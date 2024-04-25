Dana Air has announced that it is processing refunds for flights affected by its recent temporary suspension.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) imposed the suspension to conduct a safety and financial audit following a runway incursion incident involving one of the airline’s aircraft on Tuesday.

The airline disclosed this information in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, apologizing for the inconvenience and disappointment the suspension may have caused its passengers regarding their travel plans.

According to Dana Air’s statement, passengers who have already booked flights are instructed to send their flight booking details (PNR) and bank account numbers to contact@flydanaair.com for refunds.

“In light of the suspension, we understand that you may have concerns regarding your bookings and travel plans. We assure you that we are processing refunds for affected flights over the next month.

“To expedite this process, we kindly request that passengers send their booking details (PNR) and bank account numbers to contact@flydanaair.com,” the statement read in part.

The statement also assured Dana Air customers that the airline is fully cooperating with aviation authorities to address any concerns and ensure that the matter concerning the suspension of its operating license is swiftly resolved.

Backstory

A Dana Air aircraft, MD82 with registration 5N-BKI, from Abuja to Lagos skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Tuesday, carrying 83 passengers and 6 crew members.

The airline confirmed that all aboard disembarked safely without injuries.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) noted in a statement released after the incident that the aircraft’s nosewheel retracted upon landing, causing the nose to collapse and the aircraft to veer off the runway into an adjacent grassy area.

On Wednesday, the NCAA imposed a suspension on the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Dana Air to allow for a comprehensive safety and economic audit of the airline.