FG says filling stations to dispense gas in vehicles from September

The Federal Government has stated that filling stations will begin to dispense autogas into automobiles through selected filling stations across the country before the end of September.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources through a document.

It was gathered that autogas to be dispensed into automobiles and other prime movers include; Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas, depending on the type of vehicle.

The Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) had been assigned to ensure the effective implementation and take-off of this initiative, according to Punch.

Back story: The NGEP was inaugurated in January this year by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, in furtherance of the domestic gas expansion programme of the Federal Government.

The NGEP is expected to promote gas as replacement fuel and also save the nation the much-needed foreign exchange expended on imported fuels by providing alternatives to petrol, diesel and kerosene.

The Plan

According to the report, selected filling stations across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had been informed, as plans to collocate autogas dispensing facilities at the outlets had reached advanced stages.

“Consequently, plans have reached advanced stage in line with ministerial directive and support for the development of LPG, CNG and LNG collocation in NNPC-owned and operated mega stations in the 36 states and the FCT.

“Under this arrangement, retail outlets will offer a full complement of gas products as transportation fuels in addition to existing white products as cheaper, cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternatives,” it said.