The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled an initiative to train 1,000 Nigerians annually in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, launched the AI Expertise Blockchain and Technology Training and Outsourcing Initiative in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, as part of Nigeria’s strategy for digital transformation and leadership in Africa.

The government is partnering with a private tech company, Gluwa, to drive the programme. Speaking during the launch, Shettima called on Nigerian youths to embrace the initiative, which he said is important for the nation’s economic future.

Building a global workforce

While noting that Nigeria, through its current initiatives, is poised to overtake other countries in terms of technology, the VP said:

“We are not merely catching up with the rest of the world; we are poised to overtake them. This initiative offers its beneficiaries the chance to become part of a global workforce, driving innovation that will shape our future.”

The Vice President noted Jigawa State’s pioneering role in digital technology adoption, calling the programme “a homecoming ceremony for those who have eased our journey through the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

He also outlined the federal government’s broader vision, saying, “We are adopting this initiative across the nation to create a network of tech hubs that will power Nigeria’s economic growth for decades to come.”

Partnership with Gluwa

The VP commended the partnership with Gluwa, stating that it aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to revolutionize Nigeria’s digital technology sphere.

He acknowledged Gluwa’s significant impact, even as he applauded the firm for empowering Aella Microfinance Bank, resulting in the disbursement of over N100 billion to two million Nigerians.

Addressing the global implications of the Initiative, Shettima said:

“Our aspiration remains to transform Nigeria into a premier destination for technology outsourcing, creating a model that combines global expertise with local talent.”

Earlier, Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, noted the importance of the initiative, describing it as a rare opportunity at the doorstep of the youths.

He called on the population to venture into the Digital World of ICT Outsourcing and reap all the benefits it offers, particularly in terms of job creation and opportunities to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy.

Explaining that Jigawa has a history with ICT education, Governor Namadi said

“The State is blessed with hundreds of thousands of ICT-savvy and qualified youths in various fields of information and communication technology. This is courtesy of our very reputable Informatics Institute established more than two decades ago.”

Governor Namadi further announced the establishment of a new ICT & Digital Economy Agency, noting that the State Government is determined to reposition Jigawa as a major ICT hub in Nigeria.

What you should know

The new initiative to train 1,000 Nigerians annually comes as one of the several initiatives being announced by the government to develop the country’s capacity in emerging technologies.

Earlier this month, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) also announced plans to establish research centres for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, among others across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this while presenting a keynote during the opening of the IoT West Africa Conference in Lagos, said this is in line with one of the focus areas of the agency in building a robust technology research ecosystem.

He added that the research focus areas for NITDA include IoT, blockchain technology, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV); additive manufacturing, AI, and robotics.