Business
Resources mobilisation critical to Africa’s recovery from Covid-19 – Adesina
Dr Akinwumi Adesina has asserted that Africa needs global backing in many areas, but principally in three areas: fiscal support, healthcare provision and youth employment.
According to the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will depend on the continent’s ability to mobilize resources.
Speaking during a prelude session of the Nobel Week Dialogue themed “The challenge of learning – the future of education”, Adesina contends that the speed and quality of recovery will depend on how much Africa is able to mobilise resources to deal with the adverse effects of Covid-19.
“Unless and until we make sure that Africa gets support to free up their fiscal space, it’s going to be a limited amount of money competing for health, for education, for infrastructure…But we’ll continue to work with all the partners. I’m a very positive person and I know at the end of the day we’ll get some resources to get things back on the right track,” he said.
Adesina said the Covid-19 pandemic had “significantly affected spending on education” as funds were diverted to other priorities such as healthcare. He said the gap between the finance needed for education in Africa and the available funding was $40 billion, and that has only got worse.
He noted many students had missed out on virtual learning because they did not have access to electricity, while around 28 million students did not have access to mobile networks.
Responding to a question on whether anything positive had come out of the pandemic, Adesina said the Bank (AfDB) continued to invest massively in the continent, including a $10 billion crisis response facility to support countries through the crisis, and a $3 billion Covid-19 social bond, the largest ever dollar-denominated social bond.
What they are saying
The winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2018, Frances Arnold, submitted that “What we’ve learned is we can learn at home but not all the time, because science is all about collaboration and learning from experience and experiments, and that’s pretty hard to do from home.
“On the other hand, people had connected in unprecedented ways, Arnold said, citing a web call she had participated in with 1,000 people, from Brazil to Bangladesh.”
Commenting on the future of education, Prof Asha Kanwar, CEO of the intergovernmental Commonwealth of Learning, said parents could play a key role in schooling, while academic and computer scientist, Daphne Koller pointed out that not all parents had the time or skills for that task, which could further deepen inequities in education.
Kanwar added that “it might be time to incorporate self-learning into education systems, as per the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals”.
What you should know
- Dr Adesina’s interview during the Nobel Week Dialogue formed part of a panel discussion on the impact of Covid-19.
- The interview was followed by a conversation among three global leaders in the field of education: Nobel laureate Frances Arnold, education and sustainable development expert Asha Kanwar and academic and computer scientist Daphne Koller.
- Nobel Dialogue Week 2020 featured an international array of experts and leaders, including former Irish president Mary Robinson, world-renowned pianist Igor Levit, and eight Nobel laureates, including 2020 Chemistry Laureate Emmanuelle Charpentier.
Business
Nigeria signs technology transfer agreement with Czech Republic
Nigeria and the Czech Republic have signed an agreement of a technology transfer between both countries.
The Federal Government has announced arrangements for the transfer of technology from the Czech Republic to Nigeria, through the inauguration of the Implementation Committee on Memorandum of Understanding between the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Technology and Joint Research.
This was disclosed to State House Correspondents in Abuja by Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, after the event at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.
President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, who presided over the inauguration.
The Minister said that the agreement is focused on technology transfer between Nigeria and the Czech Republic, as the latter was one of the countries in Europe with vast amount of technology.
- “In the yesteryears, we used to send our students to the former Czechoslovakia, as it was called. So, now, this cooperation is between the Nigerian government, represented by National Agency for Engineering and Science Infrastructure (NASENI), and the Czech Government, represented by the Technology Agency of Czech Republic.
- “Looking at agriculture, mining, MSMEs and how we can collaborate to enable us to get some skilled training so that when we have particular tasks that we need certain machinery, we could developed the machinery. We need to transfer this knowledge, and, then NASENI, using its own members of staff and research and development, will be able to adapt these technologies to suit the Nigerian situation.’’
The Minister said the MoU has an implementation timeline of 2024 and added that young Nigerians in Information and Technology would be the main catchment area of the agreement.
- “So, how do we get these young people to be part of this particular project? That’s why in our discussions, we have to bring in agencies of government, such as the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and Bank of Industry (BOI).
- “We also have to leverage on the organized private sector, because there is a lot to learn from the private sector – a lot of resources there that we can tap.”
What you should know
Nigeria has signed agreements with foreign nations recently, especially in the areas of education and skills transfer.
- Nairametrics reported recently that the Federal Government of Nigeria has opened the portal for the registration of the 2021/2022 Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) scholarship for deserving Nigerians. The BEA scholarship is awarded to both undergraduate and postgraduate students and tenable in some selected countries in Africa, Europe, and Asia.
- Nairametrics also reported last week that the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which provides a platform for the nations to engage each other legally and commercially.
Business
Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request is still in the works – World Bank
The World Bank says Nigeria’s $1.5 billion budget support loan request is still in the works, but the country has to do a bit more.
The World Bank has stated that the $1.5 billion loan to Nigeria is still in the works and has called for more monetary reforms going forward.
This was disclosed by Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, on Thursday during the presentation of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU) for December.
Chaudhuri stated that despite the reforms that had been put in place by the Federal Government, the World Bank was being cautious and had its reservations.
“I think the way that our board and our shareholders have approached this budget support, is really to say has the country that is requesting the support done all it can to help itself?” he said.
“Think of it this way, when you have say a 10 or 15 billion dollar hole, 1.5 billion dollars is just a little bit of that, the question is how is the rest of that hole being made up?
“What is the sustainability in 2021 and beyond? And that is why we are thinking about the overall prospects going forward, in terms of the macro adequacy and the flexibility and exchange rate management.”
He said the World Bank recognised the effort Nigeria had made, but the country still needed “sound macro-fiscal footing.”
“That is why our shareholders and our management are still saying we recognise how much Nigeria has done, but for this $1.5 billion to really be a part of the larger effort to put Nigeria on a sound macro-fiscal footing going forward, there needs to be a little bit more.”
He added that the World Bank was working on another $1.5 billion loan different from the budget support loan, which was two separate $750 million credits to support state government’s efforts, slated for approval on December 14.
“So, one is additional financing for the State’s Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme for results.
“The other is the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Programme, which is meant to support the states towards protecting livelihoods, enhancing food security and supporting local economic activity.
“So those are the two operations that are being considered by our board on Monday,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in August that the World Bank was yet to approve the much-needed $1.5 billion loan sought by Nigeria in August. The delay was due to concerns over reforms, even as the World Bank believed that the country had not shown enough commitment towards achieving them.
- Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said Nigeria was set to achieve its plans of getting the $1.5 billion World Bank loan package, as it was in the closing stages of the deal, following its fulfilment of the conditions set by the international multilateral organization.
Business
Anchor Borrowers Programme: CBN flags off input distribution to rice farmers and loan recovery
The CBN has flagged-off the 2020 input distribution to rice farmers and loan recovery drive.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has flagged-off the 2020 input distribution to rice farmers and loan recovery drive under the RIFAN-CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.
This is according to a disclosure by the apex bank on Facebook, as seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics had earlier in February 2020 reported that CBN is facing a herculean task in recouping loans disbursed to concerned farmers under its Anchor Borrowers Programme since 2015.
- Despite the challenges, the Central Bank of Nigeria revealed that beneficiaries of the RIFAN-CBN ABP have increased over the years, from an inaugural 75,000 beneficiaries in 26 states to about 275,000 beneficiaries; majority of whom were empowered in 2018 across the 36 states and FCT to cultivate 220,000 hectares.
- The apex bank also revealed that beyond rice, the Commodity Association Window has been expanded to cover more commodities like maize, cassava, sorghum, soybean, ginger etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said:
- “Anchor Borrowers’ Programme has proven to be a game-changer in the financing of Smallholder farmers in Nigeria, as it has revolutionized agricultural financing and has remained the fulcrum of our agricultural transformation initiatives. Beyond being a tool for economic empowerment, job creation, and wealth redistribution, it has also galvanized financial inclusion in our rural communities.”
- “With a population of about 200 million people, importation of any major food item will continually drain our external reserves, export our jobs to countries where those food items are produced, and distort our commodity value chains as we will not be able to guarantee the supply of raw materials for our agro-allied companies.”
Why it matters
As implicitly stated by the CBN, the initiative has a potential of saving our hard-earned forex, creating more jobs, ensuring the smooth transition of our commodity value chain, and ensuring steady supply of raw materials for our agro-allied companies.