130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to be vaccinated – WHO
WHO has disclosed that around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
This disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus at a regular press briefing on COVID-19, in Geneva: “Around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose.”
According to Dr Tedros:
- “On Wednesday, COVAX published its forecast for the distribution of vaccines to participating countries. Countries are ready to go, but the vaccines aren’t there. We need countries to share doses, once they have finished vaccinating health workers and older people.
- “We also need a massive scale-up in production. Manufacturers can do more: having received substantial public funding, we encourage all manufacturers to share their data and technology to ensure global equitable access to vaccines.’’
What you should know
- Three-quarters of all COVID-19 vaccinations are only in 10 countries, representing for almost 60 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Manufacturing companies were implored to share their dossiers with WHO faster and more fully than they have been doing so that the oragnisation would review them for emergency use listing.
- Manufacturing companies were called upon to emulate the recent announcement by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi that it would make its manufacturing infrastructure available for the production of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
- “Companies can also issue non-exclusive licenses to allow other producers to manufacture their vaccine – a mechanism that has been used before to expand access to treatments for HIV and hepatitis C.”
Britain struggles to contain Covid mutations
The U.K. had to “come down hard” on the South African variant after 105 cases have emerged in the country.
The United Kingdom is aggressively scrambling to contain the spread of more mutations of the coronavirus with more worrying variants discovered in South Africa.
According to CNBC News, the U.K. had to “come down hard” on the South African variant after 105 cases have emerged in the country, and 11 of those cases had no links to international travel.
According to CNBC News,
- “The South Africa variant had further worried experts that were concerned that coronavirus vaccines developed over the last year might not be so effective against it; there had also been worries that the South Africa variant could evade antibody drugs.
- “Vaccine makers have said there is little evidence to show that their shots will be ineffective against new variants, and say that they should be able to adapt their vaccines to new variants in a number of weeks, if necessary.
- “British pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac announced a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop Covid vaccines that target several variants in one product.
- “The U.K.’s vaccination program continues to gather steam and is on track to have vaccinated its top four priority groups (the over-70s, residents and staff in elderly care homes, frontline health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable) numbering around 15 million people, by mid-February.”
What you should know
- U.K. launched an enhanced testing program for around 80,000 people living in areas where pockets of cases with the mutation have been found.
- To assess the spread of the South African variant, tests are being offered door-to-door and positive cases are properly isolated for proper analysis
- Persons living in high-risk areas have been told to consider limiting the time they spend outside their homes as health authorities scramble to prevent the spread of yet another more infectious variant.
- A dangerous variant of the mutation, now known as the “British mutation,” has already become the dominant strain in many parts of the country.
- Mutations of any virus have been noted to be normal but could mutate at all times. The concern of experts and policy makers are the mutations that could allow the virus to spread far more quickly.
- In the UK, as of Feb.1, over 9.6 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 500,000 had received two doses
Nigeria to make available 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
Governor Fayemi has disclosed that Nigeria will vaccinate 40% of its population this year.
The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
This is part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, just as he said that another batch of 60 million doses is expected to be delivered in 2022.
According to a press statement by his press secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, this disclosure was made by Fayemi, while delivering a paper titled, ‘The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery: Responses to Covid-19 linked Challenges,” at the Chatham House, Africa Programme, moderated by Elizabeth Donnelly, Deputy Director and Research Fellow at Chatham House.
While delivering the paper at the virtual conference held via Zoom, the Governor was quoted as saying that the quantity of the vaccines being expected was released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) last week.
Fayemi said that beyond the government’s efforts at the procurement of vaccines, the NGF had been a strong advocate of the use of public-private partnerships in the procurement of vaccines as a measure of closing the gap between what is available and what is necessary, to achieve herd immunity.
What Governor Kayode Fayemi is saying
Fayemi said that the country had conducted about 1.3 million tests so far, out of which 131,242 persons, or 10% of the samples, tested positive to the virus with a case fatality rate of 1.2%.
He said: “As of today, Nigeria has tested 1.3m persons for COVID-19, with 10% (131,242) of these confirmed positive. Compared with the global and Africa’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.2% and 2.5% respectively, Nigeria has fared better with a CFR of 1.2%.
“Six States, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers, have contributed 70% of confirmed cases, with Lagos, the commercial nerve of the country, contributing about 40% of the total burden. Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected, accounting for 69% of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years.”
On the efforts of government at mitigating the effect of the pandemic on public health and the economy, the governor explained that the private sector, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), had collaborated with the State and Federal governments in raising more than $75 million to provide medical supplies, equipment, isolation and treatment Centres, as well as food for the vulnerable in the society.
This, he said, was in addition to the expansion of laboratory services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and training of no fewer than 45,000 health workers across the country on infection, prevention and control measures.
The Governor said, “When Nigeria reported its first case in late February 2020, there were only four laboratories in the country that could test for COVID-19. By October 2020, testing capacity had expanded to over 70 laboratories, across the 36 States and the FCT.
“The scale-up of laboratory services was important, given the size of the country and the need to rapidly obtain results for suspected cases. As of December 2020, more than 45,000 health workers have been trained across the country, on infection prevention and control measures,” he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, revealed that Nigeria was expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines (15 million) from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- He said the vaccines were expected from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
Nigeria to get 41 million Covid-19 vaccines from African Union – NPHCDA
NPHCDA boss has disclosed that Nigeria expects to get 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the AU in April.
The Nigerian government expects over 40 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
This was disclosed by the head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in a Reuters report on Monday evening.
Dr. Shuaib disclosed that Nigeria’s request from the African Union has increased 4 times after the AU increased its vaccine capacity from 270 million to 400 million.
“We have applied for 41 million doses of a combination of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines,” Shuaib said.
He added that Nigeria’s vaccine request includes 7.6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 15.3 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 18.4 million of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The NPHCDA boss said that the vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of April, citing that Nigeria will explore multiple options for payments including a finance plan through the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to pay off within 5-7 years.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the African Union secured 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for the continent from drug manufacturers to supplement the COVAX programme.
- Last week, the AU secured another 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to immunize 60% of the continent in 3 years.
- Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, also said that Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of (15 million) COVID-19 vaccines by February from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
