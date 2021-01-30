Coronavirus
Investing in vaccine procurement will improve Primary Healthcare – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has stated that vaccine procurement by the Federal Government will also help boost Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system.
This was disclosed by Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the NPHCDA in an interview on Friday, where he also said that the agency was prepared for the smooth transition of vaccine deployment.
He added that the training and capacity building and measures on cold storage of vaccines being implemented would contribute to boosting Nigeria’s Healthcare system.
“This holistic approach to health system strengthening, which is driven through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is based on global standards and is in line with observations and recommendations recently made by our donors and development partners.
“Any idea or report that says this approach does not prioritise strengthening of the health system, stems from a lack of complete understanding of the health system and should be disregarded,” he said.
He added that the FG was committed to securing the COVID-19 vaccines, taking into consideration safety, efficacy, cost and required logistics, to prevent the local spread of the disease.
“As the country awaits the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in February, the PTF has called on State governments to put all the necessary logistics in place to ensure a successful vaccination exercise,” he said.
What you should know
- The NPHCDA earlier stated that it was working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that might affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
- Nairametrics reported this month that the Federal Government, through the NPHCDA, announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
- The NPHCDA also revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving the vaccination.
- Meanwhile, the National Assembly has asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covid-19 vaccines.
FG considers lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, others over surge in Covid-19 cases
The FG has said that it is considering a targeted lockdown in some major cities across the country.
The Federal Government has said that it is considering a targeted lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and some other major cities across the country.
This follows the record increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the country as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
This disclosure was made by the National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily.
Muhammad pointed out that even if the government wants to impose a lockdown, in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases, it is not going to be a total one.
What the National Incident Manager of PTF on Covid-19 is saying
Muhammad in his statement said, “Certainly, even if we are going to have a lockdown, it is not going to be a total lockdown. A couple of weeks back, we analysed the data and we identified the hotspot local government areas.’’
“Mostly, the areas affected are the urban local governments in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Plateau. Even in most other states, it is the urban areas that are involved. So, if we are going to have any restrictions, it will be in these areas.’’
“The urban areas are the most affected and that is why we have these superspreaders and that is where we are going to target. We have analysed that and we are advising the states based on the data that these are the focused areas where these transmissions are more than the others.”
Although recoveries from the disease in the country have crossed the 100,000 mark, the Federal government is worried that with over 127,000 infections, many citizens are not adhering to the safety protocols.
What you should know
- Nigeria has been hit by a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, since December 2020, with a record number of daily infections recorded across the country.
- The unfortunate situation seems to have eroded all the efforts put in the last 10 months by the government and some other stakeholders in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 disease.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Thursday revealed that the country has secured additional 41 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as the fight against the disease intensifies.
- However, the date of the vaccine’s delivery into the country remains unknown as vaccine manufacturers struggle to meet global demand in time.
UK imposes travel ban on UAE, others over surge in Covid-19 infections
The UK has extended a travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the UAE, Rwanda, and others over a surge in Covid-19 infections.
The UK in an update has announced the extension of an outright travel ban on non-citizens arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rwanda and Burundi over surge in Covid-19 infections.
This also includes severe quarantine measures for any British or Irish citizens and third-country nationals with residence rights coming from these countries and will be required to isolate at home or in a hotel for 10 days.
This disclosure is contained in an update that was issued by the UK government on its website and seen by Nairametrics.
The UK government spokesperson revealed that the decision to place the travel ban on these countries follows the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, which may have spread to other countries including the UAE, Rwanda and Burundi.
The UAE is regarded as one of the world’s busiest international route and home to thousands of British expatriates and is a popular destination for holiday seekers.
What you should know
- The UK government had earlier extended travel ban to some countries, which included some Southern African nations as part of the measures aimed at preventing the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa and some other countries.
- The new measure reflects increased risks from the new strain of the coronavirus disease.
- The UK has been among the countries worst-hit by Covid-19. Its economy suffered the sharpest contraction of any in the Group of Seven during the first wave of infections last spring, and it is currently being hit by the outbreak of the second wave of the disease.
World Bank to further spend $15 billion by June 2021 for COVID-19 interventions
The World Bank would be committing an additional $15billion by June 2021 as part of its COVID-19 intervention efforts.
The World Bank would commit an additional $15 billion by June 2021 for health and economic recovery, as part of its COVID-19 intervention programmes.
This disclosure was made by the World Bank Group President, David Malpass at the Virtual Meeting on the Africa COVID-19 Vaccine Financing and Deployment Strategy held recently.
According to Malpass,
- “Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March, the Bank has committed $25 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery, and we expect to commit an additional $15 billion by June.
- “COVID-19 has had a heavy toll on the people of Africa in terms of lives lost and the severe economic impact that is hitting the most vulnerable the hardest. Tens of millions of people are falling into extreme poverty.
- “The ongoing loss of human capital will have crippling long-term consequences — through lost jobs and job training opportunities, school closures, missed vaccinations, the regression in health and nutrition, and elsewhere.
- “It’s vital to prioritize the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. We estimate that every month of delay costs the African continent $13.8 billion in lost GDP. That’s in addition to the loss of lives and human capital.”
Why this matters
Vaccinations are quite huge an undertaking for any country and thus the World Bank has indicated its preparedness in assisting with many aspects including facilitating the procurement of vaccines.
Thus the Board of the World Bank has exceptionally authorized up to $12 billion to support countries in their vaccination efforts.
World Bank is currently preparing emergency vaccine financing projects in 21 countries in Africa, including DRC, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, Eswatini and Cabo Verde, etc.
It is pertinent to note that the funds are already available and for most African countries, the financing would be on grant or highly concessional terms and conditions.
What you should know
- Since the outbreak of COVID-19 last March, the World Bank has committed $25 billion to African countries to support their health and economic recovery
- The World Bank is available to work with the leaders of African countries to move quickly to secure vaccinations for their populations and to avail themselves of the financing available.
- In implementing their vaccine programs, World Bank is assiduously working directly with governments, including financing their purchases from vaccine manufacturers and via COVAX as well as for deployments through WHO and UNICEF.
- Cold chain equipment, energy infrastructure, logistic, transport, community engagement and trained human resources are all key areas needed for the effective deployment of vaccines.
- The World Bank’s financing is available and as well the vaccine manufacturers are eager to work with countries on delivery dates and direct contracts.
- Countries that have not yet requested World Bank support are requested to send their letter to their respective World Bank Country Director asking for support for vaccine procurement and deployment from the $12 billion facility.
- International Finance Corporation (IFC) is working to mobilize financing for vaccine production and therapeutics focused on developing countries.