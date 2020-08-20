Energy
Siemens’ $2 billion power deal to save Nigeria over $1 billion annually – FG
Siemens will provide general technical training for employees of DISCOs, TCN, and regulators.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that the Siemens $2 billion power deal, under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), will save the nation over $1 billion annually.
The nation, according to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, loses over $1 billion annually due to technical and commercial inefficiencies along the electrification value chain. She said: “The PPI will help eliminate these inefficiencies and unlock economic value for the country.”
Back story: On July 29, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government has approved the sum of N8.64 billion as part of counterpart funding for the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which is also known as the Siemens Project.
Tolu Ogunlesi, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the approval of Phase 1 of the PPI includes projects in transmission, distribution, metering, simulation & training.
He said, “This Phase 1 focused on “quick-win” measures to increase the end-to-end operational capacity of Nigeria’s electricity grid to 7 GW. Transmission projects proposed under Phase 1 include 132/33 kV Mobile Substations; 132/33 kV(60 MVA) Transformers, and Containerized GIS Substations.”
Structure of the PPI funding:
- 85% from a consortium of banks, guaranteed by the German government through credit insurance firm, Euler Hermes.
- 15 % of FG’s counterpart funding.
- 2–3 years moratorium.
- 10–12 years repayment, at concessionary interest rates.
Saleh Mamman, Minister of Power, said, “This significant, timely and high-level intervention between President Buhari and Chancellor Merkel addresses critical infrastructure deficits in the value chain and helps reposition the power sector to become more attractive, viable and investable.”
The PPI project aims to upgrade the electricity network to achieve an operational capacity of 25,000 megawatts (MW) from the current average of around 4,500 MW, through a series of projects spanning three phases.
Details of the project
Siemens will begin pre-engineering works for the transmission, distribution and meter data management systems (MDMS) infrastructure across the country, to enable the development of a functional, efficient and reliable electricity grid system. Comprehensive studies and power system analysis software for the Nigerian utilities are also included.
Below are the three phases of the project:
Phase 1 of the PPI will focus on essential and quick-win measures to increase the system`s operational capacity to 7,000 MW and to significantly reduce the ATC&C financial losses. As part of Phase 1, Siemens will provide general technical training on core competency areas as well as training for employees of Nigeria’s 11 electricity distribution companies, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, and regulators, on all the equipment and software being provided by Siemens. It also includes the upgrading of 105 substations, construction of 70 new substations, installation of 35 new power transformers, laying of 5,109 kilometres of distribution lines and installation of 3,765 distribution transformers in different parts of Nigeria.
Phase 2 will target the remaining network bottlenecks to enable full use of existing generation and distribution capacities, bringing the systems operational capacity to 11,000 MW.
Phase 3 will develop the system up to 25,000 MW in the long-term. This includes upgrades and expansions in both generation, transmission and distribution.
Despite more than 8,000 MW of operational power generation capacity in the country, only an average of 4,500 MW reliably reaches consumers. This inadequate power supply results in regular brownouts and blackouts and has restrained Nigeria’s economic development. Raising Nigeria’s operational electricity capacity to 25,000 MW will power various industries and businesses, as well as significantly improve access and reliability of power supply to the Nigerian people.
Economy & Politics
Petroleum Industry Bill set to go to President Buhari
The bill would unlock potential investments into Nigeria’s rich resource base.
Nigeria’s long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be presented to the President in just a few days, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.
The bill would help Nigeria boost investment into its oil and gas industry.
Nairametrics had reported in February that Nigeria’s legislature was consulting with the president to draft “from scratch” a bill overhauling the nation’s petroleum sector and aimed to pass it by the end of 2020.
According to the Senate President, the Ninth National Assembly will likely pass the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has not been assented to for more than a decade.
The signing of the bill would come at a much needed time as Nigeria deals with falling oil revenues due to the impact of the pandemic on global oil demand.
A spokesman for Shell petroleum added that signing the bill would unlock potential investments into Nigeria’s rich resource base.
The bill will be presented in one piece with four different chapters, even as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to sign it and send back to the National Assembly for review. This would be one of the best times to pass such a bill.
Reuters revealed that the bill would include provisions that would reduce oil and gas royalties. Sources told Reuters that Nigeria’s reduction of oil and gas royalties is more aggressive compared to other nations.
Other inclusions in the bill would be increase payments to local communities of oil and gas operations and also funds for environmental cleanup. There will also be measures to improve the developments of natural gas and improved framework for gas delivery and tariffs.
Energy
FG introduces gas transport network code
The codes were introduced in a bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of gas.
The Federal Government has launched a Gas Transportation Network Code which is a set of guidelines for the transport of gas across the country.
This was released in a statement on Tuesday by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.
The government says the codes were introduced in “a bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of Gas amongst Nigerians”.
In its bid to deepen the embrace, acceptability, and utilization of Gas amongst Nigerians, the @NigeriaGov has unveiled a Gas Transportation Network Code, which essentially, is a set of rules and guidelines for gas transportation in the country.
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) August 18, 2020
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said, last week at the Petroleum Development Training Fund (PTDF) Towers in Abuja, that the implementation of the code would guide the operations of the Gas Transportation Network system and would deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas market and also boost economic productivity in the country.
He added that the guidelines would improve Nigeria’s gas supply to power, growth of Gas Based Industries (GBIs) with sustained penetration of the three streams of Gas-domestic LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).
Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engineer Sarki Auwalu also added that the guidelines would attract investors and boost productivity in Nigeria’s Gas Value Chain.
Energy
NNPC becomes EITI International’s partner, to promote deeper transparency, accountability
The partnership was announced Tuesday morning by EITI and NNPC in a joint statement.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has entered into partnership with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) in a bid to promote more transparency and accountability in the Nigerian oil industry.
This is aimed at ensuring that Nigerians benefit from the wealth derived from their natural resource.
The partnership was announced Tuesday morning by EITI and NNPC in a joint statement. According to the statement, the NNPC joins over 65 extractive companies, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), commodity traders, financial institutions, and industry partners committing to ensuring global standard to promote the open and accountable management of oil, gas, and mineral resources
BREAKING NEWS:
Due to deeper commitment towards transparency and accountability, @NNPCgroup becomes @EITIorg Partner Company.
Read more about this dev't here 👇👇
https://t.co/Q81kSiNzrL
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) August 18, 2020
EITI Chief, Rt Hon. Helen Clark, praised the partnership, saying that the NNPC is an important institution in Nigeria’s oil-based economy. She also noted that the partnership will be a “welcome step in the NNPC’s journey toward achieving greater transparency and to help ensure that Nigeria’s citizens benefit from their natural resource wealth.”
Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, was also quoted in the statement to have said that improving transparency in Nigeria’s oil industry will contribute positively to the country’s domestic efforts to mobilize resources.
Also commenting on the partnership, NNPC’s GMD, Mele Kyari said “becoming an EITI supporting company aligns with NNPC’s corporate vision and principles of transparency, accountability and performance excellence. Our partnership with NEITI and EITI strengthens our commitment towards commodity trading transparency, contract transparency and systematic disclosure of revenues and payments. We are on a journey towards greater transparency and look forward to deepening our collaboration with the EITI to further this work.”
EITI said the partnership demonstrates NNPC’s commitment to becoming a more transparent resource company. Compliance to EITI standards would enable NNPC reach its targets on transparency and accountability.
The areas where both parties are expected to work on transparency include revenues and payments to government, contracts governing petroleum exploration and production, and consolidated group-level financial statements. A good example of such is Qatar Petroleum’s partnership with EITI which has seen the Gulf state-owned company publish its annual and sustainability report for the first time.
The EITI Standard requires the disclosure of information along the extractive industry value chain, from the point of extraction to how revenues make their way through the government, and how they benefit the public. By doing so, the EITI seeks to strengthen public and corporate governance, promote understanding of natural resource management, and provide the data to inform reforms for greater transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.
Recall that the NNPC recently published its audited financial reports, which drew public backlash especially in view of revelations of its loss-making yet costly refineries. Joining the EITI global standards, which promotes open and accountable management of extractive resources, would enable the NNPC ensure accountability to Nigerians on its operations through its regular publications of activities.