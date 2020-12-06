Economy & Politics
Africa’s economy to dip by 3.4% this year – AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina
Africa’s economic growth this year will decline by 3.4% as a result of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the President of the AfDB has said.
Adesina said this while giving his remarks at the Fellowship Investiture of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), held on Saturday, December 6, 2020, where he and others were inducted Honorary Fellows of the Institute.
In his opening remark, Dr. Adesina, thanked the organizers of the event and noted that these are tough times for bankers and there is need for audacious leadership, especially in the challenging time and season of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has crippled the global economy.
According to him, “The kind of leadership that is able to navigate complexities and restore hope and confidence, to grow back, safer, healthier and with greater resilience, common to the Honorary Fellows and awardees and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.”
He further stated, “So many lives have been lost. Economies have been devastated. Africa’s economic growth this year will decline by 3.4%. Globally, economies have gone into recession, as global trade, financial flows, investments, tourism and global supply chains have been disrupted.
“Millions of jobs have been lost. Consumer demand and business investments have declined. With huge fiscal stimulus packages, interest rates are at all-time lows.”
He enjoined all to arise and collectively support Nigeria to recover and build back a stronger and resilient economy that would deliver greater prosperity and hope for all Nigerians.
What you should know
- The African Development Bank (AfDB) is ready and available to strongly support African countries, financial institutions, and the private sector to accelerate Africa’s economic growth.
- AfDB recently launched a $10 billion crisis response facility to provide immediate liquidity for countries to meet urgent financing needs, as well as a $3 billion fight COVID-19 social bond on global capital markets – the largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever in world history, which is now listed on the London Stock Exchange, Luxembourg stock exchange and on Nasdaq.
Restructuring: It’s time to reduce the number of items on our exclusive list – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has called for a reduction of items on the exclusive list to only include Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring.
He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
The Governor stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday evening.
Fayemi said, “Barely a month ago, I gave a lecture at the 50th anniversary of Arewa house in Kaduna, and I spoke specifically on this.
“My definition of it is, nation-building is a continuous process. At this point in time, based on the experience we have all had in Nigeria, it’s time to reduce the number of items we have on our exclusive list to a few, and those few, I mentioned, are defence, nation security, economy and customs.”
Fayemi added that restructuring should also include the devolution of resources to the states, which would enable a framework for regional revenue and allocation.
“Every other thing on the list should be devolved to the state. In order for the state to not suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, you don’t just devolve responsibilities, you devolve resources.
“So you need to change the framework for revenue allocation and distribution in Nigeria… We will continue to review and refine the structure of the country. That’s why constitutional reform process is on.”
The Governor added that the National Assembly was the only body required by the constitution to review the Nigerian constitution.
“The National assembly is the body saddled with the responsibility to review the constitution of Nigeria, and the process for doing that is clearly stated in the 1999 constitution and I believe that process has started.”
On insecurity, Fayemi urged for state and local level policing to complement the federal policing efforts in the fight against insecurity.
“The issue at hand has to deal with the territorial integrity of Nigeria. This is a war that has crossed over our territory and it is the central government that has responsibility.
“Even if you structure Nigeria, defense will still be on the exclusive list. Even if you devolve security operations, the ones devolved would be internal security.
“I am strong a believer in devolution of resources to where government is closest to the people… Governors have argued security operations would be more accountable if they are devolved to the lower end of government responsibilities.
“It’s not a diminution to the role of federal policing; it’s complementary addition of other levels of policing. We talk about about multi level policing rather; an exchange of federal with state policing.
“At the state level, there are crimes that are exclusively local state based. We are not just suggesting state policing, but also local government policing, and even campus level policing for smaller institutions.
“That will always be our (Governors) position. It’s not an exchange for federal for state; federal will still be critical to maintaining internal security operations in our country.”
What you should know about the restructuring agenda
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Governor of Sokoto State and former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, had said that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
- The Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, stated last week that the National Assembly did not have the power to replace the constitution, however, what could be achieved was an amendment of the constitution by the National Assembly.
2023 Elections: I am not an advocate of zoning – Fayemi
Governor Fayemi has reiterated his opposition to zoning, stating that excellent Nigerians come from all parts of the country.
The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that he does not support zoning, as Nigeria is a country where qualified purpose-driven leaders come from all regions in the nation.
The Governor stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday evening.
Though Fayemi said he was not in support of it, however, he understands the position of those who do.
He said, “I am not an advocate of zoning, [but] I understand why those who feel marginalized will want that to happen. I also understand that in a country that is multicultural, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic; one of the equilibrating mechanisms is to ensure that those in leadership represent the mosaic that the country is.
“That, for me, is not something to be confused about. I am strongly of the view that excellent Nigerians come from all part of Nigeria. There is no place where you are looking for qualified purpose-driven leaders that you will not find.
“If that’s the reason Gov. David Umahi has come to the party, he is very well within his rights to aspire to be President. I have heard from him directly, and he made it clear that he is not seeking a Presidential ticket. There is no reason you won’t find candidates from all over Nigeria when you get to that stage in 2023.”
What they are saying about Zoning
As Nigeria draws closer to the end of President Buhari’s second term, the talk of zoning has returned to the political discuss table. Last month, Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna stated that zoning won’t solve Nigeria’s political issues, as everyone deserved an equal opportunity at governance.
“Zoning in political parties cannot solve the economic problems we are facing. Selecting the best person to get the job done will benefit everyone,” El-Rufai said.
Meanwhile, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi said last week stated that he supported zoning as “agreements need to be honoured.”
He added, “It is a difficult question for me to respond to. I just believe that the zoning which was done in the North and South should be respected.”
Nigeria needs $3trillion in 30 years to reduce infrastructure deficit – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria will need $3trillion in the next 30 years to reduce its infrastructural deficit.
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria will need $3trillion in the next 30 years to reduce its infrastructural deficit.
He disclosed this while featuring at a webinar organized by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).
Osinbajo told the webinar that Nigeria needs to adopt new models of investments for infrastructural developments because relying on public expenditure alone is not sustainable.
The seminar discussed the roles of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in developing Nigerian infrastructure. The Vice President said Nigeria still face a huge infrastructural deficit, despite government investment which is a roadblock to rapid economic growth.
“The Federal Government recognizes this fact, which is why we are considering other approaches to complement and boost financing for the development and maintenance of infrastructure in Nigeria.
“It is clear that this deficit can only be made up by private investment. Private sector is 92 per cent of GDP, while the public sector is mere 8 per cent. So, the synergy between the public and private sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is really the realistic solution.
“The fact that only N2.49 trillion was appropriated for capital expenditure in 2020, reflects the importance of deliberate and pragmatic action to boost infrastructural spending.
“It seems to me to be quite clear that the financial outlay and management capability required for infrastructural development and service delivery outstrip the financial and technical resources available to government.
“In other words, the traditional method of building infrastructure through budgetary allocations is inadequate and set to become harder because of increasingly limited fiscal space,” he said.
He revealed that the FG has launched a series of PPP’s to enable Nigeria meet its infrastructure deficit needs, citing the roles of agencies like the BPE with PPP’s.
“The Federal Government has recently issued a circular on the administration of PPP projects in the country to provide the much-needed clarity.
“The circular re-emphasises that the BPE shall be responsible for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the First and Second Schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.
“The circular equally stipulates that the BPE shall act on behalf of the Federal Government, as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a PPP basis,” he said.
He disclosed that the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) would continue to act as the regulatory agency for PPP transactions, with directives including inspections and monitoring PPP projects.
“It is expected that this new policy direction would provide clarity to stakeholders and foster the improvement of PPP programmes in the country.
“Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as the multilateral agencies and our development partners are urged to support the PPP policy objectives and institutional arrangements already put up by government,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that Moody Investors Services revealed that Nigeria needs to spend about $3 trillion in over 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap experienced in the country.
- The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, revealed that the Federal Government needs at least N500 billion annually for the next 3 years to develop and fix its 35,000 kilometres road network, as work continues on 13,000 kilometres of the network.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the FG approved the establishment of an infrastructure company that will be wholly focused on critical infrastructural investments in the country.
