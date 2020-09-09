Coronavirus
NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria
Travellers hoping to return to Nigeria must carry out a COVID-19 test.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced passengers wishing to travel to Nigeria must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, in an update on its Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).
This was announced by the agency in a statement on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter handle.
“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the statement read in part, adding that the travellers also update the result to the NITP as soon as it is received.
The NCDC said it’s aware of challenges which travellers are encountering on the portal, but that it is working with the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issues are promptly resolved.
The NCDC says the NCAA has notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who can’t pay for the test online can still board flights as long as they have a valid COVID-19 PCR negative test result.
Nigeria resumed International flights on the 5th of September and the recent update comes as the NCAA announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
Passengers unable to pay for repeat tests online will be allowed to pay on arrival in Nigeria.
Ethiopia to begin manufacture and export of COVID-19 test kits
With the third-highest number of caseloads in Africa, Ethiopia is hoping to manufacture COVID-19 test kits.
East African nation of Ethiopia has announced that it will begin the manufacture of COVID-19 test kits for export to African nations with China’s help.
This was announced by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health earlier this week. Ethiopia’s deputy State Health minister, Dereje Duguma, announced that the Chinese government is working with the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and production is expected to commence this month.
The Minister added that Ethiopia will stop the import of test kits into the country, and will in the nearest future export the manufactured test kits to other African nations. Ethiopia has already tested over 1 million people and had confirmed 58,672 cases of the virus by September 9, including 21,307 recoveries and 918 deaths.
Health Minister, Leah Tadesse thanked Ethiopia’s health workers for working tirelessly across the country’s 52 coronavirus testing centers.
“As we pass one million tests, I would like to sincerely thank all our health workers working tirelessly, particularly those working as sample collectors, our lab technicians, rapid response teams, contact tracers, logistic teams, drivers and all coordinators and leaders of all labs and facilities across the country,” she said.
China has been working closely with the country and recently donated for the 3rd time 500,000 surgical masks and 10,000 pieces of protective medical gear.
AstraZeneca suspends COVID-19 vaccine final stage trial over safety concerns
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is being developed in collaboration with University of Oxford.
AstraZeneca Plc has suspended a final-stage trial of one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates, after a suspected serious adverse reaction on one of the participants.
This was disclosed by a health news website, Stat News, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, while quoting an AstraZeneca spokesperson.
The AstraZeneca official said, “Standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow the review of safety data.”
AstraZeneca, in a statement, said that the trial was put on hold to conduct a standard review of the drugmaker’s vaccine trials after one person developed an unexplained illness. The pharmaceutical company said that this was intended to give researchers time to examine safety data while maintaining the integrity of the trials
This study is testing a Covid-19 vaccine which is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom, where this adverse reaction was reported.
The media report suggests that although the participant is expected to recover, details of the nature of the case and when it happened were not given.
Stat news said that the suspension of the trial has affected other vaccine trials by AstraZeneca as well as clinical trials being conducted by other vaccine makers, who are looking for signs of similar reactions.
The AstraZeneca spokesperson’s statement reads, “In large trials, illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully.”
Stat News reported that serious adverse reactions from the trials could have various outcomes such as issues that require hospitalization, life-threatening illness and death.
It can be recalled that 9 leading US and European vaccine developers, which include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and GlaxoSmithKline, pledged on Tuesday to ensure scientific safety and efficacy standards for their vaccine candidates despite the alleged political pressure and urgency to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 55,456 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 2,617 samples across the country.
To date, 55,456 cases have been confirmed, 43,334 cases have been discharged and 1,067 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 426,803 tests have been carried out as of September 8th, 2020 compared to 424,186 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 55,456
- Total Number Discharged – 43,334
- Total Deaths – 1,067
- Total Tests Carried out – 426,803
According to the NCDC, the 296 new cases were reported from 15 states- Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Imo (3), Anambra (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), Akwa Ibom (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,422, followed by Abuja (5,335), Oyo (3,201), Plateau (2,928), Edo (2,602), Kaduna (2,214), Rivers (2,193), Delta (1,768), Kano (1,728), Ogun (1,703), Ondo (1,566), Enugu (1,184), Ebonyi (1,030), Kwara (987), Katsina (819), Abia (816), Osun (802), Gombe (746), Borno (741), and Bauchi (670).
Imo State has recorded 537 cases, Benue (460), Nasarawa (441), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (293), Akwa Ibom (283), Niger (244), Adamawa (228), Anambra (226), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (91), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
