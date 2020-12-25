FG orders passengers from UK, South Africa to register on travel portal

The Federal Government has ordered air passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) and South Africa to register with the Nigerian International Travel Portal.

This was disclosed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. The PTF explained that its decision was due to the new variant of the virus discovered in the countries.

National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, explained that the directive was effective from Monday, as they were to also fill in the health questionnaire, and mandated to upload a negative COVID-19, polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) result with a validity of not more than five days.

According to him, travelers must pay for a COVID-19 PCR test at day seven of arrival in the country without which they would not be allowed to board flights.

The PTF boss added that a special register would be opened at the airports for passengers from these two countries, specifically to track and ensure they presented themselves for the COVID-19 test on day seven.

He said, “We’ll continue to be concerned about the emergence of the new variant coronavirus in the UK and additional mutate that was described coming from South Africa.

“The system for travels in terms of ensuring the safety of our citizens and preventing the importation of cases in the country is one of the most strict. We are one of the few countries that do double testing, that have a travel portal where you can go in and enter your details including your health questionnaire and pay for a test.

“If you do not present a permit travel or you cannot present a travel permit, the airlines are being directed not to board.

“So if you are coming into Nigeria from the UK and South Africa, it is in your best interest to familiarise yourself with the Nigerian International Travel Portal and make sure that you put in your health details.”

How it works

Upload your PCR result, which has to be negative, and you pay for a day seven test upon arrival in Nigeria.

When you arrive, a special register will be open for all passengers arriving from these two countries.

FG will have enhanced surveillance where these passengers will be contacted after they have arrived home. They will be checking on them to see if they are having any symptoms.

Passengers are expected by day seven to unfailingly go for their COVID-19 PCR test, which they must have before boarding the aircraft.

What you should know

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved that thenceforth, particularly for those coming from the UK and South Africa, the PTF was expected to pay special attention to the flights.