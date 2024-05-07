The Federal Government is committed to promoting sustainable air travel through the strategic use of satellite technology.

Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Technology, made this known during the inauguration of the 28th Meeting of the African-Indian Ocean (AFI) Satellite Network Management Committee (SNMC) on Monday in Abuja.

According to Keyamo, satellite technology provides a range of solutions that can significantly enhance the nation’s aviation sector, from advancing air traffic management systems to improving weather forecasting capabilities.

“By leveraging these capabilities; we can enhance safety, increase efficiency, and unlock new avenues for growth and prosperity. I stand before you with a deep appreciation for the transformative power of satellite technology.

“In a world that is increasingly interconnected, satellite networks serve as the backbone of modern aviation, enabling safer, more efficient and more sustainable air travel.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has set for itself priority areas for the transformation of the nation. These priority areas are focused on improved livelihood, economic outcomes, harnessing human resources, and fairer and safer playing field,” Keyamo said.

Keyamo emphasized the central role of satellite technology in advancing Nigeria’s aviation sector, aiming to create a safe, efficient, and sustainable system.

Role of satellite technology in aviation sector

Keyamo emphasized that satellite technology is crucial in the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) Automation project.

He explained that the project utilizes the Aeronautical Message Handling System (VSAT) network to significantly enhance communication and operational efficiency in Air Traffic Management systems via the Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS).

He emphasized that focusing on satellite technology is key to the Aviation Ministry’s overarching goals of modernizing airports, building a comprehensive safety infrastructure, attracting private investment, cultivating skilled professionals, and advancing research and development in the sector.

Furthermore, in adherence to international standards, he revealed that Nigeria is updating its multiplexers to NETPERFORMER technology, as required by the resolutions of the 27th SNMC meeting in Accra in 2019.

Collectively, these initiatives aim to optimize the aviation sector’s role in bolstering the nation’s economy and enhancing security.

More insight

The Aviation Minister highlighted the committee’s critical role in promoting the development and utilization of satellite technology in the aviation industry, ensuring the safe and efficient management of satellite networks in the region.

Keyamo emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration among committee members to enhance the functionalities of the African Flight Information System Network (AFISNET). He urged the team to fully harness AFISNET’s potential by developing network concepts and topologies that meet Air Traffic Management (ATM) operational needs.

He also highlighted the necessity of maintaining AFISNET’s operations in alignment with both the Africa-Indian Ocean (AFI), the Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) plans.

He stressed that addressing spectrum management issues and interference, fostering international cooperation, and deciding on the network’s service types and levels to improve knowledge sharing and operational efficiency are critical.

Farouk Umar, Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), credited the Satellite Network Management Committee (SNMC) with enhancing air traffic management across the Africa-Indian Ocean (AFI) regions.

He noted improvements in navigation procedures, safety standards, and stakeholder collaboration, which have led to more efficient operations, reduced communication delays, and better situational awareness.