FG suspends passports of 100 Nigerians for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, at the daily press briefing with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Mustapha also added that the names of the Nigerians who refused to take a second test would be published on January 1st, 2021 and their passports suspended for 6 months.

“With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, passports of the first 100 passengers, who failed to take their day-seven post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, would be published in the national dailies,” he said.

”​Our National Response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria.

”Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections in a single week to date. Our analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive.

”We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must, therefore, exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility,” he said.

He added that with the rising number of cases in Nigeria, the FG aimed to ensure proper containment of the disease to reduce risk to health workers.

”With the increasing number of infections and hospitalisation, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted to minimise spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus.

”Ensure that those who require hospitalisation are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed, especially where oxygen is needed.

“The situation in Abuja and its environs has been of concern to the PTF,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government announced that it would suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”