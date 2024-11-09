Blockchain gaming or Web 3 games are increasingly becoming integral to the blockchain industry.

This sector of the blockchain industry is responsible for onboarding millions of new users to Web 3 while contributing to the real-world utility of the blockchain industry.

Telegram’s foray into Blockchain boosted the Blockchain gaming industry and kickstarted a surge of very successful Play to Earn Web 3 games onboarding millions into Web 3.

Numbers

The Blockchain gaming industry is a net positive for the blockchain industry going by the numbers associated with the Web 3 gaming industry in recent years.

According to a report by DappRadar, The Web 3 gaming sector in the second quarter of 2024, attracted 2.8 million daily unique active wallets (dUAW), marking a 33% increase from the previous quarter.

Accordingly, Meticulous Research indicated that the Web 3 market will reach 165.4 billion USDT by 2030, surging at a CAGR of 51.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The above data reveals that Web 3 games are now a force to reckon with in the global gaming sector.

Web 3 games are grouped into various categories going by their gameplay. Today we will look at the Top 3 trending Web 3 games for action gamers in 2024.

Minotaurus

Minotaurus is an exciting endless runner game where players get to navigate a minotaur through a maze.

Players are expected to fight crypto creatures along the way, unlock new special zones, and gather in-game currency while at it.

The exciting Web 3 game has been likened to Temple Run due to its endless runner feature but the gameplay also involves fighting crypto creatures which qualifies it for our Web 3 fighter games list.

The in-game currency which can be acquired during the game or gotten by converting the native MTAUR token can be used to purchase in-game items, customize your avatar, and participate in various mini-games.

Minotaurus is exciting because it combines adventure and action gameplay all at once providing its players with the best of both worlds.

Off the Grid

“Off the Grid” (OTG) is a cyberpunk-themed battle royale web3 game. The blockchain game project OTG offers diverse gameplay, allowing players to participate in dynamic missions and battles within a dystopian future setting.

The native token of the Off the Grid ecosystem is known as $GUNS and it is used as both an In-game currency and to pay for gas fees for transactions on Avalanche.

Off the Grid is a proper Web 3 fighter game combining elements of battle royale and extraction shooter genres for a well-rounded action experience.

Despite being a Web 3 game, the game is also available on Web 2 and can be played on PlayStation 5, X box series, and on the PC through the Epic Games store.

Citizen Conflict

Citizen Conflict is an audacious free-to-play hero shooter Web3 game that aims to bridge the best of Web2 and Web3 gaming experience.

The game is a third-person shooter game with multiple game modes. These game modes Include classics like Free-for-All, team-based takeover, and a Battle Royale mode.

In the takeover game mode, teams compete to control points on the map, collecting points through kills, assists, and capturing objectives. The first team to reach the target score wins.

Other game modes include Hero classes where players can choose their character from a pool of options and Graphics which promote the cyberpunk culture.

The native token of this project is known as $QORP. It is used as a governance token and for the purchase of in-house items.

What to Know

Action Web 3 games are quite engaging and appeal to gamers looking for an adrenaline rush. The Web 3 gaming industry is on the right track to blossom into a global behemoth as millions of new users are onboarded into the industry through games.

Play to earn games were the highlight of the crypto industry this year with various projects like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, Tapswap and X empire making the waves in the crypto space.