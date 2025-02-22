The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has taken a significant step in its fight against corruption and financial crime by signing a Letter of Intent with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

This collaboration marks the first time a multilateral development bank has partnered with Interpol to enhance efforts against financial crimes.

The Letter of Intent was signed by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, and Valdecy Urquiza, Interpol Secretary-General, at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan.

This partnership will strengthen collaboration between the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption and Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre.

Significance of the collaboration

The collaboration will focus on sharing expertise, enhancing investigative capabilities, and developing preventive measures against emerging financial crime threats, including cybercrime, anti-corruption measures, and counter-terrorism financing.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to protecting development resources and ensuring they reach their intended beneficiaries. As the world’s most transparent financial institution for two consecutive editions, according to Publish What You Fund’s assessment of sovereign portfolios, we maintain zero tolerance for corruption and terrorism financing,” Adesina said.

According to Interpol’s 2024 Global Financial Fraud Assessment, business email compromise, romance baiting, phishing, and other online frauds pose growing threats to Africa’s digitalized economy.

Urquiza, who was elected Secretary-General in November 2024, stated, “Corruption and financial crime are among the biggest obstacles to economic and social development in Africa and around the world.

“The evolving nature of financial crime, particularly in the digital environment, requires strong partnerships between law enforcement and financial institutions. Interpol’s closer relationship with the African Development Bank Group will help law enforcement agencies and financial institutions across Africa tackle increasingly sophisticated financial crime threats.”

What you should know

Adesina emphasized that the bank would continue addressing these challenges by building capacity and supporting African countries in strengthening transparent and accountable governance, robust institutions, and resilient economies.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing Know Your Customer (KYC) and Due Diligence systems to prevent and combat fraud and corruption.

