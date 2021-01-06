Coronavirus
NPHCDA to address infrastructural gaps in COVID-19 vaccine supply
The Minister disclosed that the NPHCDA is currently assessing gaps related to challenges in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Federal Government stated that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) with its partners, is working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that may affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
This was disclosed on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of State for Health, Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, at the daily Presidential Task Force briefing on Covid-19.
The Minister disclosed that the agency is currently assessing gaps related to distribution challenges. He said,
- “In terms of vaccines, the lead agency, NPHCDA, working with partners, is currently assessing the infrastructural gaps in terms of logistics for cold chain maintenance, storage, supply and distribution. We are also working with the Aviation Ministry to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the local and international wings of airports across the country, taking cognisance of the high transmissibility of the new strain of the virus already confirmed in many countries.
- “Particular attention in this regard is therefore being focused on passengers arriving from the UK and South Africa. We appeal to all states to increase testing to enable us to know exactly where we are. This will enable us to put in place measures to check transmission and provide treatment for patients.”
The Minister added that the FG is also working to ensure the availability of oxygen tanks in hospitals.
- “The Federal Government has been making spirited efforts at ensuring availability of oxygen on a short term basis through collaboration with CACOVID, while pursuing the process for nationwide equitable and sustainable oxygen availability at federal tertiary hospitals as well as state-owned hospitals.
- “It is important to state that the ultimate plan in terms of medical oxygen supply is based on systematic oxygen assessment and gaps identification in the country, bordering on severe disequilibrium, uneven storage/demand ratio, distribution logistics challenges and equipment and plant dilapidation.
- “Our oxygen availability intervention plan is targeted at immediate, medium and long-term plans with special attention to COVID-19 high burden areas such as FCT, Lagos and Kaduna.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) disclosed that the Health Sector Next Level Agenda will boost primary healthcare in Nigeria and also catch up with healthcare-related gaps by as much as 60% through the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, also stated that Nigeria is ready for its Covid-19 vaccination strategy, revealing that the FG plans to acquire vaccines valued at N400 billion.
Covid-19: WHO team to probe origin of Coronavirus refused entry by China
WHO has disclosed that a team probing the origin of the Coronavirus pandemic was denied entry into China.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that China has denied entry into the country, a team probing the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, thereby throwing the expert mission into disarray at the last minute, despite months of negotiations.
According to a report from CNN, this disclosure was made by the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare criticism by the UN health agency on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
The WHO boss said 2 scientists on the United Nations team had already left their home countries for Wuhan, China, when they were informed that Chinese officials had not approved the necessary permissions to enter the country after arrangements had been jointly agreed with China in advance.
A number of experts were due to arrive in China this week for the delicate, much-expected inquiry into establishing how and where the virus got transmitted from animals to humans.
What the WHO Director-General is saying
Tedros in a news conference in Geneva said, “I am very disappointed with this news. I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”
He said, ‘’WHO was eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible” and that he had been given assurances that Beijing was speeding up the internal procedure for “the earliest possible deployment.”
On his part, the Executive Director of WHO’s health emergencies program, Dr Michael Ryan, said there was an issue with visas and one team member had already returned home. The other was waiting in transit in a third country.
It is widely believed that China is determined to control the origin story of the virus, which has recorded over 1.8 million casualties around the world and devastated global economies, as they have so far resisted pressure for an independent investigation.
The spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, in a press briefing on Wednesday said that China had always held an open, transparent and responsible attitude on tracing the origin of the virus.
Hua pointed out that China had previously welcomed WHO experts into the country and said that the UN investigation team and Chinese experts have maintained frequent interactions which include 4 video meetings between October and December.
Hua said, “In order to ensure that the international expert group that comes to China can work smoothly, it is needed to fulfil the necessary procedures and make relevant specific arrangements. The two sides are still negotiating about this.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the first cases of the coronavirus identified in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, prompting criticisms of the uncoordinated, secretive handling by Chinese authorities which led to its spread outside China.
- The United States and Australia were at the forefront of China’s handling of the initial stages of the pandemic, accusing Beijing of downplaying its severity and preventing an effective response until it became too late.
- US President Donald Trump, who called the pandemic China virus, has repeatedly blamed China for the global pandemic and announced that the US would terminate its relationship with WHO, over allegations of conspiracy with the Chinese authorities to mislead the world.
- In May 2020, the WHO agreed to hold an inquiry into the global response to the pandemic after more than 100 countries signed a resolution calling for an independent probe.
- The visit by WHO-led experts was seen as a very critical way to resolve this dilemma and seek clear answers on how the virus started.
- As countries around the world are now struggling to deal with the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, China appears to be rebounding, last month reporting positive economic growth for the second quarter in a row.
Over 700 NYSC Batch B members test positive for COVID-19 – PTF
731 out of the sampled 35,419 NYSC Batch B members have tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has disclosed that a total of 731 NYSC Batch B members have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the chairman, PTF on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, during a national briefing on COVID-19.
Mr. Mustapha stated that 731 out of the 35,419 Batch B members tested via RDTs, indicating about 2.1% of the total sample size, turned out positive for the deadly virus. This is higher than the preceding figure of 108 recorded in NYSC Batch A screening.
On the other hand, the Chairman announced that the PTF has commenced sanctions on passengers who defaulted on day-7 post-arrival tests, stating that their passport numbers have been published and that travel restrictions have been imposed on them for a period of six months, effective from January 1, 2020.
What they are saying
Mr. Mustapha said: “It is on record that cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation.
“There is also a rising rate of infections among healthcare workers and these calls for the escalation of surveillance. In Africa, Nigeria has joined South Africa in reporting the highest daily infection cases.
“As at date, the statistics for Nigeria shows the following: Cumulative cases: 91,351; Cumulative Tests: 958,911; Deaths: 1,318 and Week 53 recorded 57 deaths which is the highest for any single week since we started.”
Mustapha further added that the private sector has been supporting the cause by providing essential materials.
“We are pleased to inform you that the private sector – CACOVID has commenced supporting our response with 100 oxygen cylinders per day, till the end of March 2021, for distribution to critical care centres in Abuja.
“Furthermore, approval has been given to rehabilitate five oxygen plants across various tertiary health institutions in Abuja. The President has also approved that at least one oxygen plant should be established in each state of the federation immediately,” he said.
On vaccines, he stated that the PTF is working on accessing the vaccines and also making adequate plans for the proper deployment of the vaccines.
“The PTF is progressing on the issue of accessing vaccines for Nigerians and that additional information would be provided to Nigerians on accelerated vaccines introduction and deployment plan.
“What is currently confronting us is a critical phase of infections globally. We are constantly reviewing our strategy to emerging situations especially in risk communication, vaccine hesitancy, fake news/disinformation,” he said.
Second wave: Nigeria records highest ever daily covid-19 cases
Nigeria records 1,354 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, 5th January 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, announced that 1,354 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, taking the total tally to 92,705 confirmed cases and 1,319 recorded deaths since the outbreak.
This represents the highest number of daily cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, a 12.5% increase compared to 1,204 cases recorded the previous day.
Second wave
Since December 2020, Nigeria has continued to record significant increases in the number of new cases of the pandemic, which has pushed Nigeria into the second wave of the pandemic.
- So far in January, the average monthly cases jumped by 59% from an average of 645 cases recorded in December 2020 to 1,025 average cases in January.
- It also represents 553.7% increase compared to the average of 157 cases recorded in November 2020.
- According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, a total of 21,135 tests were carried out on Tuesday, bringing the total tests to-date to 980,046. The number of recorded cases today represents a 6.4% rate of positivity tests.
What you should know
A survey carried out by Nairametrics Research in September, revealed that Nigerians had abandoned the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing practices as they went about their daily businesses.
- According to the report, most traders and artisans believed the virus was no longer a threat considering the reduction in the daily number of cases, while some believed there was no Covid-19 in Nigeria in the first place.
- Nairametrics also reported last week, that the Lagos State government had attributed the second wave of the pandemic to the re-opening of the economy, schools, religious, and social gatherings, among others.
- The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, added that other reasons included general laxity, a false sense of security, and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens and various entertainment gatherings.
What the number says
As of today, Nigeria records a fatality rate of 14.2 deaths per 1000 cases. This means that for every 1000 positive cases of covid-19 in Nigeria, 14 people died.
- The highest cases of the pandemic are prevalent amongst the group of 31-40 years (19,746) followed by people between the ages of 21 and 30 years.
- Lagos State has the highest number of confirmed cases in Nigeria (32,687), followed by the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) with 12,428 cases.
- On the other hand, Kogi and Zamfara States have the least number of cases with 5 and 112 cases respectively.
What this means
The persistent increase in the number of daily cases could affect the recovery of Nigeria’s economy from recession, given that a second lockdown cannot be totally ruled out at the stage.