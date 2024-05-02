The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the A41-21 resolution aiming for net zero carbon emissions in the aviation sector by 2050.

Keyamo delivered this message on Wednesday during his address at the Global Symposium of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He shared a snippet of his speech on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

Additionally, the Aviation Minister emphasized Nigeria’s proactive measures to align with the resolution, ensuring the aviation sector achieves net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Nigeria is fully aligned with the resolution A41-21, which of course, talks about net zero carbon aviation by the year 2050.

“And that same resolution, of course encourages states to adopt a basket of measures to achieve aviation environmental targets.

Nigeria has embarked on adopting the basket of measures to fully align with that resolution,” Keyamo said.

Additionally, Keyamo acknowledged the challenge of balancing growth in the aviation sector with mitigating its adverse environmental impact, particularly for Nigeria and other African countries. However, he reassured that proactive steps are being taken to address this challenge and create a sustainable balance.

What you should know

At its 41st Session in 2022, the ICAO Assembly adopted Resolution A41-21, titled “Consolidated Statement of Continuing ICAO Policies and Practices Related to Environmental Protection — Climate Change.” This resolution is a significant step in addressing environmental concerns within the aviation sector.

Through Resolution A41-21, the ICAO Assembly committed to the collective long-term global aspirational goal for international aviation (LTAG) of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, aligning with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

In pursuit of these global aspirational goals and to ensure the sustainable growth of international aviation, ICAO is implementing a range of measures.

These measures include advancements in aircraft technology, operational enhancements, the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels, and the implementation of market-based measures such as CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation).