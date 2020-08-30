Cryptocurrency
YFI: Yearn Finance becomes the most expensive cryptocurrency, surges past $27,000
YFI has been on the bullish trend for some weeks and has now exceeded $ 27,000.
In recent times yearn. finance (YFI) has gone from a relatively unknown lending aggregator to a DeFi powerhouse at the center of the hottest trend in the crypto industry today.
At the time this report was drafted, yearn.finance was trading at about $28,729 with a daily trading volume of about $616.6 million and a market capitalization of over $865 million.
$YFI is over $27,000 pic.twitter.com/t1JzZD4igQ
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) August 30, 2020
YFI price has gained 56.8% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 30 000 crypto coins and a max supply of 30 000 coins.
The recent addition of Yearn.finance to Aave provides a huge boost to the pool.
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
The token is used by Yearn.finance as a tool in producing returns from stablecoin deposits such as Tether.
These returns have become so attractive to investors that hundreds of millions have been transferred to the Yearn.finance protocol.
This increase in deposits led to an increase in the value of YFI, which is representative of the value of the Yearn.finance ecosystem.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Bitcoin on the rise, as traders shift focus to $12,000 price level
At the time of this report, BTC was trading at around $11,600, with a daily trading volume of about $19 billion.
The world’s flagship crypto seems to be on the rise, as it recently experienced a price increase.
This feat was triggered by the price volatility recorded throughout the previous week with U.S Federal Reserve Chairman’s speech at Jackson Hole and the recent expiration of some BTC futures
At the time this report was drafted, BTC was trading at around $11,600, with a daily trading volume of about $19 billion.
This recent price upgrade recorded reveals the bulls have been able to keep the price away from its previous resistance level ($11,500) as crypto traders and investors now shift their focus on the $12,000 price level.
However, since the previous fake breakout recorded above $12,000 price level about three weeks ago, the recent price momentum seems to suggest a price rejection could occur in the near time as BTC price touches the $11,700 price tag, meaning Nairametrics anticipate the price of Bitcoin could likely experience a temporary pullback to the $11,200 support area before rallying higher.
What you should know:
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital crypto asset, meaning it has no central authority or centralized payment system controlling it.
Bitcoin is operational through a peer-to-peer network that allows anyone to give and send BTC without any intermediary such as a bank.
It should also be noted that the very first crypto asset ever created is Bitcoin. On Oct. 31, 2008, an individual (or group of people) under the pseudonym “Satoshi Nakamoto” published the now-world famous Bitcoin white paper.
BTC holds a maximum supply of about 21 million digital coins of which there are about 18.5 million in circulation, while over 4 million BTCs have already been lost forever.
Bitcoin is actually distributed via an accounting ledger that is stored in a form of a chain of blocks, known as the blockchain.
Why Bitcoin could reach $500,000
Bitcoin has already made significant ground on gold —going from whitepaper to over $200 billion.
It’s no longer news that the world’s most valuable crypto has become a trending financial instrument. Just recently, the founders of a leading American crypto exchange, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, gave an in-depth analysis on how Bitcoin could be worth over $500,000, within a couple of years.
If global central banks start to diversify their foreign fiat holdings into crypto, say 10%, then 45x gets revised upward towards 55x or $600,000 USD per bitcoin.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss went on to discuss major fundamental factors such as the likely return of higher Inflation. Cash stored in banks, according to them, will get run over.
Money invested in assets like real estate or the stock market will keep pace. Money stored in gold or bitcoin will outrun the scourge. And money stored in bitcoin will run the fastest, overtaking gold.
The Gemini Exchange founders further illustrated the advantages bitcoin had by saying:
“Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
“As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter) due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
“Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.”
The Winklevoss brothers also spoke about the exponential growth in the world’s flagship Gemini Exchange market, by concluding with:
“Bitcoin has already made significant ground on gold — going from whitepaper to over $200 billion in market capitalization in under a decade.
“Today, the market capitalization of above-ground gold is conservatively worth $9 trillion.
“If we are right about using a gold framework to value bitcoin, and bitcoin continues on this path, then the bull case scenario for bitcoin is that it is undervalued by a multiple of 45.”
Two Bitcoin whales transfer 4,503 BTC, as Bitcoin stays above $11,400
Two Bitcoin whales moved 4,503 BTCs valued around $51.99 million.
The number of transactions done by whales in the world’s most important crypto market is on the rise. Data obtained from Whales Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, shows that two Bitcoin whales moved 4,503 BTCs valued around $51.99 million. The BTCs were transferred separately in the early hours of today.
Data obtained from Coin360, another crypto analytic firm, has shown that the flagship currency is presently around the $11,400 price level, with a market capitalization of about $212 billion
Why you should know about BTC whales
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Where did all these new whales come from?
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTCs from exchanges. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels recently.