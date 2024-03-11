A team of auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has landed in Abuja to begin the 2024 ICAO Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) employing the Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) at the Lagos and Abuja airports starting today, March 11, 2024.
This information was disclosed in a statement by Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and shared on the Authority’s official X account on Monday.
The statement specified that the USAP CMA will be conducted over two weeks, concluding on March 22, 2024. It will encompass several key areas: Inflight Security (IFS), Passenger and Baggage Security (PAX), Acts of Unlawful Interference (AUI), Facilitation (FAL), Legislation (LEG), Training (TRG), Quality Control Function (QCF), Operations (OPS), and Cargo, Mail, and Catering (CGO).
The airport security audit will be carried out by a four-member team led by Callum Vine, with James Mabala, Tebogo Mphela, and Alagie Jeng serving as the other team members.
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, welcomed the team and highlighted the Universal Security Audit Program as a vital initiative to maintain stringent security standards across Nigeria’s aviation sector.
He emphasized that through detailed assessments, in-depth evaluations, and strong partnerships, Nigeria is determined to strengthen its security measures to counter emerging threats and vulnerabilities.
More insights
- In his welcome address, Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation in Nigeria, greeted the ICAO auditors for the 2024 USAP CMA audit. He described the initiative’s goal to bolster global aviation security by auditing and ongoing monitoring of member states’ aviation security performance, focusing on the effective implementation of essential elements in the states’ aviation security oversight systems to gauge their sustainability.
- Capt. Najomo outlined additional objectives, including evaluating the state’s adherence to international aviation security standards, specifically Annex 9 and 17 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.
- He noted that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja are the chosen sites for verifying the implementation of security measures.
- Expressing optimism, he anticipated that Nigeria’s advancements in aviation security would yield a higher rating than in the previous audit, citing the government’s commitment to enhancing air transport safety and efficiency. Capt. Najomo committed to offering the necessary support and cooperation to facilitate a seamless audit.
- He mentioned the recent Aviation Security Mock Audit by the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization at the Lagos and Abuja airports, conducted from March 4 to 7, 2024, as part of the preparations to ensure Nigeria’s success in the upcoming USAP CMA exercise, last conducted in 2015.
