FG suspends passports of 100 Nigerians for refusing post-arrival Covid-19 test
100 Nigerians have had their passports suspended for flouting the obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.
The Federal Government has announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, at the daily press briefing with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.
Mr. Mustapha also added that the names of the Nigerians who refused to take a second test would be published on January 1st, 2021 and their passports suspended for 6 months.
“With effect from Jan. 1, 2021, passports of the first 100 passengers, who failed to take their day-seven post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, would be published in the national dailies,” he said.
”Our National Response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria.
”Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections in a single week to date. Our analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive.
”We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must, therefore, exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility,” he said.
He added that with the rising number of cases in Nigeria, the FG aimed to ensure proper containment of the disease to reduce risk to health workers.
”With the increasing number of infections and hospitalisation, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted to minimise spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus.
”Ensure that those who require hospitalisation are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed, especially where oxygen is needed.
“The situation in Abuja and its environs has been of concern to the PTF,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Government announced that it would suspend the passports of 100 Nigerians for 6 months and also publish their passport numbers for “flouting obligation to test within 7 days of arrival in Nigeria from overseas travel.”
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 29th of December 2020, 749 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 85,560 confirmed cases.
On the 29th of December 2020, 749 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,385 samples across the country.
To date, 85,560 cases have been confirmed, 71,937 cases have been discharged and 1,267 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 937,712 tests have been carried out as of December 29th, 2020 compared to 932,327 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 29th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 85,560
- Total Number Discharged – 71,937
- Total Deaths – 1,267
- Total Tests Carried out – 937,712
According to the NCDC, the 749 new cases were reported from 19 states- Lagos (299), Plateau (131), Kaduna (83), FCT (74), Kwara (35), Sokoto (26), Edo (18), Kano (17), Katsina (16), Delta (11), Nasarawa (10), Ondo (9), Bauchi (9), Rivers (5), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (1), Osun (1) and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 29,184, followed by Abuja (11,433), Kaduna (5,071), Plateau (4,755), Oyo (3,909), Rivers (3,403), Edo (2,852), Ogun (2,457), Kano (2,216), Delta (1,879), Ondo (1,807), Katsina (1,618), Kwara (1,414), Enugu (1,382), Gombe (1,272), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,005), Abia (983), Bauchi (978), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (738), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (434), Niger (410), Ekiti (410), Jigawa (396), Adamawa (391), Sokoto (331), Anambra (308), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Kebbi (173), Cross River (169), Zamfara (87), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
FG to focus on procurement of Covid-19 vaccine in first quarter 2021
Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 will focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 will focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, at the daily briefing of the task force on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Abuja.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister pointed out that Covid-19 vaccine would be subjected to the regulation of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), and is going to be bought from any available point of sale or country.
What the Minister of State for Health is saying
While giving a breakdown of the number of cases for the country, Mamora said,
- The total number of samples of people tested for Covid-19 in the country is 937,712; number of confirmed cases is 84,811; number of active cases is 12,190; number of discharged cases to date is 71,357 and number of deaths recorded till date is 1,264.
- This brings the fatality cases to 1.49%, which he said is evidence of scaled-up activity and quality of care at isolation centres despite the increasing number of active cases and morbidity.
Mamora said,
- “All the federal tertiary hospitals that obviously run levels 2 & 3 isolation centres have been directed to improve/scale-up Infection Prevention and Control measures in order to improve on treatment outcomes and enhance the safety of the frontline health personnel. This is coming at the backdrop of the recent upsurge in the affected health workers and the unfortunate demise of some. The case management team has continued to advocate the presence of psychosocial support for both patients and health workers. This is necessary because of the fatigue and consequential apathy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What this means
The focus by the Federal Government on the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine means that the number of active cases of the virus will reduce, in addition to that of the fatality figures.
This will also help to stabilize the growth of the pandemic across the country, especially against the backdrop of a spike in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases.
COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others
Lagos has attributed the second wave of COVID-19 to the opening up of the economy, schools,religious gathering and social gatherings.
Lagos State government has attributed the second wave of COVID-19 to the opening up of the economy, schools, and religious and social gatherings, among others.
This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
He added that other reasons included general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens, and entertainment gatherings.
According to him, citizens would need to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions, in order to live with the global pandemic.
He said, “The lifestyle adjustment to be adopted by citizens would include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including proper and regular use of face mask, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.
“Others are imbibing and practicing regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests if symptomatic, self-isolating if positive, and presenting to an isolation centre for follow-up.
“COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of 8% this week alone and 4% cumulatively.”
He added that this was due to the large numbers of Nigerians in the diaspora who were returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.
“Passengers must also, prior to boarding, fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria,” he added.
At this point it was important to balance public health response and allowing the economy to reopen.
📍Schools were reopened
📍Religious hoses opened
📍Social gathering and entertainment resumed.
There was general laxity with the false sense that #COVID19 infection is down.
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) December 28, 2020