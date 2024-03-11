A team of auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has landed in Abuja to begin the 2024 ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) employing the Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) at the Lagos and Abuja airports starting today, March 11, 2024.

This information was disclosed in a statement by Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and shared on the Authority’s official X account on Monday.

The statement specified that the USAP CMA will be conducted over two weeks, concluding on March 22, 2024. It will encompass several key areas: Inflight Security (IFS), Passenger and Baggage Security (PAX), Acts of Unlawful Interference (AUI), Facilitation (FAL), Legislation (LEG), Training (TRG), Quality Control Function (QCF), Operations (OPS), and Cargo, Mail, and Catering (CGO).

The airport security audit will be carried out by a four-member team led by Callum Vine, with James Mabala, Tebogo Mphela, and Alagie Jeng serving as the other team members.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, welcomed the team and highlighted the Universal Security Audit Program as a vital initiative to maintain stringent security standards across Nigeria’s aviation sector.

He emphasized that through detailed assessments, in-depth evaluations, and strong partnerships, Nigeria is determined to strengthen its security measures to counter emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

