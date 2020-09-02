Business
Lagos to construct rail line to airport terminal for international passengers
The Governor also made a case for the provision of fast, free internet connectivity within the airport.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state will develop a rail infrastructure to complement the world-class bus terminal which is under construction to shuttle air passengers to and from the airport terminal.
The Governor explained that these are parts of the development activities embarked on by the state government to ensure travellers have a better experience while passing through the airport.
The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Governor on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, when he met the management team of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by its Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu.
The meeting was held ahead of the next Saturday’s reopening of the airspace for international flight operations to solicit for the Governor’s intervention to the seamless operations of the Lagos airport, which contributes about 70% of FAAN’s revenue.
Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the bus terminal would serve as holding station for international passengers who will not be driving into the airport. He said officials of the State Government have been working round the clock with the Federal Government to initiate safety protocols in place at the airports and drive compliance.
The Governor said, “An airport is a gateway that defines the nation because it is the first facility to be seen by international travellers. The Murtala Mohammed International Airport is an important asset, not only to the Federal Government but also to Lagos State. The strategic use of this airport should necessitate that need for us to fully harness the asset and make it a bubbling destination for tourists and businessmen coming into the country.
“As a State Government, we are taking complementary efforts to ensure the airport promotes business and is safe for travellers. We have started the construction of a massive bus terminal along the airport road, which will be complemented with a rail project. The rail project is part of the Red Line Rail project which will start from Ebute Metta and pass through Oshodi. The right-of-way of this project has been determined and we are hoping the project will start before the end of the year.”
Sanwo-Olu asked the FAAN management to work on the remodelling of the airport’s facilities to become a hub of business and tourism. He said some of the facilities installed in the airport were due for modernization and upgrading.
The Governor particularly made a case for the provision of fast, free internet connectivity within lounges at the airport, noting that the era of passengers sitting for long without internet access had passed.
He said the functionality of the airport must be fully explored, urging the management to invest in facilities that would drive more passenger traffic to the airport.
The FAAN boss used the opportunity to thank the state government for the construction of the airport road from Oshodi as that had strengthened the partnership between the Lagos state and FAAN. He pleaded with the Governor to intervene in ensuring smooth safety compliance and provision of services as the airport prepared to re-open for commercial activities.
Some of the FAAN requests include the provision of BRT buses to commute passengers from the car park to departure and arrival halls, expansion of strategic airport roads, and halting of encroachment on the airport land around Ajao Estate and Shasha, among other.
WTO: Dangote endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has secured the endorsement of Dangote in anticipation of the position of DG of the WTO.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has endorsed Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
Dangote revealed the endorsement through a social media statement on Monday morning.
Dangote said that the WTO needs the renowned skills and experience of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during “these challenging times”.
He added that her skill set will be needed, “to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
A vote for her by all is a step in the right direction. I fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.(2/2)
— Aliko Dangote (@AlikoDangote) September 1, 2020
Okonjo Iweala thanked Mr. Dangote for his endorsement stating, “As a globally acclaimed businessman your knowledge about WTO and your confidence in my ability to serve is much appreciated”
Okonjo-Iweala and a number of other candidates have presented themselves to the members of the global trade body in the hopes of securing the highest number of votes to succeed the current DG, Mr Roberto Azevêdo.
Flying Doctors to raise $1 billion to invest in African Healthcare
Dr. Brown said that “investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start.”
Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, an African healthcare and wellness investment firm based in Lagos, is set to raise a $1 billion fund for the purpose of Healthcare investments across Africa.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ola Brown via Twitter handle.
READ: Africa has lost over a decade-worth of economic growth due to COVID-19 – Akinwunmi Adesina
This article contains an error,it says @FlyingDoctorsNG instead of @FlyingDoctorsIC;the healthcare investment company that we have quietly built for the past 2yrs.
One children's hospital in Dublin cost over $2bn to build. Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start! https://t.co/yPA299EPr0
— Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr) September 1, 2020
Dr. Brown, while highlighting the Flying Doctors IC as a healthcare investment company that they have been building for the past 2 years, said, “Investing $1bn across Africa in health is just a start!”
READ: A Glance at the HealthTech and Healthcare startup space in Nigeria
According to her, told the fund would be raised in 3 trenches within the next four years, with the first $200 million to be raised by end of Q1 2021 and “then $300 million and $500 million.”
She added that the African investments would be added to the company’s Nigerian portfolio, as the company is open to more investors so as to enable investments in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company has investments in healthcare valued at over $70 million, and was founded with the goal of bringing together the investment and operational activities that Dr. Brown and her team had been conducting within the health and wellness space over the past decade.
Akinwunmi Adesina sworn-in for second term as AfDB President
Adesina was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term.
Dr Akinwumi Adesina has been sworn-in as the newly re-elected President of the African Development Bank for a second term. The swearing-in and oath-taking ceremony took place on Tuesday and was broadcast virtually.
The event was attended by Heads of States, Governors, Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and over 200 external stakeholders who joined physically and virtually.
The Chairperson of the AfDB board of Governors and Ghana’s Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Attah, administered the oath of office.
Dr Adesina, Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was re-elected on August 27 to serve a second five-year term, after a unanimous vote of all Governors, regional and non-regional members of the Bank.
Back story: Nairametrics reported a few days ago when Adesina was re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for another five-year term.
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
On his intentions to run as the multilateral bank’s President for a second time, Mr. Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent to pull together and stay focused on the goal of fighting the effect of the pandemic on Africa’s economy.
According to him, “pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.”
What the future holds for Africa
Adesina said, “Today, a rainbow stretches from the 81 member countries of the African Development Bank across the deep blue skies of Africa…The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank.”
Ofori-Atta, who administered the Oath Office, explained that he had no doubt that Africa’s premier development bank had secured the right leadership.
“We need to continue to steer and direct the Bank’s efforts to setting global standards of excellence, integrity, commitment to service and responsiveness to the challenges of the continent,” he said.
Going forward in his new term, he would focus on building on the collective achievements and a stronger and more resilient African Bank Group. “Our focus will be on institutions, people, delivery and sustainability. Together we win for Africa.
“Yet again, let us move forward, driven by the power of our mission, inspired by the primacy of our vision and emboldened by the strength of our togetherness,” Adesina said.