry’s best practices that improve board performance for sustainable organizational leadership.
“The Next Level of Corporate Governance: NCCG 2018 Compliance, Challenges and Reporting” is a Board Leadership programme scheduled to hold on the 26th & 27th of November 2020. This programme will examine today’s business volatility and growing regulations, and how management & boards can see beyond business as usual and lead with insight, transparency and efficiency, while being essentially equipped with requisite knowledge for proper Corporate Governance compliance, reporting and a deeper understanding of the NCCG 2018.
In like manner, the “CAMA 2020 and the New Corporate Governance Code: Emerging Issues, Perspectives and Implications on Board Performance” programme scheduled to hold on the 10th – 11th of December 2020 is aimed at providing boards and business leaders in the financial and non-financial services sector with clear insights into CAMA 2020’s similarities with and divergence from the New Code of Corporate Governance, analysis of the issues, perspectives and implications of the CAMA 2020 on business performance and growth.
These programmes are part of the extensive resources provided by FITC to equip professionals and organizations with strategic tools that will enhance their competitive advantage and enable them stay ahead in their industries and with FITC Digital learning, you can have easy and convenient access to these programmes with just a click!
FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm, established in 1981, providing cutting edge knowledge-based solutions to clients within and outside Nigeria. Click here to learn more and enrol NOW! https://fitc-ng.com/training.php
Q3 2020 Unaudited Report: Unilever Nigeria records N17.4billion revenue
Unilever Nigeria released its unaudited report for the period ended 30th September 2020. The Company recorded Turnover of N17.4 billion in the period under review. This represents a 21% increase compared to the previous Quarter 2 2020 and a 94% increase compared to N8.9bn recorded for the corresponding period, Q3 2019.
While the result shows the company recorded loss after tax of N1.5bn for the quarter ended 30th September 2020 representing a 49% improvement when compared to loss after tax N3.0bn recorded for the quarter ended 30th September 2019.
A precursory analysis of the firm’s quarter results indicates that revenue went up 93.9% to N17.39 billion from N8.97 billion in the same period in 2019.
The firm experienced significant revenue growth in two market segments, specifically Food products and Home and Personal Care. A close look reveals that revenue from Food Products rose to N9.83 billion from N5. 32 billion last year, while Home and Personal Care revenue climbed to N7.57 billion from N3.65 billion.
The progress that Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded is better appreciated when placed side by side with how its key competitor fared.
Consider that Unilever had a 25.1% q/q growth in food revenue relative to a decline of 16.1% for Nestle Plc. This performance implies that Unilever increased market share while Nestlé’s shrunk during the quarter. This may be indicative of the positive effects of the efforts of the new management.
Some analysts while acknowledging the challenging environment in which companies operated in this year would like to see the company go back to an enviable position of profit. It is acknowledged that this will be a mean feat, with all the foreign exchange and trade restrictions experienced by many companies within the country.
In 2020, beyond the usual vicissitudes of life, coronavirus (COVID 19) happened. Declared a pandemic by the WHO, it has precipitated widespread multisectoral disruption, tasked the global health system, and sparked unprecedented economic upheaval.
As the pandemic raged across the globe, manufacturing hubs shut down, governments enforced restriction of movement and billions of people were placed on lockdown. News reports from across the globe indicated that businesses have gone belly up, countries went bowl in hand seeking handouts and loans and individuals were content to simply mark themselves “safe”.
According to the World Bank Nigeria’s economy is projected to contract by about 4 per cent in 2020. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 stood at 27.1 per cent indicating that about 21,764,614 Nigerians remain unemployed. Inflation figure in September 2020 was creeping close to 14 per cent. This was the economic reality when Unilever Nigeria released its unaudited report for the period ended 30th September 2020.
With the pandemic, the lockdown and the recent social unrest taking its tow on the economy and many businesses in the country, it is hoped that Unilever Nigeria will remain focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth remaining true to its past optimism of growing the business both in the medium and long term, with clear emphasis on operational efficiency and cost optimization, increasing market share across key categories and improved route-to-market.
CARMA, data marketplace announces early-stage venture funding and launches operations in Nigeria
CARMA looks to provide a fully decentralized protocol of data sharing for enterprises to fuel credit assessments with extra data points.
CARMA, a tech-startup filling the credit-data gap in sub-Saharan Africa, announced today an early-stage venture funding round led by Microtraction, a Venture Capital firm that invests in Africa’s most remarkable teams at the earliest stage of their venture. The financing will be used to expand CARMA’s operations across the continent and launch its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.
The establishment of the Lagos office, led by Ted Martynov, co-founder, and CEO, comes as the company looks to foster seamless customer support and account management by providing a fully decentralized protocol of data sharing for enterprises to fuel credit assessments with extra data points. This will help lending and non-lending organizations monetize their data to create a passive revenue stream. The company also connects enterprises by providing a data supply chain for organizations with access to CARMA services, contributing to data-driven business decisions.
According to the World Bank private credit bureau coverage 2019, only 14% [1] of adults in Nigeria have a credit history from credit bureaus and only financial institutions are currently submitting data on individuals and commercial entities regularly. As a one-stop-shop for pan-industry data, lenders in Nigeria can now access data on a real-time basis via CARMA’s decentralized technology while data contributors will also have access to monetize their data in a secure data marketplace.
The economic impact caused by the global health pandemic has had a severe impact on the digital lending space across the continent as the number of non-performing loans continue to be on the rise due to job losses and pay-cuts. The major challeng e lending organizations have been facing is getting access to aggregated credit data for proper credit assessment. As digital financial services are broadening and speeding up financial inclusion in many African countries, specifically where digital mobile lending has already become advanced, data sharing between organizations remains crucial for lenders to provide high-quality loans and prevent over-indebtedness.
Ted Martynov, CARMA’s Co-founder and CEO, said: “Our early-stage venture funding allows us to invest in growing our presence across sub-Saharan Africa and our ability to address the gap in the credit data ecosystem while strengthening our network of clients. We are also focusing on supporting companies with quality data in the credit decision process to avoid non-performing loans. We anticipate on strengthening our services across the region, which will bring us closer to helping companies enhance data sharing to build proper credit assessment procedures.”
“We are excited to be CARMA’s partner as part of their Africa rollout. Microtraction supports several great tech teams across the continent and we are acutely aware of the gap in access to credit data, which we believe is a fundamental one to fill. Providing a solution that addresses this lack of data improves the quality of business processes and also helps the mass populous with access to financing, which of course, is very critical during these times as the world continues to fight a health and economic crisis. We look forward to working with CARMA as we continue to support teams working to address infrastructural challenges across Africa.” said Chidinma Iwueke, Partner at Microtraction.
About CARMA
CARMA is the world’s first data marketplace founded in 2020 by an international team of lending and tech entrepreneurs. The company provides services for mutual access to internal data for enterprises enabling data-driven business decisions and improves credit assessment quality for professional lenders. Their services can be utilized across all industries providing a unique revenue stream to companies for monetizing data for their customers while entities and data seekers receive access to inclusive pan-industry data one-stop-shop. For more information: https://carmachain.com/