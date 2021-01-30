Investing in vaccine procurement will improve Primary Healthcare – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has stated that vaccine procurement by the Federal Government will also help boost Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system.

This was disclosed by Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the NPHCDA in an interview on Friday, where he also said that the agency was prepared for the smooth transition of vaccine deployment.

He added that the training and capacity building and measures on cold storage of vaccines being implemented would contribute to boosting Nigeria’s Healthcare system.

“This holistic approach to health system strengthening, which is driven through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is based on global standards and is in line with observations and recommendations recently made by our donors and development partners.

“Any idea or report that says this approach does not prioritise strengthening of the health system, stems from a lack of complete understanding of the health system and should be disregarded,” he said.

He added that the FG was committed to securing the COVID-19 vaccines, taking into consideration safety, efficacy, cost and required logistics, to prevent the local spread of the disease.

“As the country awaits the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in February, the PTF has called on State governments to put all the necessary logistics in place to ensure a successful vaccination exercise,” he said.

