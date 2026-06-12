Ground handling companies in Nigeria have restored services to Max Air after the airline reached renewed negotiations and made a partial settlement of its outstanding debts, reversing a suspension imposed just 24 hours earlier.

Ground handling companies in Nigeria have restored services to Max Air after the airline reached renewed negotiations and made a partial settlement of its outstanding debts, reversing a suspension imposed just 24 hours earlier.

The decision was announced by the Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) in a joint statement issued on Friday in Lagos, signed by Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Adigun, and Vice Chairman, Mr Bashir Ahmed, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The reinstatement follows a brief suspension triggered by unpaid obligations and alleged failure by the airline to engage in reconciliation talks.

What they are saying

The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) said the suspension was lifted after Max Air returned to negotiations and made a partial payment toward its outstanding debts.

“We have to lift the handling suspension on Max Air after it commenced negotiations with our members,” AGHAN Chairman, Mr Olaniyi Adigun said.

He added that the airline had made a substantial payment toward what it owed to ground handling companies.

He stressed that the association remains committed to ensuring airlines meet their financial obligations despite industry pressures.

Adigun also noted that ground handling firms continue to face rising operational costs and foreign exchange-related challenges.

Adigun further explained that timely settlement of service charges remains critical to sustaining ground handling operations, warning that prolonged indebtedness could affect efficiency and service delivery across airports.

Backstory

AGHAN had suspended ground handling services to Max Air on Thursday over unpaid debts and what it described as failure by the airline to engage in reconciliation efforts. The action followed repeated attempts to recover outstanding obligations from the airline.

The association said some airlines had already entered repayment discussions, but Max Air had not engaged at the time of suspension.

AGHAN also issued multiple ultimatums to defaulting airlines over unpaid service charges.

It warned that continued non-payment could lead to withdrawal of critical airport support services.

The body had previously considered enforcement action in May 2026 but delayed it due to Workers’ Day observance and industrial harmony concerns.

The suspension and quick reversal underscore the recurring cycle of debt disputes and negotiations between airlines and service providers in the sector.

What you should know

The development comes amid wider financial stress in Nigeria’s aviation sector, which has seen repeated disputes over debts, regulatory actions, and recovery efforts involving airlines and related operators.

In April 2024, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said a 2022 NCAA audit found Dana Air financially unfit due to liabilities exceeding assets and prolonged negative equity.

He also noted that the Federal Government may liquidate airline assets to refund trapped passenger and travel agent funds while investigations continue.

In January 2025, AMCON reaffirmed plans to recover about N227 billion from Arik Air as part of broader non-performing loan recoveries.

In November 2024, a Federal High Court in Lagos ruled on the repossession of a CRJ1000 aircraft leased to Arik Air, reinforcing enforcement of aviation leasing agreements.