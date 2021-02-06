Coronavirus
Why Nigeria may not access COVAX Pfizer vaccines in February
WHO says Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the COVAX global initiative.
When the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced last week that the COVID-19 vaccines would arrive Nigeria before the end of February, several Nigerians were hopeful that there was light at the end of the tunnel. But it appears their hopes may be dashed, due to the latest news from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
During a virtual press conference hosted by the global health body and shared on its Twitter handle, Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the WHO-led COVAX global initiative. This is due to the inability of the continent’s largest economy to meet the standard requirement of being able to store the vaccines at the required 70 degrees Celsius.
At the event, Director, WHO, African Region, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, clearly stated that only four African countries were shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccine out of the 13 that applied.
To access an initial limited volume of Pfizer vaccine, countries were invited to submit proposals. 13 African countries submitted proposals and were evaluated by a multi-agency committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.
She said, “In addition, around 320,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been allocated to four African countries: Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa & Tunisia. Deliveries are also expected later in February.”
Moeti emphasised that WHO could not risk the Pfizer vaccines being wasted. According to her, the vaccine has received WHO Emergency Use Listing but requires countries to be able to store and distribute doses at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
“This announcement allows countries to fine-tune their planning for COVID-19 immunisation campaigns. We urge African nations to ramp up readiness and finalise their national vaccine deployment plans. Regulatory processes, cold chain systems and distribution plans need to be in place to ensure vaccines are safely expedited from ports of entry to delivery. We can’t afford to waste a single dose,” she added.
But is there hope?
Nigeria was expected to be on the list of African countries to receive the first set of Pfizer vaccines because of its rate of infection, but with the WHO announcement, the nation will need to wait longer.
While Morocco, and Egypt have already independently obtained vaccines and begun distribution, South Africa, has already procured one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced in India.
However, Nigeria has not received any COVID-19 vaccine and its rate of infection has continued to surge. If the nation does not get the vaccines in February, the atmosphere could be more tensed, with the increasing cases witnessed in the country.
On the brighter side, it appears that there is hope for Nigeria, as there is an Oxford-AstraZeneca option to explore.
Moeti added that countries that failed to make the Pfizer list could get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine later in the month, although it has not yet been endorsed by the health organisation.
But do we have the storage facilities for this? Findings revealed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine does not need to be stored in a cold facility.
“Nearly 90 million of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could start arriving on the continent later this month. This is subject to the WHO listing the vaccine for emergency use. The review is ongoing and its outcome is expected very soon,” she said.
What you should know
- To complement COVAX efforts, the African Union has secured 670 million vaccine doses for the continent which will be distributed in 2021 and 2022 as countries secure adequate financing.
- The African Export-Import Bank will facilitate payments by providing advance procurement commitment guarantees of up to $2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of countries.
- Last Monday, Nairametrics had reported when Ehanire announced that Nigeria would take delivery of 15 million vaccines from COVAX in February.
- Though the minister did not specify the date or time, he disclosed that the government had been advised to expect the first batch of the vaccines from February.
- He said, “According to latest information I have, we have been advised to expect the first COVID-19 vaccines from Covax to arrive in Nigeria as from February. We shall continue to review plans to ensure smooth roll out in our country.”
130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to be vaccinated – WHO
WHO has disclosed that around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
It is estimated globally that about 130 countries, with a total of 2.5 billion people, are yet to be administered with a single dose of Covid -19 vaccine.
This disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus at a regular press briefing on COVID-19, in Geneva: “Around 130 countries, with 2.5 billion people, are yet to administer a single dose.”
READ: Nigeria to get 41 million Covid-19 vaccines from African Union – NPHCDA
According to Dr Tedros:
- “On Wednesday, COVAX published its forecast for the distribution of vaccines to participating countries. Countries are ready to go, but the vaccines aren’t there. We need countries to share doses, once they have finished vaccinating health workers and older people.
- “We also need a massive scale-up in production. Manufacturers can do more: having received substantial public funding, we encourage all manufacturers to share their data and technology to ensure global equitable access to vaccines.’’
READ: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines expected to generate $15 billion in 2021
What you should know
- Three-quarters of all COVID-19 vaccinations are only in 10 countries, representing for almost 60 per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
- Manufacturing companies were implored to share their dossiers with WHO faster and more fully than they have been doing so that the oragnisation would review them for emergency use listing.
- Manufacturing companies were called upon to emulate the recent announcement by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi that it would make its manufacturing infrastructure available for the production of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
- “Companies can also issue non-exclusive licenses to allow other producers to manufacture their vaccine – a mechanism that has been used before to expand access to treatments for HIV and hepatitis C.”
Britain struggles to contain Covid mutations
The U.K. had to “come down hard” on the South African variant after 105 cases have emerged in the country.
The United Kingdom is aggressively scrambling to contain the spread of more mutations of the coronavirus with more worrying variants discovered in South Africa.
According to CNBC News, the U.K. had to “come down hard” on the South African variant after 105 cases have emerged in the country, and 11 of those cases had no links to international travel.
READ: IMF optimistic about global economy but warns new Covid variants could affect recovery
According to CNBC News,
- “The South Africa variant had further worried experts that were concerned that coronavirus vaccines developed over the last year might not be so effective against it; there had also been worries that the South Africa variant could evade antibody drugs.
- “Vaccine makers have said there is little evidence to show that their shots will be ineffective against new variants, and say that they should be able to adapt their vaccines to new variants in a number of weeks, if necessary.
- “British pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac announced a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop Covid vaccines that target several variants in one product.
- “The U.K.’s vaccination program continues to gather steam and is on track to have vaccinated its top four priority groups (the over-70s, residents and staff in elderly care homes, frontline health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable) numbering around 15 million people, by mid-February.”
READ: 75 Health workers test positive for Covid-19, 6 more B.1.1.7 variant detected in Nigeria
What you should know
- U.K. launched an enhanced testing program for around 80,000 people living in areas where pockets of cases with the mutation have been found.
- To assess the spread of the South African variant, tests are being offered door-to-door and positive cases are properly isolated for proper analysis
- Persons living in high-risk areas have been told to consider limiting the time they spend outside their homes as health authorities scramble to prevent the spread of yet another more infectious variant.
- A dangerous variant of the mutation, now known as the “British mutation,” has already become the dominant strain in many parts of the country.
- Mutations of any virus have been noted to be normal but could mutate at all times. The concern of experts and policy makers are the mutations that could allow the virus to spread far more quickly.
- In the UK, as of Feb.1, over 9.6 million people had received a first dose of the vaccine, and just under 500,000 had received two doses
Nigeria to make available 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in 2021
Governor Fayemi has disclosed that Nigeria will vaccinate 40% of its population this year.
The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will soon be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
This is part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease, just as he said that another batch of 60 million doses is expected to be delivered in 2022.
According to a press statement by his press secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, this disclosure was made by Fayemi, while delivering a paper titled, ‘The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery: Responses to Covid-19 linked Challenges,” at the Chatham House, Africa Programme, moderated by Elizabeth Donnelly, Deputy Director and Research Fellow at Chatham House.
READ: COVID-19: FG to acquire vaccines that need less cooling
While delivering the paper at the virtual conference held via Zoom, the Governor was quoted as saying that the quantity of the vaccines being expected was released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) last week.
Fayemi said that beyond the government’s efforts at the procurement of vaccines, the NGF had been a strong advocate of the use of public-private partnerships in the procurement of vaccines as a measure of closing the gap between what is available and what is necessary, to achieve herd immunity.
READ: Ministry of Health approves COVID-19 protocols for aviation sector, as airports prepare to resume
What Governor Kayode Fayemi is saying
Fayemi said that the country had conducted about 1.3 million tests so far, out of which 131,242 persons, or 10% of the samples, tested positive to the virus with a case fatality rate of 1.2%.
He said: “As of today, Nigeria has tested 1.3m persons for COVID-19, with 10% (131,242) of these confirmed positive. Compared with the global and Africa’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.2% and 2.5% respectively, Nigeria has fared better with a CFR of 1.2%.
READ: Bill Gates identifies one major challenge facing Nigerian economy
“Six States, Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo, and Rivers, have contributed 70% of confirmed cases, with Lagos, the commercial nerve of the country, contributing about 40% of the total burden. Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected, accounting for 69% of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years.”
On the efforts of government at mitigating the effect of the pandemic on public health and the economy, the governor explained that the private sector, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), had collaborated with the State and Federal governments in raising more than $75 million to provide medical supplies, equipment, isolation and treatment Centres, as well as food for the vulnerable in the society.
This, he said, was in addition to the expansion of laboratory services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and training of no fewer than 45,000 health workers across the country on infection, prevention and control measures.
READ: NCDC launches online course on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases
The Governor said, “When Nigeria reported its first case in late February 2020, there were only four laboratories in the country that could test for COVID-19. By October 2020, testing capacity had expanded to over 70 laboratories, across the 36 States and the FCT.
“The scale-up of laboratory services was important, given the size of the country and the need to rapidly obtain results for suspected cases. As of December 2020, more than 45,000 health workers have been trained across the country, on infection prevention and control measures,” he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, revealed that Nigeria was expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines (15 million) from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
- Also, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said the Nigerian government expected over 41 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expected to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- He said the vaccines were expected from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.
