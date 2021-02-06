Columnists
A House Divided: PIB and the fate of host communities
A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
It has been nearly two weeks since host community representatives from the Niger Delta engaged in a fistfight at the floor of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) public hearing. While some have speculated as to what led to the incident, others have merely watched on, familiar with the typical drama that has accompanied the ageing PIB.
The fracas resulted after the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on the PIB, Hon Mohammed Moguno had requested for a single representative for the host communities. This did not go down well with the parties, each a representative in his own right. Also, there was the key issue of the 2.5% annual contribution of operators to the petroleum host community trust fund as provided under Section 240 (2) of the PIB.
The contention was that this should be up to 10% and should be in form of equity in the oil companies, as the 2.5% proposed was too meagre for the debilitating effect of oil and gas projects, as well as the thankless job of keeping oil and gas installations safe from tampering.
It is unfortunate that even the ostensible representatives of the host communities were unable to come to a consensus even amongst themselves, particularly about issues of leadership and representation. About 24 hours shy of the occurrence of this fracas, somewhere in the Netherlands, the Hague Court of Appeals ruled that Shell is liable for damage caused by leaks in the Oruma in Bayelsa, Goi in Rivers and Ikot Ada Udo in Akwa Ibom and ordered Shell to pay compensation to the farmers who were the plaintiffs.
Here, another tranche of compensation payment was soon to be made to the host communities, notably, only about 5 years after the Bodo $83.4 million payment, which some indigenes complained was not properly distributed to the benefit of everyone. Yet, the representatives of the community- or at least those who had postured themselves as such- were back home dividing the house.
A question worth asking might be why the clamour by the host community representatives was not for the Environmental Remediation Fund in Section 103 of the PIB to have a specific percentage (or a base percentage and a formula determined by size of operator’s operations) as opposed to the vague language used in its determination, particularly in the light of the stalled and unfinished clean-up of Ogoni.
The clamour may also have been better directed towards the amendment of Section 233 of the PIB from an almost speculative formula to a specific percentage for the payment required to be made to the decommissioning and abandonment fund, seeing as poor decommissioning and abandonment has continued to be a thorn in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
The host communities seem not to be as concerned about these broader issues as they are about who plays Lion King and how big their share of the oil companies’ cakes can get. A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
Years of contributions similar to the one the host community representatives demanded at the public hearing have gotten the Niger Delta nowhere. From OMPADEC to the NDDC, these institutions have continued to be corruption blocs with an institutional garb, designed to funnel development funds through backchannels for personal enrichment and at the expense of the average Niger Delta indigene, thus further increasing the risk of security threats in the area.
Even in cases where compensation has been paid to the communities, typically through their representatives, the average indigene has failed to reap the full benefits of such compensation, while feeling the blunt end of the pollution. It appears there is more than meets the eye to being a representative or spokesperson.
While dividing their house for the world to see, the fistfighters failed to question why NDDC contributions or payments (by whatever name they go) were still a part of the PIB after the NDDC has left a 20-year trail of uncompleted projects, unaccounted monies and general ineptitude.
Why any payments should be made to an institution that has failed to live up to its mandate should be of concern to anyone who has the interest of the Niger Delta people at heart. Perhaps these are just enough reasons to question the ambition of “representation”, and decide whether the Niger Delta house is united enough to see the real issues through and not remain a stumbling block for the PIB.
In instances like this, the oil players and government interests too do not hold back in infiltrating such a divided camp, forming interest groups and incentivising them. It then becomes inevitable that each piper plays the tune of the payer. Whether the actual host community dwellers have their interests served in all of these talks remains to be seen.
Oil companies and oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta
Oil spills have continued to constitute a source of environmental degradation in the NigerDelta over the years.
Earlier this week, an appeal court in the Hague ruled that Shell Nigeria (A subsidiary of the Royal Dutch Shell) is liable for oil spills in Oruma and Goi’s Niger-Delta regions.
This decision is coming after thirteen long years of legal battle instituted by the plaintiffs (Four Nigerian Farmers and Milieudefensie – Friends of the Earth Netherlands) against the Royal Dutch Shell. The decision (If not taken to the supreme court) could set legal precedence.
Unabated spilling is still rife within the Niger Delta region. Since its beginnings in 1930, Shell has repeatedly been under the radar for many environmental degrading activities.
The case was prolonged mainly due to the continued insistence of the defendant (Royal Dutch Shell) that it could not take responsibility for its foreign subsidiaries’ actions. The firm has also often tied the spillages to saboteurs’ efforts within the Niger-Delta region of the country rather than its technical glitches. These positions have been used to argue against claims for settlement in Ikot Ada Udo’s case in 2006 and 2007.
Oil spills have continued to constitute a source of environmental degradation in the NigerDelta over the years. The situation has been more devastating for the indigenes, majority of whom take on aquaculture as a means of livelihood.
Cases are rife of water pollution, air pollution among a long list of environmental degrading acts of crude-oil exploration companies. This has led to a series of agitations over the years, notable among them being the case of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni 8.
In our view, we expect more local efforts on the part of the Federal Government and the oil majors to ensure there are no spillages, or at least it is reduced to the barest minimum as continued spilling and compensation does not help the development of the region.
Many of these environmental damages are irreversible and cause untold hardships for the indigenes. Also, we welcome the judgment on the basis of the moral duty it will place on holding companies to monitor beyond their subsidiaries’ core operating activities, issues such as the impact on such activities on the environment.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
How Successful Spectrum Awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa
With some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
The benefits of mobile broadband are clear to see all across Africa. For governments that want to continue to expand coverage and maximise the benefits from connectivity, making sure there is more affordable spectrum is the first step.
At the end of 2019, 477 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa subscribed to mobile services, accounting for 45 per cent of the population. Also, the rollout of mobile technology has driven a fifth of income per capita growth over the last 20 years. These are impressive numbers. But with some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
Spectrum licensing decisions, and pricing in particular, play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of mobile services and providing better networks and services for consumers and businesses. Our new “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report is unprecedented in scope and depth, tracking spectrum assignments across nearly 50 African countries for the 2010–2019 period.
The negative impacts of high spectrum prices on connectivity in Africa are unfortunately clear to see. It is an issue that has to be addressed for the region to take full advantage of the benefits mobile broadband can bring.
The report’s key findings are:
- Governments in Africa have assigned approximately half the amount of mobile spectrum compared with the global average. This gap in spectrum assignments has emerged and expanded over the last decade, making it difficult for operators to offer fast mobile broadband speeds. Governments in the region have also on average licensed 3G and 4G spectrum around three years later than other regions.
- African countries account for a large proportion of the highest spectrum prices globally. When spectrum prices are adjusted by income, Africa accounts for about half of all the high or extremely high spectrum prices worldwide. Even excluding extreme outliers, spectrum prices remain high. Median prices are four times higher than in the developed world and twice as high as the global median.
- Licensing more spectrum earlier and at affordable prices can pay dividends for consumers. Higher amounts of spectrum and lower spectrum prices are strongly linked to higher population coverage, download speeds and adoption. Countries that have assigned spectrum earlier have also achieved higher coverage levels.
In short, mobile industry simply cannot be viewed as cash cows anymore. Government interventions to maximise revenue result in negative consequences for citizens in cities as well as rural areas. Instead, governments should release more spectrum in a timely manner. This helps in order operators expand their network coverage, improve speeds and encourage adoption. The aim with our new report is to give governments and regulators the arguments they need in order to implement policies that help improve mobile capacity and expand connectivity.
The mobile market in the Sub-Saharan region is expected to reach several important milestones over the next five years: half a billion mobile subscribers in 2021, 1 billion mobile connections in 2024, and 50% subscriber penetration by 2025. As highlighted in our recently released position paper on expanding mobile coverage, the key to reaching these goals are real partnerships between governments and mobile operators.
Most importantly, together we can set the stage for more innovative mobile services and connect more people, wherever they may live. And with that bring the benefits of mobile connectivity to millions more.
The “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report can be downloaded here in English.
By Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Africa, GSMA
Can I “Short” Dangote Cement stocks?
A follower on my Twitter account asked me a simple question this week, “Kalu how can I short Dangote Cement?”
First, what does shorting a stock mean?
Shorting is seeking to profit from the projected fall in the price of an asset. It involves borrowing shares you do not own and then selling to another investor. The strategy is selling high and buying low, i.e. selling the stock today, generating cash today with the intent to repurchase the same stock at a lower cost, making a spread.
To be able to short any stock, you need.
- A research-based belief that the asset is overpriced, i.e. it is trading in the public market at a price above its intrinsic value.
- Availability of shares that can be borrowed, sold, and rebought. This implies that the target stock to be shorted should have sufficient volume.
First, let us understand the terms I will use?
If I am selling, I am Shorting or Putting.
If I am buying, I am going Long or Calling.
So how do I short a stock?
I have identified the target stock to short, let us call it Kalu Plc or KPLC. Let us assume the stock is priced today at N100.00. I go to a broker that holds stock of KPLC, and I borrow 10,000 units of PLC for three months. He will charge a fee for this. Let us assume the fee is 100.00 per 10,000 shares for the 90 days. I will simply sell those shares of KPLC for 100 per share and bank 1,000,000.
So, my position is cash N1,000,000 liability N1,000,000 (10,000 shares of KPLC)
Next, I can buy a Forward Call to cover my bet. This means I buy an option to buy KPLC at 100 in three months as well. The is called a Hedge. I am covering my Short position on PLC by buying the option to buy KPLC back at N100 in 90 days, I will also pay a fee to buy this cover. This means if KPLC instead of falling, rises in value, I will not make money, but I also will not lose money because my Put (Sale) trade has been covered by my Call (Buy) trade. This is called a Covered Call.
Can I Short without a cover?
Yes, I can still Short KPLC without buying a call option. That will save me the expense of paying the Call premium and increase my overall projected profit but expose my trade to unlimited losses if the shares of KPLC do not fall but rise.
What happens if shares of KPLC fall as planned?
If shares of KPLC fall, that is perfect. Let us assume shares fall to 50 per share in 90 days, I simply debit my cash position for 500,000 and buy back the 10,000 shares of KPLC and return to the broker I borrowed it from. I have just made 500,000 or 50% (ignoring fees).
What happens if shares of KPLC rises?
If shares of KPLC rise instead of falling, problem. Let us say KPLC goes from 100 to 150 in 90 days, this means I must spend 1,500,000 to buy back the initial 10,000 shares a return to the Broker, I have lost 50%.
What if I covered my Short call?
Well, if I covered by Short Putting by buying the 90-day Call, then that was smart. I can simply exercise that call to buy 10,000 shares at 100 instead of 150. This means I debit my cash account to fund my Call excise and repay the broker. I do not make any return, but I do not lose N500,000.
What about options?
Now I can increase my potential returns (or magnify my losses) by simply buying options.
Options are exactly what is described above both in Call and Put scenarios, but options are sold in units of 100. Thus the 10,000 units are 100 options contracts. Leverage allows the investor to make money on the upside but magnify losses on the downside.
So back to Dangote…
Can I short Dangote Cement? The simple answer is yes, rules exist to enable a short of Dangote Cement, the real question is can you make money from that trade?
