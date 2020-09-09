NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced passengers wishing to travel to Nigeria must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, in an update on its Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).

This was announced by the agency in a statement on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter handle.

“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the statement read in part, adding that the travellers also update the result to the NITP as soon as it is received.

READ:

The NCDC said it’s aware of challenges which travellers are encountering on the portal, but that it is working with the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issues are promptly resolved.

The NCDC says the NCAA has notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who can’t pay for the test online can still board flights as long as they have a valid COVID-19 PCR negative test result.

READ:

Nigeria resumed International flights on the 5th of September and the recent update comes as the NCAA announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.

Passengers unable to pay for repeat tests online will be allowed to pay on arrival in Nigeria.