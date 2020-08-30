Business
Lagos seals 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki
The enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings.
The Lagos State Government has sealed 27 residential and commercial buildings in Lekki as they intensify efforts to rid the state of illegal and unapproved building construction.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during the clampdown exercise.
While speaking during the exercise, Idris Salako stated that the buildings, most of which are in use, were sealed because they were either built without planning permit or did not conform with the approval.
He emphasized that the area, being a physical development hub in the State, must not be defaced with illegal developments, stressing that all physical structures in Lekki and other areas of the State must conform to the planning laws of Lagos.
The Commissioner reiterated that it is through strict compliance to laws and regulations as well as enforcement that the pervasive incidence of illegal and unapproved buildings would be stopped.
He said, “It is by so doing that we could protect the Operative Development Plans of Lagos State and sustain an orderly, organized and livable environment.’’
While noting that the enforcement exercise is the continuation of the efforts which started some weeks back to eliminate the menace of illegal buildings and sanitize the built environment of Lagos State, Salako urged those buying or renting property to ensure that such assets have planning permits and Certificate of Fitness for habitation in order to avoid sealing of their buildings.
Also at the enforcement operations were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Foluso Adebayo Dipe and operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office.
Lagos has been on an enforcement drive, sealing off structures that do not conform to the state’s physical planning regulations or have unapproved building permits. This has led to the sealing off of buildings by Lagos state authorities in areas like Ikoyi, Lekki and Airport Road
Nigerian Airforce to receive highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling in Defence ministry – Budget Office
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.
The Nigerian Airforce has the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
This was disclosed by The Budget Office of the Federation, in the just-published Federal Government MDAs Detailed Capital Expenditure Ceilings for 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy gets 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
A capital spending ceiling is the maximum amount of money an organization is ready to spend on acquiring or maintaining a capital asset included in a Capex Budget plan.
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, as it recently embarked on the “ Operation Hailstorm,” a successful exercise that eliminated key Boko Haram leaders in the Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun areas of Borno State.
Updated: Lagos to reopen tertiary institutions on September 14
Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state will be reopen on September 14, 2020.
According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21
According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”
The Governor disclosed that the decision to reopen the schools was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He reiterated that restaurants are now allowed to open for in-dining services in the state, although he emphasized that they must to ensure that only operate at 50% capacity at all times.
Sanwo-Olu also said that there will be a review on the reopening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches and the cinemas in September, to determine whether to go ahead with the reopening of such public spaces.
During the briefing, he reminded the press that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew is still in place in Lagos state.
On the resumption of international flight operations, Sanwo-Olu said that he will personally inspect airport facilities to ensure that all precautions are taken to keep people in the state safe. This is because the influx of international passengers into the state will increase the pressure of possible imported cases.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government shut schools in the state on March 23 as part of measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Helicopter crash: Minister assures investigation will be fast tracked, as third victim dies
The chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
The third crew member in the helicopter, Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation, that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died.
This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, on Friday. He said, “I confirm to you that the third person has died.”
With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.
Also, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, assured Nigerians that investigations were on-going and that findings will be made public shortly.
With heavy heart I wish to condole the families, friends and the Aviation community on the death of the occupants of the Quorum Helicopters that crashed this afternoon in Lagos. Investigation has commenced and will be fast tracked. The outcome will be made public. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 28, 2020
Back story: Nairametrics reported earlier on Friday, when panic enveloped Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos owing to the helicopter Bell 206 crashing into a building in the area.
The incident, which occurred at about 12.30pm, at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos, claimed the lives of two of the three crew members on board instantly.
Quorum Aviation identified the three victims in the accident. It noted that those aboard the crashed helicopter were its crew members. This was contained in a statement issued by the company after the crash on Friday.
The statement read, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.
“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”
Destination of the helicopter
According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
AIB, in its press statement, also promised to commence an investigation into the accident, which had three passengers aboard.
About Quorum Aviation
Quorum Aviation Limited (QAL) is an Aviation and Logistics air transportation company. The company operates both Rotary (Helicopters) and Fixed Wing aircraft.