OPEC+ to slash production by extra 2.31 million barrels for members to limit oversupply
OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, said some members would have to reduce the group’s total production by an additional 2.31 million barrels per day in order to deal with its oversupply issues.
This was disclosed through an internal OPEC+ report which was reported by Reuters. Nairametrics understands that the oversupply between May and July should be compensated from August through September.
Yesterday, Nairametrics reported that the Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, spoke with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on the need for Nigeria to comply with its OPEC+ production quotas. Nigeria, Iraq, and other non-compliant members were placed on extended cuts just before the cartel’s meeting this week.
OPEC data for the period of May-July shows that Nigeria, Iraq and others did not comply with their production cut quotas for the period, having recorded overproduction of 50,000 barrels per day for the period. Russia, for instance, overproduced by 280,000 bpd while Kazakhstan overproduced by 190,000 bpd for the same period.
OPEC+ agreed to production cuts of 9.6 million barrels after record lows in April. Following the rebound of oil prices to above $40, the group plans to limit production cuts by 7.7 million bpd this month. However, with the new report revealed by Reuters, total production cut would settle at 8.85 million bpd if the additional 2.31 million bpd are added to OPEC production numbers.
The report also forecasts global oil demand to decline by 9.1 million bpd for the rest of the year, 100,000 higher than OPEC’s previous prediction. The group expects oil demand decline to rise to just 7 million bpd by 2021.
In the case of no vaccine and longer COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, North America and Europe, OPEC+ forecasts demand to decline by 11.2 million bpd for the rest of the year.
Crude oil prices rally higher as OPEC+ ramps up effort to curb oversupply
Also Brent crude soared by 0.4%, to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.
Crude oil prices soared higher on Friday morning, on track for the third consecutive week of gains.
This had been triggered by OPEC+’s efforts to cut down crude oil output, coupled with growing concerns over the global economic recovery from the COVID-19-induced recession.
What we know: At about 5.55 am GMT, U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.2% to $42.90. The price is on course for a 2% rise this week.
Also, Brent crude rose by 0.4% to trade at $44.07, heading for a weekly rise around 0.5%.
Both benchmark oil contracts dropped about 1% yesterday after weekly U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave vital insights on the macros disrupting crude oil demand-supply rebalancing. He said;
“The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) continued to focus on reigning in laggards, which should be supportive for prices. And although Iraq has made progress but remains above quota, and Nigeria is still significantly over-producing, has been given until August 28th to deliver detailed plans for coming into compliance and over-compensating for their failure to cut production so far.
“Industry reports estimate that 1.2mb/d of additional cuts through August and September are needed to offset oversupply to date, implying OPEC+ cuts fall to 8.9mb/d in the current phase instead of the 7.7mb/d target.
“But with enforcement tactics reduced to merely public smearing of laggards or a very unlikely disbanding of the agreement, the proof will need to be in the pudding as it remains critical that non-compliant members toe the line to bring the markets closer to equilibrium.”
Hopefully, the ongoing recovery of global demand will relieve some pressure on OPEC+. However, it is worth noting that OPEC+ release did suggest there remains “growing risks” of a prolonged second wave. It also hinted that the global recovery is moving slower than expected.
Oil tanker volumes dropped by 18.6% Year-Over-Year in July – Lloyd’s List Intelligence
The report shows that the OPEC cuts to record production lows showed lower oil tanker movement.
Crude oil volumes carried by oil tankers fell by 18.6% in July 2020 compared to July 2019, according to Maritime Intelligence firm, Lloyd’s List Intelligence.
The report by the firm recorded ton-mile demand, which measures volumes carried by distance travelled, and is seen as a proxy for demand for crude tankers. The report showed that the OPEC cuts to record production lows resulted lower oil tanker movement.
The report also showed that the fall in tanker numbers for the month of July is the lowest it has been since the pandemic started, heavily affected by falling demand for tankers from the Middle East oil-producing states, especially with the extra voluntary production cuts from key members.
“Global crude tonne-mile demand plunged by 18.6% in July to 8.17trn miles compared to the same period last year, according to data compiled by Lloyd’s List. June was 11.1% lower month on month,” Michelle Wiese Bockmann, Markets Editor at Lloyd’s List wrote.
“The steepest falls over June and July were recorded from the Middle East and West Africa, which rely on mostly on very large crude carriers and suezmaxes to export crude to destinations primarily in Asia, Europe and the US.
“Preliminary August data suggests that month-on-month drops in global tonne-mile demand will be of the same magnitude as July,” the report said.
In the meantime, the report noted that Saudi Arabia’s demand for oil tankers is expected to remain flat, even as OPEC reduces production cuts from 9.6 million to 7.7 million barrels.
Saudi Arabia had announced last month that it plans to keep its oil exports for the month of August the same with July, as it would be using more on local demand for electricity generation.
During the events that led to the oil price crash pre-OPEC cuts in March, Saudi Aramco booked oil tankers in bulk in a bid to flood the market and fight Russian competition for crude oil.
A comeback by new-look “Big Oil”
Big Oil has been bruised by the pandemic, but it is not in retreat.
Diversification away from oil has been the agenda of every government in Nigeria for more than two decades. It has been a slow process and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the FGN is vulnerable to the same Achilles heel as previous administrations. Oil and gas still provide the greater part of both FGN revenue and merchandise export earnings. These realities have spawned an academic debate as to whether a crashing oil price leads to recession in Nigeria in the way night follows day.
According to one school of thought, the pandemic is a positive for the movement to halt/slow climate change and a negative for the fossil fuel industry. If the FGN bought whole-heartedly into this narrative, it would surely push far harder on diversification. The story in our view, however, is more complicated. Big Oil has been bruised by the pandemic, but it is not in retreat.
We are off the floor and have moved four months on from the point in early April when shippers of US WTI had to pay to be rid of their cargoes. The three giants in oil services (Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger) have announced write-downs totaling US$45bn in the past 12 months. The majors have not been spared. Ahead of its results for Q2 2020, Royal Dutch Shell guided to a cut in the valuation of its assets of up to US$22bn. BP reported on 04 August, halved its dividend and confirmed write-downs of US$17.5bn. Within its objective of net zero emissions by 2050, it has now pledged to reduce its oil and gas production by 40 per cent in the coming decade.
These write-downs are exercises in kitchen-sinking in our view. Global demand for crude has picked up in recent weeks, led by China. Running at 100 million barrels per day (mbpd) in January, it hit a low of about 70mbpd in April. The Paris-based International Energy Agency currently forecasts 92mbpd this year and an average of 98mbpd in 2021.
The oil majors have become leaner, more selective in their spending on exploration and more aware of the thinking of institutional investors. The European operators are more aligned with ESG values than their US and state-owned Asian counterparts. As they all reposition themselves in COVID-19 life, frontier areas such as Kenya and Uganda are losers. Italy’s Eni, for example, is to focus on its existing production fields such as Angola (oil) and Egypt (gas).
The collapse in the crude price in March/April, engineered by Saudi and Russia, dealt a major blow that brought a sequence of write-downs and bankruptcies. There was a pick-up in production last month but, given the nature of the shale industry, the indicator to track is drilling numbers. More than 14,000 wells were drilled in the US in 2019 and the best estimate for this year is less than 7,000 wells.
For a marker for the industry’s broad direction, we should see whether Apache Corporation and Total decide to develop a very promising prospect in Suriname. Estimated reserves amount to 14 billion barrels of very light, high quality crude and 32 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The production costs compare favourably with most jurisdictions and Exxon is already producing across the border in Guyana. Our hunch is that the operators will proceed.
Even if the FGN was to share our nuanced view of the industry in the years ahead, it should redouble its efforts at diversification: get Nigerians to meet their tax obligations, remove distorting tax exemptions, make surgical cuts in recurrent expenditure, invest in the infrastructure and overhaul domestic oil industry legislation.
Gregory Kronsten, Head Macroeconomic and Fixed Income Research, FBNQuest