Incoming International flights shall carry a maximum of 200 passengers – NCAA
The NCAA has announced a limited number of passengers that can daily arrive airports as flight resumes.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria has announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
This was disclosed by the NCAA in a memo signed by the Director-General, Capt. Musa S. Nuhu, published on Friday night, as Nigeria commences a partial resumption of international flights.
@NigerianCAA NOTICE: FLIGHT SCHEDULE FOR PARTIAL RESUMPTION OF INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 4, 2020
Part of the memo read:
“Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the partial resumption of International flights effective 5th September, 2020.
“Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.
“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.”
The agency says that over the coming weeks, the number of incoming passengers will be increased as additional flight frequencies will be allocated to airlines.
Just in: FG bars Air France, KLM and other foreign airlines
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.
The Federal Government has announced a list of international airlines that have been denied approval to restart operations in the country, following the resumption of international flight operations on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
According to a monitored media report, these foreign airlines include Air France, KLM, Etihad, Rwandair, Lufthansa, TAAG Angola Airlines, and a host of others.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
However, some airlines were denied approval because their countries were yet to open their air space to international flight operations.
The foreign airlines that were granted approval to operate include, Middle-East, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egyptair, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky, Africa World Airways (AWA), Air Cote-d’Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Emirate, and Turkish airlines.
These airlines are however expected to implement the government-approved protocols.
Sirika said Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because tourist visa holders are not allowed entry. He said South African Airways was not granted approval because South Africa are yet to resume international flight operations in their country.
FG to spend N13 billion for automation projects in 4 airports
The approval was sequel to the presentation of a memorandum by the NCAA.
The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13 billion for the automation of safety equipment at the Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos, Aminu Kano International airport Kano, Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja and Port Harcourt International airport.
This is to assist in the transformation of the airports from their current analogue operations to full digital operations.
This disclosure was made during a press briefing by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.
Sirika said the approval was sequel to the presentation of a memorandum by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for upgrading and refurbishing of control tower equipment at the airports.
He was optimistic that the safe tower projects, when completed, would increase efficiency and reduce the workload of air controllers in the affected airports. He also said that the development would enhance the speedy and automatic display of collected data from the runway about weather, wind, rain, macroburst amongst others, on the control tower platform.
Sirika said, “Today, Civil Aviation submitted a memorandum to the council which was consequently approved. The memo is to upgrade and refurbish the safe tower equipment in four airports, Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt. This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analogue system to digital.
“Quick example is all of the data we collect at the end of the runways within the airports will now be displayed instantly on our platform in the control tower. Information regarding weather, regarding all of the components of weather, winds, rain, macroburst etc will be displayed automatically.
“So, the issue of giving out weather reports every hourly will change to give you instant weather which will improve the pilot efficiency and the workload on the controller is reduced and it can handle more flights into the airport. The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.’’
Going further, the Aviation Minister explained that the payment of the contract sum would be in 2 parts.
He said, “First component which is a foreign component is €28,489,565 million while the naira component is N3.491,504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5 per cent added VAT. It will be for the completion period of 12 months.’’
FG set to reopen reconstructed Enugu airport today after 370 days of closure
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure.
The Federal Government is set to commission the reconstructed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
This was announced by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Minister who said that the reconstructed Enugu airport will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that the project was executed on time and within budget.
The Minister in his tweet post on Saturday said, ‘’Just landed on the reconstructed Enugu runway, excellent riding quality. We will commission it for general use tomorrow, alongside very many works at Enugu. This project is also on time and within budget. Thank you, Mr President. Democracy pays. To Allah be all the glory.’’
The reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is coming after 370 days of its closure for maintenance and reconstruction work on the airport’s facilities and runway.
It can be recalled that on October 17, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari through a tweet post from his official Twitter handle announced the approval of the sum of N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Enugu airport which was shut down on August 24, 2019. The president said that despite various items competing for the country’s limited resources, the Federal Government had resolved to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country.
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had said that the shutdown of the facility was to address the existing safety and security concerns to flight operations.
The reconstructed Enugu airport adds to the list of airports that the Federal Government has carried out reconstruction and maintenance work on. The list includes the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport.
