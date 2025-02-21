The race to lead the African Development Bank (AfDB) has officially commenced with the release of the list of candidates vying for the prestigious role of president.

This announcement follows a two-day meeting held by the Steering Committee of the Board of Governors at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The candidates cleared to contest for the top position represent a diverse cross-section of Africa’s leadership and development expertise.

The Steering Committee, after examining the candidacies, has cleared the following list of candidates for the office of President of the AfDB during the next election to be held on May 29:

Mr. Hott Amadou from Senegal

Dr. Maimbo Munzele from Zambia

Mr. Tah Ould from Mauritania

Mr. Tolli Mahamat from Chad

Ms. Tshabalala Swazi from South Africa

Unique background

Each candidate brings a unique background and vision, setting the stage for a competitive election that could shape the future trajectory of the continent’s premier development finance institution.

The upcoming election will determine who succeeds the current president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who has led the bank since 2015, steering it through significant reforms and challenging global economic conditions.

The election results will have far-reaching implications for Africa’s development agenda, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, economic growth, and climate resilience.

What you should know

The African Development Bank has reinforced its dedication to regional integration, highlighting the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in creating a united market that could boost intra-African trade by 52 percent by 2035.

“Africa’s economic transformation hinges on our capacity to integrate,” stated Dr. Joy Kategekwa, AfDB Director of Regional Integration, during a high-level ministerial roundtable in Casablanca.

“The AfCFTA presents a significant opportunity to establish a unified market, unleash business potential, drive industrialization, and generate employment.”

The ministerial roundtable, organized by the African Leadership Organization, brought together African ministers, private sector leaders, and financial partners to explore opportunities within the AfCFTA framework and develop concrete mechanisms for policy alignment, infrastructure development, and trade enhancement.

“Integration is not just about moving goods; it is about ensuring the free flow of people, ideas, and opportunities,” Dr. Kategekwa emphasized.

He added that the African Development Bank is committed to fostering this progress through strategic support and investments.