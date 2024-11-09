Blockchain gaming or Web 3 games are increasingly becoming integral to the blockchain industry.
This sector of the blockchain industry is responsible for onboarding millions of new users to Web 3 while contributing to the real-world utility of the blockchain industry.
Telegram’s foray into Blockchain boosted the Blockchain gaming industry and kickstarted a surge of very successful Play to Earn Web 3 games onboarding millions into Web 3.
Numbers
The Blockchain gaming industry is a net positive for the blockchain industry going by the numbers associated with the Web 3 gaming industry in recent years.
- According to a report by DappRadar, The Web 3 gaming sector in the second quarter of 2024, attracted 2.8 million daily unique active wallets (dUAW), marking a 33% increase from the previous quarter.
- Accordingly, Meticulous Research indicated that the Web 3 market will reach 165.4 billion USDT by 2030, surging at a CAGR of 51.7% from 2024 to 2030.
- The above data reveals that Web 3 games are now a force to reckon with in the global gaming sector.
Web 3 games are grouped into various categories going by their gameplay. Today we will look at the Top 3 trending Web 3 games for action gamers in 2024.
Minotaurus
Minotaurus is an exciting endless runner game where players get to navigate a minotaur through a maze.
- Players are expected to fight crypto creatures along the way, unlock new special zones, and gather in-game currency while at it.
- The exciting Web 3 game has been likened to Temple Run due to its endless runner feature but the gameplay also involves fighting crypto creatures which qualifies it for our Web 3 fighter games list.
- The in-game currency which can be acquired during the game or gotten by converting the native MTAUR token can be used to purchase in-game items, customize your avatar, and participate in various mini-games.
Minotaurus is exciting because it combines adventure and action gameplay all at once providing its players with the best of both worlds.
Off the Grid
“Off the Grid” (OTG) is a cyberpunk-themed battle royale web3 game. The blockchain game project OTG offers diverse gameplay, allowing players to participate in dynamic missions and battles within a dystopian future setting.
- The native token of the Off the Grid ecosystem is known as $GUNS and it is used as both an In-game currency and to pay for gas fees for transactions on Avalanche.
- Off the Grid is a proper Web 3 fighter game combining elements of battle royale and extraction shooter genres for a well-rounded action experience.
Despite being a Web 3 game, the game is also available on Web 2 and can be played on PlayStation 5, X box series, and on the PC through the Epic Games store.
Citizen Conflict
Citizen Conflict is an audacious free-to-play hero shooter Web3 game that aims to bridge the best of Web2 and Web3 gaming experience.
- The game is a third-person shooter game with multiple game modes. These game modes Include classics like Free-for-All, team-based takeover, and a Battle Royale mode.
- In the takeover game mode, teams compete to control points on the map, collecting points through kills, assists, and capturing objectives. The first team to reach the target score wins.
- Other game modes include Hero classes where players can choose their character from a pool of options and Graphics which promote the cyberpunk culture.
The native token of this project is known as $QORP. It is used as a governance token and for the purchase of in-house items.
What to Know
- Action Web 3 games are quite engaging and appeal to gamers looking for an adrenaline rush. The Web 3 gaming industry is on the right track to blossom into a global behemoth as millions of new users are onboarded into the industry through games.
- Play to earn games were the highlight of the crypto industry this year with various projects like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, Tapswap and X empire making the waves in the crypto space.
Leave a Reply