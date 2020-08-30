Energy
FG says filling stations to dispense gas in vehicles from September
Autogas to be dispensed into automobiles are Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas, others.
The Federal Government has stated that filling stations will begin to dispense autogas into automobiles through selected filling stations across the country before the end of September.
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources through a document.
It was gathered that autogas to be dispensed into automobiles and other prime movers include; Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas, depending on the type of vehicle.
The Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) had been assigned to ensure the effective implementation and take-off of this initiative, according to Punch.
Back story: The NGEP was inaugurated in January this year by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, in furtherance of the domestic gas expansion programme of the Federal Government.
The NGEP is expected to promote gas as replacement fuel and also save the nation the much-needed foreign exchange expended on imported fuels by providing alternatives to petrol, diesel and kerosene.
The Plan
According to the report, selected filling stations across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had been informed, as plans to collocate autogas dispensing facilities at the outlets had reached advanced stages.
“Consequently, plans have reached advanced stage in line with ministerial directive and support for the development of LPG, CNG and LNG collocation in NNPC-owned and operated mega stations in the 36 states and the FCT.
“Under this arrangement, retail outlets will offer a full complement of gas products as transportation fuels in addition to existing white products as cheaper, cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” it said.
Nigerian oil firm, Lekoil to raise $100 million for Ogo oilfield
Lekoil recorded a loss of $12 million in 2019 as against the $7.8 million loss that it recorded in 2018.
Nigerian oil exploration and production firm, Lekoil Ltd has revealed that it needs to raise about $100 million before it can commence drilling activities in its Ogo oilfield.
The disclosure was made by Lekoil’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lekan Akinyanmi, during a chat with Reuters.
Lekoil which is listed on the London Stock Exchange agreed to a deferred payment deal earlier in the year to keep its stake in OML 310, where Ogo sits, after it found out that a $184 million loan it wanted to use for the acquisition was a fraudulent one.
Lekan Akinyami disclosed that most of the preparatory work for the Ogo Oilfield was financed from funds from its Otakikpo producing field and will start drilling immediately once it raises the funds.
The oil firm’s CEO said that they are currently holding discussions for a combination of direct investment into the asset and vendor financing, an option he considers the most cost-effective way to raise funds for drilling. He also expects an expenditure of $1 billion to develop Ogo Oilfield throughout its life cycle.
Akinyami said, ‘’We want Ogo to raise its own capital so that we can actually start to build cash…and maybe in a few years start to pay dividends.’’ He added that Otakikpo, which produced an average of 5,305 barrels per day (BPD) last year, yielded $15-$16 million in free cash.
It can be recalled that the shares of Lekoil Ltd plunged more than 70% in January following the suspension of trading after a fraud was discovered. It found out that the $184 million loan it had announced from the Qatar Investment Authority was a complex deception by some individuals pretending to represent the Authority.
In the result that was just released last week, Lekoil recorded a loss of $12 million in 2019 as against the $7.8 million loss that it recorded in 2018. It had a reduced cash balance from $10.4 million to $2.7 million.
Lekoil also wants to reduce its annual general and administrative costs by 40% to reflect the new business environment due to the crash of oil prices.
Waltersmith Petroman Oil to expand output by 600%, as it opens mini-refinery soon
The refinery is expected to contribute about 271 million litres of refined products.
Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, Nigeria’s independent producer, has reportedly disclosed its plan to increase the output of its 5,000 barrel a day capacity mini-refinery in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State to 30,000 barrels a day by 2022. The refinery, which is 98% completed, is expected to be commissioned in September 2020.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chikezie Nwosu, on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.
“We expect that by September we should be ready to test-run the refinery, now at 98% completion. We are going to grow its capacity by an additional 25,000 barrels a day to make it 30,000 barrels,” he said.
The Back story: In December 2019, Nairametrics reported that Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited had been awarded an oil block in Equatorial Guinea’s Niger Delta basin known as Block EG-23.
Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited and Hawtai Energy Hongkong were granted a 40% participating interest each in the oil block, while Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company, GE Petrol, was granted 20%. This is according to a statement from the Equatorial Guinea Government.
Nwosu explained that the earlier plan to commission the refinery, which was built by Houston-based VFuels, in May was hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The refinery, which is expected to primarily serve the South-Eastern part of the country, is expected to contribute about 271 million litres of refined products including Diesel, Naptha, HFO and Kerosene annually to the domestic market and create both direct and indirect jobs particularly within the host communities.
According to him, the crude processing plant is part of a bigger industrial energy park that will serve as a manufacturing base for oil and gas components.
“The project includes a 30-megawatt power station, which Waltersmith will expand to about 300 megawatts,” he added.
Why it matters: Nigeria has desperately tried to revive its refining industry that has languished for years.
The nation’s refineries did not refine a single barrel of crude oil in a while year, but reportedly incurred a combined operating expense of N142.07 billion, according to the latest earnings report from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.
The NNPC attributed the abysmal operational performance of the refineries to an ongoing revamping process aimed at further enhancing their capacity utilisation once completed.
The refineries, which are located in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 barrels per day but have continued to operate far below the installed capacity.
Meanwhile, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is also building a refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels a day that will help cut Nigeria’s $7 billion annual fuel-import bill.
FG says no electricity tariff increase for poor, vulnerable Nigerians, gives conditions for increase
DISCOs have been given conditions under which electricity tariffs can be reviewed and increased.
The Federal Government has disclosed that poor and vulnerable Nigerians will not be experiencing any electricity tariff increase. The clarification is in response to a media report of an increase in electricity tariffs in Nigeria. It also asked the general public and stakeholders in the power sector to disregard any report of an arbitrary tariff increase.
The disclosure was made by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) through a press statement that was issued on Wednesday, August 27, 2020, and signed by its Executive Chairman, James Momoh.
NERC revealed that electricity tariff reviews, going forward, will only follow service-based principles. Under these principles, Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) will only be able to review tariff rates for customers when they consult with them, and commit to increasing the number of hours of supply per day and quality of service.
NERC stated that in line with these expectations, DISCOs have been directed to engage with their customers on a Serviced Based Tariff structure, where DISCOs can only review tariffs for customers under the following conditions:
- Customers are consulted and communicated a guaranteed level of electricity service by the DISCOs based on hours of supply.
- Customers are metered.
- No estimated billing through the strict enforcement of the capping regulation. This means that unmetered customers will not experience any cost increase beyond what is chargeable to metered customers in the same area.
Going further, NERC disclosed that even under the above stated conditions, there will be no tariff change for the most vulnerable, as tariffs for those consuming 50KW or less remain frozen. Also, customers receiving less than 12 hours of power supply are expected not to experience any change in tariffs.
The President has also approved a waiver of the import levy on meters so that those who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable costs.
Nairametrics, while quoting a media report, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved electricity tariff increase with effect from September 1, 2020. The report suggested that the President may have finally approved the official implementation of cost-reflective tariffs for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, with the tariff now set to go live on September 1, 2020.
@nercng says No tariff raise for poor and vulnerable Nigerians; DisCos directed to embark on mass metering. @MobilePunch @NTANewsNow @channelstv @DailyPostNGR @vanguardngrnews @ProfOsinbajo @LeadershipNGA @THISDAYLIVE @BusinessDayNg @KapitalFM @asoradiotvabuja @yawazobiafm pic.twitter.com/Gfz5DpVxab
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) August 26, 2020